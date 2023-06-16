AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:22 p.m. EDT

NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for 2nd social media video involving a gun

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for a second social media video in which he flashed a gun. The NBA announced the suspension on Friday. Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated. It is the second time he has been suspended within four months for showing a firearm on social media. He was suspended eight games in March after a video showed him with a gun in a strip club. The second video surfaced in May and showed him briefly flashing a gun while riding in the passenger seat of a car.

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

Live updates | Wyndham Clark grabs the lead at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark made three birdies over his first nine holes to get to 9-under par and grab the lead in the second round of the U.S. Open. Clark was one ahead of Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who shot record-setting 62s in the opening round and had afternoon tee times for Round 2 at Los Angeles Country Club. Tony Finau was 3 under over his first eight holes and had pulled into fourth place at 5-under par. The weather in LA was similar to Day 1 — cool and cloudy with little wind but with the forecast for sunshine and breezes later in the day. Clark had missed the cut in his two previous U.S. Open appearances. His best finish in his six majors: 75th at the PGA in 2021.

Berhalter back as US coach after feud, domestic-violence investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with a famous soccer family and a domestic-violence investigation. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Berhalter had been hired through the 2026 tournament that it will co-host. The USSF planned a news conference for later in the day in Las Vegas, where interim coach B.J, Callaghan led the team to Thursday night’s 3-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after repeated homophobic chants could be heard from fans. Four players were ejected in the game, which the U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada. Christian Pulisic scored two goals and Ricardo Pepi scored one. Play was halted in the 90th minute because of the homophobic chants. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signaled but resumed chants caused the referee to end the match in the eighth added minute. FIFA fined Mexico the equivalent of $108,000 in January for anti-gay chants by fans at two games.

A nun commends Dodgers’ handling of Pride Night controversy. Some archbishops call it blasphemy

The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans’ diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year’s Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They’re going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.

MLB is pushing back the fences for Cardinals-Cubs in London after Yankees-Red Sox ’19 slugfest

Major League Baseball is pushing back the fences for this year’s London Series after the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox staged a memorable slugfest there in 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play two games at the home of Premier League club West Ham next weekend. The Yankees and Red Sox played there in 2019 and combined for 10 homers and 50 runs in two games. The center field fence this time will be seven feet deeper, at 392 feet, which is still among the shortest in the majors. Major League Baseball’s field expert Murray Cook says the foul territory has been reduced to make the whole thing feel more authentic.

Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ray Lewis III, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Ray Lewis, has died. Reports listed Lewis III’s age as 28. Mark James was Lewis III’s coach at Virginia Union and said he learned of the death through Lewis’ family and social media. James remembered Lewis as a hard worker who never put himself above his teammates or lived off his father’s football success. The younger Lewis began his college career at Miami before transferring to Coastal Carolina for a season and finishing at Virginia Union. Lewis III’s brother Rahsaan published an Instagram story Thursday that included “RIP brother.”

Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are promoting within to replace general manager Bob Myers, naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new GM ahead of next week’s draft. Owner Joe Lacob said when Myers announced May 30 he would leave when his contract was done at the end of June that the organization would strongly consider internal candidates. The 42-year-old Dunleavy has worked closely under Myers since his move to the front office, serving as vice president of basketball operations the two seasons after two years as assistant general manager. He will begin his sixth season in a front-office role.

Soccer players’ union looks to hold FIFA accountable for player payments

The global soccer players’ union says is working with FIFA to make sure that payments promised to all players at the Women’s World Cup actually reach them. FIFA confirmed last week that the 732 players participating in the tournament that starts next month in Australia and New Zealand will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well. Players on the winning team will earn $270,000 each. The players’ union helped push for FIFA to dedicate a percentage of the prize money to the players. The agreement means that half of the total World Cup prize money fund of $110 million will be paid to the players.

