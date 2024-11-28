AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:38 p.m. EST

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case

The International Tennis Integrity Agency says five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. That is a heart medication known as TMZ. The ITIA says Swiatek failed an out-of-competition drug test in August, and it accepted her explanation that the result was unintentional and caused by the contamination of a nonprescription medication, melatonin, that Swiatek was taking for issues with jet lag and sleeping. It was determined her level of fault was “at the lowest end of the range for no significant fault or negligence,” according to the ITIA.

Why did Iga Swiatek get a one-month doping ban? What did she test positive for?

Iga Swiatek is the second high-profile tennis player to test positive for a banned substance this year. Her case follows that of Jannik Sinner, currently the No. 1 ranked man. He was fully cleared. Swiatek, who slid from No. 1 to No. 2 last month, accepted a one-month suspension that was announced Thursday. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said it determined that Swiatek’s tainted urine sample was because of a contaminated medicine she took and so she bore a low level of responsibility. The head of the ITIA said these were not cases of intentional doping and so she does not think they are cause for concern among tennis fans.

San Jose State is disappointed Boise State forfeited but looks forward to volleyball final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose State says it’s disappointed that Boise State forfeited its semifinal match in the Mountain West women’s volleyball tournament but is focused on the future. Boise State pulled out of the conference tournament Wednesday night after securing a spot in Friday’s semifinals against the Spartans earlier that day. The Broncos didn’t announce explicitly say why they withdrew. But a lawsuit was recently filed in Colorado by players from various schools against the conference and San Jose State officials calling for a Spartans player not to be allowed to participate in the tournament. They cited unspecified reports asserting there was a transgender player on the San Jose State volleyball team. San Jose State has not confirmed the school has a trans women’s volleyball player.

Lions injured DE Aidan Hutchinson surprises 20-year-old Marine with 4 tickets to game against Bears

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Jacob Rinehart, who was injured while training to be a Marine, was surprised recently when Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson knocked on his door and gave him four tickets to the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears. Rinehart watched warmups at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday morning along the sideline, where team owner Sheila Ford Hamp told him he had two tickets for the Super Bowl and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown stopped by to autograph his jersey.

Female racing pioneer ‘Motorcycle Mary’ McGee dies a day before documentary on her is released

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Female racing pioneer Mary McGee has died at the age of 87. Her family says McGee died of complications from a stroke at her home in Gardnerville, Nevada, on Wednesday, the day before a documentary on her career was released globally. “Motorcycle Mary” was released Thursday on ESPN’s YouTube channel. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was an executive producer on the film. Its premiere was at the Tribeca Festival in June. McGee had an accomplished racing resume, first in auto racing and later in motorcycle racing. She became the first person — man or woman — to complete solo the grueling Baja 500 off-road race in Mexico. She did that in 1975.

Karaban goes to hospital with head injury after No. 2 UConn’s loss to Dayton in Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — UConn forward Alex Karaban was taken to a hospital with a head injury after the No. 2 Huskies’ 85-67 loss to Dayton in the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational. Karaban’s head hit the floor after he was fouled with about 2 1/2 minutes left. He stayed in the game but was later placed in the concussion protocol and sent to the hospital for further testing. A team spokesman says Karaban got clearance to fly home with the rest of the team shortly before takeoff. Karaban had made four of his team’s eight 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Huskies (4-3), who lost all three games they played in the tournament. The Flyers (6-2) got 20 points from Enoch Cheeks.

Anthony Edwards calls his struggling Timberwolves `soft’ and `just a bunch of little kids’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his four-plus NBA seasons, Anthony Edwards has never been afraid to speak his mind. But the Minnesota Timberwolves star was particularly candid in a profanity-laced explanation of his team’s recent struggles following a 115-104 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Edwards says the team is “soft” internally and “can’t talk to each other.” He described the Timberwolves as “just a bunch of little kids” and went on to say: “Everybody right now is on different agendas. I think that’s one of the main culprits of why we’re losing.” After reaching the 2024 Western Conference finals and starting 6-3 this season, the Timberwolves have lost four in a row and seven of nine to fall to 8-10 overall.

Hapless Pelicans ’embarrassed’ by their ‘disgusting’ loss to the struggling Raptors

Dejounte Murray says his New Orleans Pelicans teammates should be “embarrassed” and “really mad” about their latest loss. Pelicans fans booed and left early Wednesday night as New Orleans fell behind by as many as 34 points to a Toronto Raptors squad that had lost all 10 of its previous road games. Murray called the 119-93 loss “disgusting.” He says fans were right to boo while watching their team get “punked” and “pushed around” on their own court. New Orleans has lost six straight and 15 of 17 to fall to 4-15. CJ McCollum says injuries have been a major factor, but that the Pelicans must be better “from top to bottom.” They play next in Memphis on Friday night.

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani seeks $325,000 worth of baseball cards from his ex-interpreter

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani wants his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara to hand over hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of baseball cards he says were fraudulently bought using his money. In court documents filed on Tuesday, Ohtani also requested his longtime interpreter and friend return collectible baseball cards depicting the athlete. Mizuhara pleaded guilty in June to spending millions from Ohtani’s Arizona bank account to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker, as well as his own medical bills and the $325,000 worth of baseball cards. Mizuhara’s lawyer declined to comment on Tuesday’s filing.

Thanksgiving Weekend Sports Guide: Your roadmap to NFL matchups, with other games, times and odds

The long sports-filled Thanksgiving weekend is a time when many Americans enjoy gathering with friends and family for good food, good company and hopefully not too much political conversation. Also on the menu — all the NFL and college sports you can handle. Here is a roadmap to one of the biggest sports weekends of the year, with a look at marquee games over the holiday and how to watch.

