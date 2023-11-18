AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:37 p.m. EST

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Tiger Woods is making yet another return to competition. He says he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas that starts Nov. 30. It will be his first time playing since the Masters in April. He withdrew after the third round and then had surgery on his right ankle. The injury stemmed from his February 2021 car crash. Woods has said his ankle no longer has pain, but it’s the area around it that can cause problems. He’ll be playing 72 holes in a holiday event that has no cut.

Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist, ending a disappointing campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback in the first year of a $275 million contract. Burrow and Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor say the injury will likely require surgery. The 26-year-old Burrow established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the AFC title game the following year. Those goals now appear unattainable for Cincinnati with Burrow’s backup, Jake Browning, taking over. The Bengals are 5-5 and last in the AFC North.

Adam Johnson’s UK team retires his jersey number after the player’s skate-cut death

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The English hockey team that American Adam Johnson played for has retired his No. 47 jersey as part of a memorial game in his honor. The Nottingham Panthers haven’t played since the Oct. 28 game in which Johnson’s neck was cut by the skate of an opposing player. The death of the former Pittsburgh Penguins player from Minnesota has not only forced the sport to reexamine safety regulations but also sparked a criminal investigation locally that led to an arrest of a man on suspicion of manslaughter. The team announced the jersey retirement before the opening faceoff. The 10,000 fans at the sold-out venue will be asked to rise in the 47th minute in honor of Johnson’s jersey number for a minute’s applause.

F1 tries to recover from embarrassing first day of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula One is hoping to turn its luck around on the Strip, like so many other Vegas visitors who blow a big bankroll soon after they arrive. The elite global motorsports series placed a $500 million gamble on a new event in Sin City promoted for the first time by F1 and owner Liberty Media. But it now must recover after an opening-night debacle in which the first practice was ruined just nine minutes in when Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover on the temporary street course. Those nine minutes were the only action fans who had spent thousands of dollars were able to view. Another practice was scheduled for Friday night.

Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after an incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization takes matters such as these very seriously. The team said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Boston Police said it could neither confirm nor deny arresting Lucic early Saturday morning. Lucic is a 35-year-old veteran of over 1,300 NHL games. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer.

Michael Pratt throws for 3 touchdowns to lead No. 17 Tulane past Florida Atlantic 24-8

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for three touchdowns in his South Florida homecoming to lead No. 17 Tulane to a 24-8 victory over Florida Atlantic. Pratt, who attended high school in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, completed 21 of 28 passes for 252 yards to help Tulane stay atop the American Athletic Conference. Tulane extended its winning streak to nine games. Saturday marked the first time in five games the Green Wave won by more than one score.

Remaining schedule and Burrow’s injury provide daunting challenge if Bengals want to make playoffs

Even before Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury was announced, the Cincinnati Bengals already were facing a challenging road in trying to get back to the playoffs for a third straight season. Without Burrow, that might be too big of a hill to climb. Thursday night’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens evened the Bengals’ record at 5-5. When Jake Browning walks into the complex on Monday to begin preparations for the Nov. 26 game against Pittsburgh, it will be for a team that is only one game out of wild-card spot. However, the Bengals are an AFC-worst 1-5 in conference games and are winless in their three division matchups. Cincinnati’s six remaining opponents — it plays the Steelers twice — are .500 or better.

Ferrari sweeps qualifying for Las Vegas Grand Prix, but penalty to Sainz drops him to 12th

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ferrari rebounded from a disastrous first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. sweep of Friday night qualifying. Only it does not translate into a 1-2 start in Saturday night’s race for the two Ferrari drivers. Sainz is in a backup car because his Ferrari was badly damaged when he ran over a drainage valve cover in Thursday night’s opening practice. Because he moved to a backup car for the rest of the weekend, Sainz was penalized 10 spots on the starting grid and will instead start 12th on Saturday night.

After Drew Allar goes out, No. 12 Penn State runs streak vs. Rutgers to 17 straight with 27-6 win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Kaytron Allen ran for two touchdowns, Alex Felkins kicked a pair of field goals and No. 12 Penn State pulled away from Rutgers after quarterback Drew Allar left with an apparent injury for a 27-6 victory. Allen finished a 15-play, scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and added another scoring run up the middle early in the fourth to seal Penn State’s 17th-straight win over Rutgers. Allar completed 6 of 13 passes for 79 yards, but left early in the second half after taking a hard hit to his throwing shoulder. He didn’t return.

The Final Drive: A look at the closing weeks of Pac-12 football

The final season of Pac-12 football is coming down to a thrilling conclusion. Four teams still have hopes of advancing to the conference title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, while Washington and Oregon still have hopes of getting the Pac-12 its first College Football Playoff spot since 2016. Even though there is plenty of excitement on the field, there remain some who are sad about the end of conference, along with traditional rivalries. The Associated Press is taking a look at the final weeks of Pac-12 football through the eyes of players, coaches, broadcasters, fans and longtime followers of the conference.

