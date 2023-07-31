AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:32 a.m. EDT

The Women’s World Cup has produced some big moments. These are some of the highlights & lowlights

SYDNEY (AP) — The Women’s World Cup is taking shape with shocks and highlights as it nears the end of the group stage. Some players have established themselves as ones to watch, like Colombia star Linda Caicedo. But co-host New Zealand has been eliminated and others are at risk of not advancing headed into the final few days of group play. There have been surprises such as Colombia’s win against Germany and Nigeria’s upset of co-host Australia, games that showed the gap has closed at top level women’s soccer.

Rangers acquire Scherzer from Mets in blockbuster move by surprise AL West leaders

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets, an all-in move for the surprise AL West leaders. Both teams announced the deal Sunday after news of the agreement broke Saturday evening. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer will make his Rangers debut Thursday against the White Sox. The trade netted the Mets one of Texas’ top prospects in infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. New York said he will be optioned to Double-A Binghamton. Scherzer waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers defends Nathaniel Hackett and fires back at the Broncos’ Sean Payton

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is sticking by his offensive coordinator and firing his hardest throw of the summer at Sean Payton. The Jets quarterback was bothered by critical comments the Denver Broncos’ head coach recently made about offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Payton told USA Today for a story published Thursday that Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season ”was one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.″ Rodgers said the comments by Payton were way out of line, inappropriate and said the Broncos coach should keep the Jets’ coaches’ names out of his mouth. Payton said Friday he regretted his comments and would reach out to Hackett and Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Dalvin Cook visits with the Jets and watches practice as he considers his options

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dalvin Cook got an up-close view of Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets while watching practice from the sideline. The free agent running back has to see if he’ll spend the rest of training camp in their backfield or elsewhere. Cook spent Sunday meeting with the Jets as he ponders the next stop of his playing career. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings, according to a person familiar with Minnesota’s decision. The Jets are the first team Cook has officially visited as a free agent, with his hometown Miami Dolphins also among possible suitors.

No. 2 pick Stroud competes with Mills for starting QB job with Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback C.J. Stroud, taken second overall in this year’s draft, isn’t worried that the Panthers picked No. 1 selection Bryce Young as their starter on Day 1 of training camp while the Houston Texans are making him compete for the job. Stroud is vying with Davis Mills to be the team’s quarterback. The Texans have split first-team snaps between the two in the first few days of camp. Houston drafted Stroud after Mills struggled as the team’s starter for the past two years after Deshaun Watson requested a trade before being shipped to Cleveland before last season.

US needs win to ensure Americans avoid elimination in group play for first time in Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States arrived at the Women’s World Cup as the favorites to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. But after an underwhelming draw against the Netherlands, there’s a real chance the Americans can be eliminated in group play for the first time in tournament history. The U.S. plays Portugal in the third and final match of Group E play, and if Portugal pulls off an upset Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, the Americans could be in big trouble. The United States needs to either win or draw against Portugal, one of eight teams playing in its first World Cup, to ensure the Americans continue to play in this tournament.

Vikings end stalemate with Danielle Hunter by giving edge rusher a big pay raise

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have given outside linebacker Danielle Hunter a hefty pay raise. The agreement on a new deal paves the way for the team’s best pass rusher to participate in practice after a months-long contract stalemate. Hunter is a three-time Pro Bowl pick with 71 sacks. He will turn 29 in three months. Hunter reported to training camp last week on schedule after skipping the offseason program and mandatory minicamp. He has yet to join the team on the field.

Ex-Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark reunites with Russell Wilson in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Outside linebacker Frank Clark is still in the AFC West. Only now he’s with the Denver Broncos instead of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who jettisoned him in a cost-cutting move this summer. The Broncos were in desperate need of more oomph in their pass rush and signed Clark for one year and $5.5 million. Clark has reunited with Russell Wilson in Denver. The two played together in Seattle during Clark’s first four seasons in the NFL. Clark says neither he nor Wilson are nearing the finish line as they aim to help Denver snap a long playoff drought.

Megan Rapinoe adjusts to new role at Women’s World Cup while still savoring final days in spotlight

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe is adjusting to her new role at the Women’s World Cup, even if it means she’s not on the field as much as she’d like to be. The outspoken 38-year-old is the oldest player on the team. She already announced that her fourth World Cup would be her last. Rapinoe has played limited minutes so far, coming in as a substitute in the 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the tournament opener. She was available but didn’t play in the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington.

Reds beat Dodgers 9-0 on homers by De La Cruz and Votto, grab NL Central lead over Brewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elly De La Cruz, Joey Votto and Matt McLain homered, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 to take over sole possession of first place in the NL Central. De La Cruz went 4 for 5 and scored twice as the Reds rapped out 14 hits in taking two of three from the NL West-leading Dodgers. It was LA’s worst loss since a 15-0 defeat to San Francisco on June 17. Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft scattered five hits over six innings and struck out two. The Dodgers hit into three double plays on Friday and three more Sunday. They managed just two hits in a 3-2 loss Saturday. They didn’t get a runner past second base over the final five innings in the finale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.