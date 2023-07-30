AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:35 a.m. EDT

Rangers to acquire Scherzer from Mets in blockbuster from surprise AL West leaders, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the trade says the Texas Rangers have agreed to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets. It’s an all-in move from the surprise leaders in the AL West. The Rangers are adding the 39-year-old Scherzer with Jacob deGrom sidelined possibly until the end of next season by Tommy John elbow surgery. Multiple reports say the Mets are getting one of the top Texas prospects in Luisangel Acuña. He’s the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Crawford unifies welterweight division with 9th-round TKO in dominant performance over Spence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terence Crawford knocked down Errol Spence Jr. three times Saturday night before finally ending the fight at 2:32 of the ninth round on a technical knockout to cement himself as one of the greatest welterweights in history. The fight was the most-anticipated boxing match in several years. It made Crawford the first undisputed champion in the 147-pound division in the four-belt era that began in 2004. Crawford already owned the WBO belt, but and took the WBC, WBA and IBF titles. He ran his KO streak to 11 matches, the second-longest active stretch.

Jonathan Taylor requests trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay at Colts practice, source says

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested to be traded. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request hadn’t been made public. The news came shortly after the 2021 NFL rushing leader and team owner Jim Irsay met for nearly an hour in Irsay’s motorhome as Indy held a night practice. Irsay told reporters he was hopeful Taylor would play a key role in turning around the Colts’ fortunes this season. Taylor has been seeking a contract extension before embarking on the final year of his rookie deal.

Aaron Judge has a homer and 3 hits in his 2nd game back to help the Yankees top the Orioles 8-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered and singled twice in his second game back from the injured list and the New York Yankees topped the Baltimore Orioles 8-3. Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka went deep as well for the Yankees, who knocked out struggling Orioles starter Tyler Wells in the third inning. In the sixth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a three-run double to make it 8-3. Judge has three walks and three hits in nine plate appearances since returning Friday from the toe injury that kept him out since early June. Ryan Mountcastle homered for the Orioles.

Megan Rapinoe adjusts to new role at Women’s World Cup while still savoring final days in spotlight

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe is adjusting to her new role at the Women’s World Cup, even if it means she’s not on the field as much as she’d like to be. The outspoken 38-year-old is the oldest player on the team. She already announced that her fourth World Cup would be her last. Rapinoe has played limited minutes so far, coming in as a substitute in the 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the tournament opener. She was available but didn’t play in the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington.

Gaethje knocks out Poirier in second round to win UFC 291 lightweight bout

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier with a head kick one minute into the second round to win the main event lightweight bout at UFC 291. The third-ranked Gaethje (26-4) celebrated his victory by climbing to the top of the Octagon fence and doing a backflip off it. His perfectly timed headshot helped him avenge a loss to Poirier in 2018 when he suffered a fourth-round technical knockout via strikes. It was Gaethje’s 20th win by knockout or TKO and his seventh victory in his last nine fights.

Some of soccer’s biggest stars are struggling to make an impact at the Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Some of the biggest names in women’s soccer have been slow to show up at the Women’s World Cup. That’s literally been the case of Australian star Sam Kerr. She missed the first two games of the tournament with a calf injury, but the Chelsea striker has recovered in time to play in the Matildas crucial final Group B game against Canada on Monday. Her return is a relief because Kerr is one of a host of soccer’s leading players who have yet to make an impact at the tournament.

Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is playing piano and dining out with his family in video and photos posted days after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old Southern California basketball recruit plays a brief melody in a video posted on the Instagram account of his father, LeBron James. The younger James smiles and gets up without speaking. TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Bronny James was released from the hospital on Thursday, three days after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

Legendary coach Bob Bowman keeps turning out winning swimmers, and not just Americans

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Legendary swimming coach Bob Bowman keeps turning out winners. He is best known for helping American Michael Phelps to 23 Olympic gold medals. He’s the swim coach at Arizona State University, and he’s also coaching the American team at this year’s world championships in Japan. The United States is having an only so-so meet, but non-Americans that Bowman trains at Arizona have excelled. Frenchman Leon Marchand has won three gold medals and Hubert Kos of Hungary had one. This matched the entire American team total through seven of eight days at the championships.

Jimmy Graham is grateful to be back with the Saints and confident he can still play

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Jimmy Graham offers several reasons why he could be a playmaker again for the New Orleans Saints. Graham is 36 years old and was out of football last year. But the veteran tight end says he’s still 6-foot-7 and is feeling “better than ever.” Graham says he also returns to the NFL with a chip on his shoulder and “something to prove.” Graham says he was shocked and hurt by the Saints’ decision to trade him in 2015 but has longed to return to a place he calls home. He says he told his agent last year that if he didn’t retire as a Saint, he wasn’t going to play football again. The Saints signed Graham on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.