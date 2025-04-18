AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:21 p.m. EDT

NFL’s smallest market prepares to host league’s top offseason spectacle as draft comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The NFL draft’s annual pilgrimage to cities across the league is arriving in Green Bay next week with all the pageantry that comes from operating in the home of the league’s only publicly owned franchise. Green Bay’s smaller population likely means a smaller number of people at this draft. Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says a total attendance of about 250,000 is expected, That’s less than one-third of the record crowd of over 775,000 that attended last year’s draft in Detroit.

Bucks’ Damian Lillard feeling grateful as he gets closer to joining his teammates in playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard isn’t sure exactly when he will be playing again. He’s just grateful that moment will come sooner than anyone could have reasonably expected. Lillard was cleared for full-scale basketball activities and taken off blood-thinning medication this week after missing the last month with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. The news comes as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to open the playoffs Saturday at Indiana. Deep vein thrombosis is an abnormal clot within a vessel where the congealing of blood blocks the flow through on the way back to the heart.

Messi meets the Dawg Pound: Soccer superstar leads Inter Miami into Cleveland against Columbus

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lionel Messi has played in his share of unique environments as one of the top soccer players in the world. He adds another on Saturday when the Argentine superstar visits the Dawg Pound. Instead of Cleveland Browns fans barking at opponents from the bleachers in the East end zone, Crew supporters will take over the space on Saturday when Columbus hosts Inter Miami. The Crew has had the option of holding a match in Cleveland since the Haslam Sports Group took over the franchise in 2019. The Haslams also own the Browns.

From old guys chasing the Stanley Cup to new players breaking in, what to watch in the NHL playoffs

An infusion of young talent fresh to the NHL in recent weeks, a handful of veterans in their mid-to-late 30s chasing the Stanley Cup and the best goaltender in the league this season looking to change his reputation are among the things to watch as the playoffs unfold. Montreal’s Ivan Demidov, Washington’s Ryan Leonard, Minnesota’s Zeev Buium and St. Louis’ Jimmy Snuggerud are making an immediate impact just after joining their teams. Dallas’ Jamie Benn, Carolina’s Brent Burns and Ottawa’s Claude Giroux have a shot at their first championship.

Inside the numbers: Led by Cleveland and Oklahoma City, it was the season of the streak in the NBA

It was the year of the long winning streak in the NBA. There were five instances of teams winning 11 or more games in a row — three by Cleveland, two by Oklahoma City, and it’s probably no coincidence that those two teams are the ones that earned No. 1 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference playoff brackets. It was the first time since 2017-18 that there were five separate winning streaks of 11 or more games in a season — there were a record 10 in the league that season.

PWHL chooses Vancouver as 1st expansion city with 2nd market to be determined, AP source says

The PWHL’s first expansion team will be based in Vancouver with an announcement scheduled for next week. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the league has not revealed its plans. The Province newspaper in Vancouver first reported the city being selected for PWHL expansion. On hold for now is the league announcing a second expansion city, with Seattle being considered, the person said. The league has other candidates for expansion if discussions break down with officials in Seattle, the person added.

Final AP mock NFL draft: Ward, Hunter, Carter go 1-2-3 and Saints trade up for Sanders

The Tennessee Titans explored all their options with the No. 1 pick in the draft. They can’t pass up a shot at a potential franchise quarterback. If the Titans were going to trade the pick for more draft assets, a deal would’ve happened already. Coach Brian Callahan said “there is no price that you can put on those type of players if you think they’re that caliber of quarterback.” Miami’s Cam Ward has seemingly convinced the Titans he can be that guy. So, the real intrigue begins with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2. They need a franchise QB, too. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will be available but two-way star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are more likely to go there.

Kawhi Leonard is fresh in mind and body as the streaking Los Angeles Clippers open the playoffs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is fresh in mind and body as the Los Angeles Clippers begin the postseason. After appearing in just two playoff games over the last two years because of injuries, Leonard is looking like his old self. The fifth-seeded Clippers take on the fourth-seeded Nuggets in the first round starting Saturday in Denver. Los Angeles comes in as the hottest team in the NBA, having won its final eight games. They Clippers have been a much different team since Leonard returned after missing the season’s first 34 games while taking it easy on his surgically repaired knees.

Pistons are back in the playoffs and take NBA-record postseason losing streak into Game 1 vs Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York beating Detroit had become something of an NBA certainty, with the Knicks doing it 16 straight times over a span of five years. The Pistons finally ended that streak with three wins over the Knicks during their massive 2024-25 turnaround season. Now they want to stop another lengthy stretch of futility: the longest postseason skid in NBA history. Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, the No. 6-seeded Pistons bring their 14-game postseason losing streak to Madison Square Garden on Saturday to face the third-seeded Knicks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

NHL sets another attendance record, topping 23 million fans for the 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has set another attendance record and surpassed 23 million fans for the first time. The league reported an attendance figure of 23,014,458 over the 1,312-game regular season. That represents 96.9% capacity over 32 teams with the Montreal Canadiens making up the biggest share thanks to 41 home sellouts with crowds of more than 21,000. It’s the third consecutive year the 108-year-old NHL has broken attendance records after 22.4 million fans in 2022-23 and 22.9 million last season. That does not include the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston, which drew an average of more than 19,000 fans a game.

