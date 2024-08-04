AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:24 p.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s tennis final

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in the 2024 Games men’s tennis singles final. Sunday’s victory makes the 37-year-old from Serbia the oldest man to triumph in the event at the Summer Games since 1908. It also gives Djokovic the last significant accomplishment missing from a resume that includes 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the rankings. The final was a rematch of the Wimbledon final that Alcaraz won. The 21-year-old from Spain was trying to become the youngest man to win an Olympic singles gold medal in tennis.

U.S. sets two world records on final night of swimming, wins gold-medal race with Australia

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The United States has set two world records on the final night of swimming at the Olympic pool on Sunday, winning the gold-medal count over rival Australia and easing the sting of the first loss ever in the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay. Bobby Finke set a new standard in the 1,500 freestyle and the American women closed a thrilling nine days at La Defense Arena with another record in their 4×100 medley relay. China stunningly won the gold in the men’s 4×100 medley relay, ending the American run of dominance that stretched back to the introduction of the event at the 1960 Rome Games. The only time the U.S. didn’t win gold was in 1980, when it boycotted the Moscow Games.

Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the best player in golf and has an Olympic gold medal to show for it. The world’s No. 1 player stormed from behind with a 62 at Le Golf National for a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood. He overcame a six-shot deficit on the back nine and got plenty of help from a shocking collapse by Jon Rahm. The Spaniard lost a four-shot lead and didn’t even make the podium. Rahm shot 39 on the back nine. Fleetwood won the silver medal. The bronze went to Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

Sunisa Lee couldn’t get out of bed in December. Now she has three Olympic medals in Paris

PARIS (AP) — American gymnastics star Sunisa Lee’s Olympic medal count keeps rising. Lee earned her third medal of the 2024 Paris Games and the sixth of her Olympic career by claiming bronze Sunday in the uneven bars. Lee says the bronze is a vindication of sorts after she took bronze on the same event in Tokyo three years ago despite what she considered a sloppy performance. Lee has one last chance to add to her medal total when she competes in the balance beam final on the final day of gymnastics competition.

Olympic swimmers speak out about Chinese doping; and Britain’s Adam Peaty says they should be out

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished. China won the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay in 3 minutes, 27.46 seconds, with two of the four members of the relay team on the list of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive ahead of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Britain’s Adam Peaty says he believes dopers should be out of the sport altogether.

Michigan’s Moore faces allegations of NCAA violations in sign-stealing investigation, AP sources say

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces allegations that he violated NCAA rules related to an investigation into impermissible scouting and sign-stealing that hung over the program through its run to last season’s national title. Three people who have been briefed one the contents of an NCAA notice of allegations that Michigan is expected to receive soon told The Associated Press that Moore is accused of deleting text messages from Connor Stalions. Stalions is the former low-level recruiting staffer who coordinated an off-campus, advanced-scouting operation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the notice was confidential.

US extends Olympic win streak to 58 games with 87-68 victory over Germany; quarterfinals next

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Jackie Young scored 19 points and the U.S. showed off its incredible depth, beating Germany 87-68 in the Americans’ final game of pool play. A’ja Wilson added 14 points, and Breanna Stewart had 13. The Americans clinched the top seed in their pool and extended their record streak to 58 consecutive Olympic wins dating to the 1992 Barcelona Games. The U.S. outscored Germany 52-13 in reserve points. It will learn later Sunday night which team it is going to face in the quarterfinals Wednesday in Paris. Germany is playing in its first Olympics and also is headed to the quarterfinals.

104.7 mph: Angels’ Joyce gets 1st save, strikes out Martinez on fastest pitch in majors this season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.D. Martinez has faced many relief pitchers during his 14 years in the majors. The New York Mets designated hitter though could only laugh and smile after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels rookie Ben Joyce. Joyce struck out Martinez with a 104.7 mph cutter on Saturday night, the fastest pitch in the majors this season. It eclipsed the 104.5 mph he threw on July 12 against Seattle. According to Sportradar, it is also tied for the sixth-fastest pitch since 2009.

For female athletes of color, scrutiny around gender rules and identity is part of a long trend

PARIS (AP) — Female athletes of color have historically faced disproportionate scrutiny and discrimination when it comes to sex testing and false accusations that they are male or transgender. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting are the latest examples of women of color who have found themselves caught in a contentious debate around gender regulations and perceptions in sports. Historians and anthropologists say international sporting federations don’t tend to promote an understanding of diversity in sex and gender identity. They note that gender tests have often targeted female athletes of color who don’t conform to typically Western, white ideals of femininity.

Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinches first Olympic medal amid outcry tied to gender misconceptions

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan has clinched her first Olympic medal in front of a crowd that chanted her name at the Paris Games. Her win Sunday comes a day after fellow female boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria secured a victory as well following days of online abuse and intense scrutiny about their participation. Lin defeated Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria in a women’s 57-kilogram quarterfinal, advancing to the division’s semifinal round to ensure she will win at least a bronze medal. Lin and Khelif have been at the center of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports, as critics have brought up their disqualification from the world championships last year over unspecified eligibility tests.

