AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:28 p.m. EDT

Braves manager Snitker leaves family home on opening day because of ‘hostile crowd’ in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. Snitker said during spring training Philly had “by far the most hostile crowd” and his wife would refuse to return to Citizens Bank Park. Asked what made his family feel unsafe at the ballpark, Snitker said Friday, “I’m not going to get into all that. Let’s talk about today.”

Clark and Reese bring star power to Albany 2 Regional that features Iowa, LSU, Colorado and UCLA

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese bring a lot of star power to the Albany 2 Regional as two of the biggest names in college basketball. Clark’s Iowa squad and Reese’s LSU team would both have to win their Sweet 16 games for the two to meet in a NCAA championship rematch that drew the biggest audience in women’s basketball history last April. They’re both focused on their games at hand because it won’t be easy for either team to advance to the regional final. The top-seeded Hawkeyes face fifth-seed Colorado in a rematch of their Sweet 16 game last year. The third-seeded Tigers meet No. 2 UCLA in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

French soccer federation limits support for players’ Ramadan observance. Critics see discrimination

For Muslim soccer players in deeply secular France, observing Ramadan is a tall order. The country’s soccer federation wields the principle of religious neutrality enshrined in the French constitution, and doesn’t make things easy for players who want to refrain from drinking or eating from dawn to sunset during the Islamic holy month. At French league matches, referees are not entitled to authorize pauses allowing Muslim players to break their fast, unlike in nearby countries such as England and Germany. Because France is a secular nation, many citizens still believe religion has no place in public space. With its stringent rules, the French federation says it defends the neutrality of soccer. Critics see it as anti-Muslim discrimination.

France asks for foreign police and military help with massive Paris Olympics security challenge

France says it has asked 46 countries if they can supply more than 2,000 police officers to help secure the Paris Olympics. Organizers are finalizing security planning for the July 26-Aug. 11 Games, the French capital’s first in a century, while on heightened alert against potential attacks. The Interior Ministry said Friday that the request for foreign security assistance was made in January, seeking 2,185 reinforcements. It said the officers are sought for Games security and what it called “the spectator experience” and that such assistance is common practice for major international events. Separately, the French Defense Ministry has also asked foreign nations for “small numbers” of military personnel who could help with tasks including sniffer dog teams.

Hijab-wearing players in women’s NCAA Tournament hope to inspire others

N.C. State’s Jannah Eissa and UC Irvine’s Diaba Konate are bringing visibility and inspiration to Muslim women by wearing hjiabs while they play basketball. They aren’t the first women to do it in NCAA Tournament play, but with record viewership and attendance they are certainly getting noticed. Konate admires Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, who made NCAA history as the first to wear a hijab in college basketball when she played for Memphis a decade ago. Abdul-Qaadir was instrumental in getting FIBA to overturn its own ban on headgear in 2017.

Tony Finau matches his career low and sets the target at the Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau got in some late work with his putting after his mediocre start in the Houston Open. It seems to have helped. Finau matched his career low on the PGA Tour with a 62. That gives him the early lead and sets a daunting target for Scottie Scheffler and everyone else playing in the afternoon. Finau holed four putts from the 25-foot range or longer. If that wasn’t enough, he chipped in from 40 feet for eagle on his 17th hole. He was at 9-under 131. Chad Ramey is the only one within four shots of the early finishers.

Wrexham takes step closer to promotion with win over Mansfield

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham, the fourth-tier Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, has taken a step toward another promotion by beating Mansfield 2-0. Talismanic forward Paul Mullin scored both goals. He finished a cross in the first half and converted a penalty in the 67th minute at the Racecourse Ground. Wrexham remains third in League Two tied on points with Mansfield, which is second on goal difference. Stockport beat Forest Green 3-0 to move into first place, one point ahead. The top three teams at the end of the season are automatically promoted and the next four enter a playoff for one last promotion spot. Wrexham has six games remaining.

AP mock NFL draft 2.0: Quarterbacks and wide receivers are the top 6 picks

Caleb Williams will visit the Chicago Bears next week to meet more coaches, undergo medical testing and get more familiar with his future team. Williams going to the Bears at No. 1 is obvious. Predicting the rest of the first round of the NFL draft is the challenge. Williams dazzled a huge contingent of Chicago’s coaches at his pro day and left a bigger impression on coach Matt Eberflus following their one-on-one meeting. The Bears already traded Justin Fields, who was picked 11th overall in 2021, to pave the way for Williams.

‘Ozempig’ remains Minnesota baseball team’s mascot despite uproar that name is form of fat-shaming

For a Minnesota minor league baseball team known for a history of outlandish promotions, the idea of naming its longtime live pig mascot after the weight loss drug Ozempic made perfect sense. The St. Paul Saints quickly found out that not everyone was amused by the pig’s name, Ozempig. Almost immediately after the team announced the name this week ahead of Friday’s opening day game, criticism began pouring in on social media from people distressed by the name, saying it belittled people who are overweight. A team official says they understand why the name upset some people but know they had good intentions in selecting the name and plan to stick with it despite criticism.

Former CSKA Moscow goaltender Ivan Fedotov joins the Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Goaltender Ivan Fedotov has finally joined the Philadelphia Flyers. Fedotov had his contract in Russia’s KHL terminated by CSKA Moscow on Thursday with one year remaining on it. The Philadelphia Flyers own Fedotov’s NHL rights, signed him in May 2022 and attempted to bring him to North America a few months later. He was instead taken to a remote military base in the Arctic Circle for a year of service. Last summer, Fedotov signed a two-year contract with CSKA and played for the club this past season. The International Ice Hockey Federation ruled in favor of the Flyers last year and sanctioned CSKA and Fedotov.

