AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:35 p.m. EDT

Hornets’ Miles Bridges faces more domestic allegations, clouding his future on and off the court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets forward Miles Bridges’ latest legal issues have clouded his future on and off the basketball court. A criminal summons was issued Wednesday for Bridges, who’s accused of violating a protection order stemming from a domestic violence case that derailed his career last year. The summons includes accusations of misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. In addition, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press a warrant for a protection order violation was issued for Bridges in January, although it has not yet been served. Messages left for Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions

GENEVA (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended by the IOC for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine. Russian Olympic officials provoked the dispute last week by accepting the councils in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as its members. The suspension does not immediately affect any Russians who are returning to compete in international sporting events as neutral athletes. The Russian Olympic Committee can challenge the IOC decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone handed suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud

LONDON (AP) — Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has been given a suspended prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to a fraud charge over his failure to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore. The 92-year-old billionaire agreed a civil settlement of 652.6 million pounds, or $803 million, over funds that were owed to Britain’s tax office over the course of 18 years. Ecclestone was handed a 17-month term, suspended for two years, at Southwark Crown Court in London. That came after he pleaded guilty to a charge that he failed to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around $650 million to Britain’s government. Ecclestone headed Formula One racing for four decades until he stepped down in 2017.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson not practicing again with injury; signs point to him sitting against 49ers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still isn’t practicing and it’s starting to look as if he won’t play Sunday against San Francisco. Watson is dealing with a bruise to his throwing shoulder, an injury sustained on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. He surprisingly sat out Cleveland’s game against Baltimore the following week, and the Browns had hoped he would get healthier during their bye. However, Watson hasn’t practiced this week and there’s a strong chance he’ll miss his second straight game when the Browns host the unbeaten 49ers. If Watson sits, P.J. Walker, who is currently on the practice squad, will start at QB.

Another 100-win season leads to another October flop for Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ third straight 100-win season led to a third consecutive postseason flop. A three-game Division Series sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks that ended with a 4-2 defeat highlighted how much expanded playoffs have devalued the regular season. Los Angeles has reached the playoffs in 11 straight years, the third-longest streak in major league history. The Dodgers won the NL West in 10 of those seasons, yet their only World Series in that span was following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Bruce Bochy is back in the postseason with the Texas Rangers. He missed it while he was away.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bruce Bochy is back where he prefers to be at this time of the year. He is in the dugout during baseball’s postseason after spending the last three Octobers fishing or hitting golf balls. Bochy had already won three World Series championships when he stepped away from a 25-year managerial career in 2019. He found himself missing that more and more before getting hired by Texas. Now in his first season with the Rangers, they are going to the American League Championship Series. The 68-year-old Bochy says he’s having the time of his life. The Rangers are 5-0 this postseason.

Police seek assault charges against 3 Rhode Island men in death of New England Patriots fan

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts police are pursuing assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges against three Rhode Island men in the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game. The Foxborough Police Department said in a statement Thursday that it was going to court to seek charges against the men in the Sept. 17 altercation at Gillette Stadium that preceded the death of 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Police didn’t name the men. Mooney was punched at least twice in the head during an altercation with other fans. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office found that Mooney didn’t suffer a “traumatic injury” in the stands, but that he did have a medical issue.

Historic clash and national spotlight await longtime rivals when No. 7 Washington hosts No. 8 Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — Whenever the Ducks and Huskies meet, it always falls into the category of a “big” game, especially with such passionate fan bases. But Saturday’s matchup between the two Top 10 teams might be the biggest yet, with the winner taking a clear step forward both in the Pac-12 race and the national conversation. The game will also be an opportunity for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon QB Bo Nix to enhance their positions in the Heisman Trophy discussion. Penix leads the country in yards passing and total offense per game. Nix is only 14th in yards passing per game but has barely played in the fourth quarter. Penix is currently listed as the Heisman favorite, but Nix isn’t far behind

Robert Wickens on cusp of winning a championship 5 years after he was paralyzed in IndyCar crash

Robert Wickens was determined from the very first days after his life-changing 2018 IndyCar accident not to let it define or end his racing career. Wickens was paralyzed from the waist down in the crash at Pocono but was able to return to racing with hand controls. Just two seasons and 19 races into his comeback, Wickens heads into the Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season as the championship leader. Wickens and co-driver Harry Gottsacker start Friday’s race at Road Atlanta for BHA in Braselton, Georgia, with a 20-point lead over JDC-Miller MotorSports. Any finish higher than JDC-Miller, or, no lower than eighth overall in class, and Wickens wins the title.

Approaching 80, Billie Jean King is still globetrotting for investment in women’s sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King is still globetrotting for women’s sports. She attended the Women’s World Cup in Australia, kicked off the player draft for the new women’s professional hockey league in Toronto and is opening a London office for a tennis business venture involving the international Billie Jean King Cup. That’s all in the last three months for King, who turns 80 in November. On Thursday, King and about 60 athletes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the U.S. Open and winning the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match at her annual awards dinner for the Women’s Sports Foundation in New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.