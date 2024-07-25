AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:31 a.m. EDT

NBA says it has signed new 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon

The NBA signed its 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday after saying it was not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery’s $1.8 billion per year offer to continue its longtime relationship with the league. The media rights deals were approved by the league’s Board of Governors last week and will bring the league about $76 billion over those 11 years. WBD had five days to match a part of those deals and said it was exercising its right to do so, but its offer was not considered a true match by the NBA. It says it will now take appropriate action.

IOC awards 2034 Winter Games to Utah and pushes state officials to help end FBI investigation

PARIS (AP) — As expected, Salt Lake City will be an Olympics host again after the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid. The capital city of Utah was the only candidate after the International Olympic Committee gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year in a fast-track contest for 2034. Salt Lake City’s final approval was in a vote Wednesday by IOC members. The IOC also made an unusual demand, pushing local officials to pledge to help end an FBI investigation into actions taken by the World Anti-Doping Agency regarding Chinese swimmers who were allowed to compete at the last Olympics despite positive drug tests.

Olympic soccer gets off to violent and chaotic start as Morocco fans rush the field vs Argentina

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Morocco fans crashed the pitch to protest a late goal by Argentina at the opening match of the Paris Olympics men’s soccer tournament. It was an angry and bizarre scene that left the game suspended for nearly two hours with only minutes remaining. Moments before play resumed, the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside, and Morocco held on for a 2-1 victory. But not before a furious reaction from Morocco fans who thought they’d been denied a critical win.

Aaron Rodgers says Jets’ goal is to end up in New Orleans for the Super Bowl

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ offseason excursion to Egypt during mandatory minicamp made quite a few headlines. The New York Jets quarterback has another trip in mind. And it would be even bigger news. Rodgers said Wednesday the goal for the Jets is getting to New Orleans, referring to the site of this season’s Super Bowl. The 40-year-old Rodgers is putting the torn left Achilles tendon that abruptly ended his season last year after just four snaps behind him and focusing on big dreams for a franchise that has the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 13 years.

With big goals and gambles, Paris aims to reset the Olympics with audacious Games and a wow opening

PARIS (AP) — Paris has long been a city of dreamers: Just look at the Eiffel Tower, for decades the world’s loftiest structure. But France’s capital is aiming higher still with its first Olympic Games in a century, which open Friday. The most audacious Olympic opening ceremony ever — a gala spectacular on the River Seine that even French President Emmanuel Macron says initially felt like “a crazy and not very serious idea” — kicks off 16 days of competition that promise to be ground-breaking. Expect a heady blend of Olympic sports, iconic Paris monuments and France’s famous “savoir faire” in its world-renowned capital of fashion, gastronomy and culture could help secure the Games’ longer-term future. But Paris’ challenges are huge, too.

Hurts, Sirianni say all is peaceful between QB and Coach at Eagles’ training camp

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says he’s in a great place with head coach Nick Sirianni. The duo have had their relationship scrutinized after a late-season collapse knocked the Eagles from Super Bowl contender to one-and-done in the playoffs. Sirianni says his relationship with Hurts is “good.” The 25-year-old Hurts accounted for a combined 38 touchdowns passing and rushing last season. Hurts enters this season with his third straight new offensive coordinator.

France beats US 3-0 and Morocco gets a win against Argentina in a wild start to Olympic soccer

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Stunning goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Michael Olise helped France to a 3-0 victory over the United States in the Olympic men’s soccer tournament. Loic Bade added the third with a late header to seal a win that had looked in doubt until former Arsenal striker Lacazette struck with a long range effort in the 61st minute in Marseille. Earlier, Morocco secured a wild 2-1 win over Argentina at the start of the tournament — but not before furious fans invaded the pitch to protest what appeared to be an equalizer by Cristian Medina in the 16th-minute of stoppage time. Objects were thrown onto the field and security had to restrain fans, causing the game in Saint-Etienne to be suspended for nearly two hours.

Israel’s national anthem loudly jeered before Olympic soccer match against Mali

PARIS (AP) — Israel’s national anthem was loudly jeered before its soccer team kicked off play at the Paris Olympics against Mali. The game began with a massive security presence outside the stadium amid an increasingly strained international climate that has Paris’ safety efforts squarely in the spotlight. The Israel team arrived under a heavy police escort, with motorbike riders at the front and about a dozen riot police vans following behind. Armed police officers patrolled the Parc des Princes stadium, one with a rifle resting on his shoulder. A few fans held up Palestine flags in the stadium and security had to defuse tensions. The game finished 1-1.

Mike Trout leaving rehab assignment, returning to Southern California to be re-evaluated

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout will not play Wednesday night for Triple-A Salt Lake and is leaving his minor league rehab assignment after one game to be re-evaluated in Southern California. Trout began a rehab stint Tuesday with Salt Lake but exited after just two innings because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Before the Angels’ game Wednesday in Seattle, manager Ron Washington said Trout reported he was feeling better, and Washington hoped the three-time MVP would be able to serve as the designated hitter for Salt Lake that night. But later on Wednesday, the Angels announced that Trout would not be in the lineup and was returning to Southern California. Trout went on the injured list April 30 with a torn meniscus.

Juan Brunetta has a goal and an assist to lead Liga MX All-Stars over MLS All-Stars 4-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juan Brunetta and Maximiliano Meza scored a minute apart in the second half, and Mexico’s Liga MX All-Stars beat the Major League Soccer All-Stars 4-1 in the MLS All-Star Game. Brunetta scored in transition in the 68th minute to make it 3-1 and set up Meza soon after in front of a record crowd of 20,931 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. It was the first MLS All-Star Game victory for Liga MX in three tries. Lionel Messi, the biggest star in MLS, didn’t play because of ligament damage to his right ankle. Messi was injured while playing for Argentina in its victory over Colombia in the Copa America final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.