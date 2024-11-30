AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:30 p.m. EST

Mikaela Shiffrin crashes in final run of giant slalom, taken off the hill in a sled

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — American ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin crashed after catching an edge in her second run of a World Cup giant slalom race, did a somersault and wound up in the protective fencing. Shiffrin stayed down on the course for quite some time as the ski patrol attended to her. She was taken down on a sled and waved to the cheering cheering crowd. There was no immediate word on any injuries. The 29-year-old Shiffrin was leading after the first run of the GS and charging after her 100th World Cup win. She was within sight of the finish line when she crashed.

Andrew Luck returns to Stanford as the GM of the football program

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Luck is returning to Stanford in hopes of turning around a struggling football program that he once helped become a national power. Athletic director Bernard Muir announced that Luck has been hired as the general manager of the Stanford football team and tasked with overseeing all aspects of the program that just finished its fourth straight 3-9 season. Luck will work with coach Troy Taylor on recruiting and roster management, and with athletic department and university leadership on fundraising, alumni relations, sponsorships, student-athlete support and stadium experience. Luck has kept a low profile since his surprise retirement from the NFL at age 29 in 2019.

Saka stars in Arsenal rout at West Ham as Van Nistelrooy watches new team Leicester lose

Arsenal was inspired by Bukayo Saka in scoring five goals in a wild first half before settling for a 5-2 win over West Ham that lifted the team into second place in the Premier League. Arsenal is attempting to chase down Liverpool and is now six points behind the leader. Saka was one of five different scorers for Arsenal at the Olympic Stadium and also had a hand in three goals, by Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard. Ruud van Nistelrooy witnessed at first hand the scale of his task to keep Leicester in the league. Leicester was beaten at Brentford 4-1 in front of Van Nistelrooy, who watched from the stands after being hired on Friday.

Jared Porter acknowledges he sent inappropriate text message to reporter, leading Mets to fire him

Jared Porter acknowledged he sent an inappropriate text message to a reporter while he was a Chicago Cubs executive in 2016, which led to the New York Mets firing him as general manager in 2021 after just 38 days. Porter made his first public comments on his firing during an episode of the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast released Friday. Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13, 2020, and fired on Jan. 19, 2021, about nine hours after an ESPN report detailing that he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter.

Norris defies orders and gives Piastri the Qatar sprint while Verstappen takes pole

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lando Norris ignored team orders as he handed his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri the win the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix in a one-two finish for the team. Norris started on pole position and kept the lead at the start as Piastri squeezed past the Mercedes of George Russell for second. Norris gave the lead to Piastri with the finish line in sight, paying back Piastri for gifting him a win in a sprint race in Brazil when Norris was still fighting Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title. Champion Max Verstappen secured pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Chiefs recover botched snap by Raiders in closing seconds, clinch playoff berth with 19-17 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs recovered a botched snap while the Las Vegas Raiders were within range of a go-ahead field goal with 15 seconds remaining, preserving a 19-17 victory for Kansas City. The Chiefs secured their 10th consecutive playoff berth with the win. The Raiders were at the Kansas City 32 when Andre James snapped the ball and quarterback Aidan O’Connell wasn’t expecting it. Nick Bolton jumped on the fumble for Kansas City. The Chiefs have won 14 straight games decided by one possession. Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City.

Epic! No. 6 Georgia rallies to beat Ga Tech 44-42 in 8 overtimes, bolsters playoff hopes

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Nate Frazier ran for a 2-point conversion in the eighth overtime of a marathon for the ages after No. 6 Georgia pulled off an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, giving the Bulldogs a 44-42 victory over Georgia Tech. After falling behind 17-0 at halftime and being dominated most of the game, the Bulldogs may have locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff — no matter how they fare in next weekend’s Southeastern Conference championship game. Carson Beck threw five touchdown passes, two of them in overtime, in a game the Bulldogs never led until after regulation. Georgia Tech was led by Haynes King, who ran for for three touchdowns and threw for two more. But the Yellow Jackets took their seventh straight loss to the Bulldogs.

Face facts: Statues of stars like Kane and Ronaldo don’t always deliver. Sculptors offer advice

LONDON (AP) — One art critic compared the new Harry Kane bronze statue to a bulging-jawed comic strip character. The infamous Cristiano Ronaldo bust in 2017 gave the chiseled soccer star a chubby face and goofy smile. Sculptors are offering tips to avoid pitfalls. London-based Hywel Pratley says sculptors must first get the subject’s profile correct “and then you can go forward with more confidence.” Probably best to avoid smiles, Pratley adds because it’s “really difficult to do teeth looking good in sculpture.” London-based sculptural conservator Lucy Branch suggests an open vote because the public tends “to know whether the artist has hit the nail on the head.”

Colorado State advances to MW volleyball final and will take the court against San Jose State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colorado State coach Emily Kohan said her team will take the floor against San Jose State in the Mountain West volleyball championship rather than become the latest team to forfeit to the Spartans. The top-seeded Rams advanced to the tournament final on Friday by beating San Diego State 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23. An automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament is on the line in Saturday’s final. Several schools have forfeited to San Jose State this season. In a lawsuit recently filed by players from various schools against the conference and San Jose State officials, plaintiffs cited unspecified reports asserting there was a transgender player on the San Jose State team.

Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus after skid marked by poor decisions late in games

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus has been fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach. Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday. The Bears began the season eyeing a playoff spot following an offensive overhaul but are now last in the NFC North. Eberflus’ 14-31 record in 2 1/2 seasons ranks among the worst in the history of the founding NFL franchise. The Bears were plagued by questionable decision-making late in games, including on Thursday when they allowed the clock to run out.

