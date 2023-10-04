AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:30 p.m. EDT

2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added

GENEVA (AP) — A unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America. The deal will allow FIFA to open the men’s soccer tournament with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay. FIFA reached an agreement between soccer’s continental leaders to accept a bid spearheaded by Spain and Portugal, which had already grown to include Morocco as co-host earlier this year. The agreement also includes South American countries Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, who will host a game each. The deal still needs formal approval at a meeting of FIFA’s member federations. FIFA also opened bidding for the 2034 World Cup, with only member federations from Asia and Oceania eligible. Saudi Arabia immediately entered that contest.

Stealing the show: Acuña leads speedsters seeking October impact in pitch clock era

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans who are returning to baseball for the postseason will find Ronald Acuña Jr. and other speedsters playing a different game. Players are running much more than a year ago thanks to new rules, which also promise to have an impact on the playoffs. There were 3,503 stolen bases in the regular season, a dramatic jump of more than 1,000 from a year ago. It’s the highest total of thefts since 1987. Expect the rampant running to continue in the playoffs. Acuña is the charter member of the 40-70 club. The Atlanta Braves star led the majors with 73 stolen bases and is the face of the game’s renewed emphasis on speed.

College football picks: SEC future and present highlights Week 6 with Red River, Alabama-Texas A&M

The Southeastern Conference, both present and future, takes center stage Saturday. At the state fair in Dallas, No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma play the final Red River Rivalry game as members of the Big 12 before joining the SEC next year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will be in attendance. Red River is the first part of a Lone Star State doubleheader for Sankey. He will head over to College Station to catch the midafternoon game between No. 11 Alabama and Texas A&M. In the SEC East, No. 20 Kentucky visits No. 1 Georgia.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: ‘I just haven’t played very good’ amid 3-1 start to season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized his own performance four games into the season Wednesday. The two-time and reigning league MVP says he must play better if Kansas City wants to defend its Super Bowl title. Mahomes threw for just 203 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions last Sunday night in New York, though he made a couple of big plays with his legs to preserve a win over the Jets. Even with Mahomes playing poorly by his standards, the Chiefs have won three straight after their season-opening loss to Detroit and lead the AFC West. They play at Minnesota on Sunday.

James Harden returns to Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp despite trade request

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, with the disgruntled guard who had been seeking a trade back at training camp as an active participant. The 10-time All-Star arrived on the Colorado State campus for practice in spite of a fractured relationship with the Sixers’ front office. He skipped the team’s media day in New Jersey on Monday and the first day of camp in Colorado on Tuesday. Harden in June picked up his $35.6 million contract option for this season with the belief the team would try to trade him. He blasted team president Daryl Morey at a promotional event in China when no trade materialized. He called Morey a liar.

WNBA agrees to grant Golden State Warriors an expansion team in 2025, AP source says

The WNBA has agreed to grant the Golden State Warriors an expansion franchise in 2025. While the deal hasn’t been finalized yet, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is expected to be in the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday to announce the new franchise, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. The plan to grant Golden State an expansion team was first reported by The Athletic. Golden State owner Joe Lacob helped establish the American Basketball League in 1995 and owned the San Jose Lasers. The WNBA team would be headquartered in Oakland and games would be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

US appeals court hears arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of Ronaldo rape case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawyers for international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo were back in court in a legal battle over the hush money he allegedly paid in 2010 to a woman who accused him of raping her in Las Vegas. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard about 45 minutes of oral arguments Wednesday on the woman’s bid to overturn last year’s dismissal of the case. Her lawyers say Ronaldo owes her millions of dollars more than the $370,000 he paid earlier because someone in his camp was responsible for violating their confidentiality agreement. Ronaldo maintained the sex was consensual. No immediate ruling is expected Wednesday.

Man United in crisis: The factors that have led to Ten Hag’s bad start to the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fans waited patiently outside Old Trafford late into the evening after the dispiriting 3-2 loss against Galatasaray. Even in an ever-worsening season they wanted to see manager Erik ten Hag and hoped for an autograph or selfie with the Dutch coach. His team may have been greeted with boos as the final whistle of a sixth in 10 games this season but there was no sign of blame being directed towards him from these fans. Ten Hag clearly still has credit in the bank after his first year at United when he led the club back into the Champions League and to a first trophy in six years. But his season increasingly looks like it has hit crisis point.

American ‘Armless Archer’ changing minds about disability and targets golden ending at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Armless archer Matt Stutzman is reshaping thinking about people with disabilities one arrow at a time. Before he won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in 2012, prospective employers wouldn’t hire him because he has no arms. Now the American is targeting his fourth Paralympics in Paris next year. Visiting France’s capital before Paralympic tickets go on sale next week, Stutzman dropped by a Paris school and wowed its young pupils with his shooting skills. His message about changing perceptions will hit a far larger audience when 4,400 athletes flock to Paris from Aug. 28-Sept. 8, 2024.

Texans’ C.J. Stroud is off to a sizzling start as several other NFL rookie QBs struggle

NFL rookie quarterbacks are getting their chances early this season with five getting a start in Week 4. C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans is taking advantage of the opportunity in extremely impressive fashion. Stroud’s 1,212 yards are the second-most ever for a player in his first four games and he has throw no interceptions. Only Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had previously thrown for at least 1,200 yards with no interceptions in the first four games of the season.

