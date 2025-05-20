AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:29 a.m. EDT

Pacers-Knicks renew a rivalry with memorable moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others

NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have faced each other eight times in the postseason. Those matchups have produced some memorable NBA moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others. With the teams set to meet again in the Eastern Conference finals beginning Wednesday, a look at some of those notable highlights.

NFL owners set to discuss tush push again, along with playoff and flag football proposals

The fate of the tush push will be up for discussion again along with the NFL’s history of giving division champions with mediocre records home field in the playoffs. There will be a new topic as well when NFL owners gather Tuesday and Wednesday at the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings. The league has proposed allowing its players to participate in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. Owners were set to vote on Philadelphia’s famous tush push last month, but tabled the issue. The league also is discussing using records for playoff seeding rather than guaranteeing higher seeds for division champions.

Eagles give coach Nick Sirianni contract extension following Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Super Bowl championship coach Nick Sirianni to a multi-year extension. Terms of the contract announced Monday were not revealed. Sirianni had one year left on his existing contract. Sirianni is 48-20 and has made the playoffs in all four seasons with the Eagles. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sirianni and the Eagles won the rematch against Kansas City in this past season’s Super Bowl.

White Sox unveil a graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV and his World Series appearance

CHICAGO (AP) — There is a new landmark at the home of the Chicago White Sox — Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2. That’s where Father Bob — the future Pope Leo XIV — sat for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. The White Sox have unveiled a graphic installation that pays tribute to the new pontiff and that moment during their last championship run. The pillar artwork features a waving Pope Leo XIV, along with a picture from the TV broadcast of the future pope sitting with good friend Ed Schmit and his grandson, Eddie. The team also is planning to do something to commemorate the Rate Field seat the pope occupied during the 2005 World Series opener.

Mets will talk to Juan Soto about hustle after line drive off Green Monster ends up a single

BOSTON (AP) — New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he will talk to Juan Soto about hustling out of the batter’s box after the slugger watched his would-be home run bounce off the Green Monster for a single Monday night against the Boston Red Sox. Leading off the sixth inning on a chilly night at Fenway Park with a 15 mph wind blowing in from left field, Soto hit a 102 mph line drive to left and stood watching as it sailed toward the Green Monster. The ball hit about two-thirds of the way up the 37-foot wall. Soto denied lollygagging on the basepaths.

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is forced into a draw in a showdown against ‘the world’

BERLIN (AP) — Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw Monday by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game. The online match was billed as “Magnus Carlsen vs. The World” and began April 4 on Chess.com, the world’s largest chess website. It was the first-ever online freestyle game to feature a world champion. The mega-match ended after Team World checked Carlsen’s king a third time, a stunning outcome after Chess.com had predicted Carlsen would win by a wide margin. In the Chess.com chat, players appeared split on whether to force the draw or to keep playing against Carlsen.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch understands why some fans may not want to travel to US for Gold Cup

Canada coach Jesse Marsch understands some of his team’s supporters might not want to travel to the CONCACAF Gold Cup for fear of difficulty at the U.S. border. Marsch say he can see trepidation for anyone looking to travel to the U.S. in the current political climate. There have been reports of tourists being stopped at U.S. border crossings and held at immigration detention facilities before being allowed to fly home at their own expense since President Donald Trump started his second term in January. Canada opens the Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, on June 17 against Honduras at Vancouver, British Columbia, then plays its next two matches in Houston.

Not so Penske Perfect: Indy 500 rocked by another cheating scandal by marquee team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske has been rocked by a second cheating scandal in just over a year. The cars of Josef Newgarden and Will Power were found to have illegal modifications and were disqualified from qualifying, meaning they will star at the back of the field. The incident has brought unwanted attention to the Indy 500 and scrutiny to the integrity of the Penske organization. Last year, Penske drivers had access to the push-to-pass system when they should not have been able to use the extra horsepower boost.

Organizations and companies are partnering to introduce Black students in Detroit to golf

DETROIT (AP) — As a fan, Shaun Horne is all about Detroit’s professional sports teams. But when it comes to playing, the high school junior only has his eyes set on golf. Embracing the game makes the 16-year-old a rarity among his Detroit peers, particularly Black high schoolers. Coaches and community groups are taking ambitious steps that include seeking corporate help and offering college scholarships to spread the game’s popularity among students. They say hurdles include costs associated with golf equipment and course time.

49ers sign All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner to a 3-year, $63M extension, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers locked up another core player with a lucrative extension, agreeing to a three-year extension with All-Pro Fred Warner that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history. A person familiar with the deal said the sides reached an agreement on the contract worth $63 million that keeps Warner locked up through the 2029 season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal. ESPN first reported the extension and said it includes more than $56 million in guaranteed money.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.