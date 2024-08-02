AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:19 a.m. EDT

Federal judge overturns $4.7 billion jury verdict in ‘Sunday Ticket’ lawsuit and rules for NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge overturned a jury’s $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL and granted judgment to the NFL. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez ruled Thursday that the testimony of two witnesses for the subscribers had flawed methodologies and should have been excluded. The jury on June 27 awarded $4.7 billion in damages to residential and commercial subscribers after it ruled the NFL violated antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service.

Simone Biles makes history with second all-around Olympic gymnastics title, 8 years after her first

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during a tense all-around gymnastics final Thursday to become a two-time Olympic champion. Biles’ total of 59.131 was just ahead of Andrade at 57.932. That’s one of the closest calls Biles has ever endured at a major international event. Still, the meet ended just like all the ones Biles has started and finished over the last 11 years: with hugs and gold on the way. American Sunisa Lee, the defending Olympic all-around champion, earned the bronze.

Brett Rypien throws 3 TD passes, leads the Bears to a 21-17 storm-shortened victory over the Texans

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — While Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and other starters from both teams watched from the sideline, the NFL’s new kickoffs didn’t provide any excitement. Brett Rypien stole the show before lighting and heavy rain ended the game. The veteran quarterback threw three touchdown passes, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game. The NFL’s exhibition opener was stopped with 3:31 left in the third quarter and was called off after a 36-minute delay. All eyes were on the NFL’s radical new kickoffs rule at the start. The league dramatically redesigned the play, aiming to revive it after a record-low returns last season.

First two kickoff under NFL’s new rules are both returned to the 26

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The first two kickoffs under the NFL’s radical new rule were both returned a yard farther than the old touchback. Houston’s Steven Sims fielded Cairo Santos’ kickoff at the 5 and ran 21 yards before he was tackled at the 26 to open Thursday night’s preseason game between the Texans and Chicago Bears. Touchbacks used to result in the offense starting at the 25. After the Texans scored on the opening drive, Chicago’s Tyler Scott caught Ka’imi Fairbairn’s kickoff at the 7 and returned it 19 yards to the 26. With both teams sitting starters, all eyes were on the overhauled kickoffs during the annual Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Stadium.

Ledecky wins record 13th medal with a silver. Summer McIntosh and Kate Douglass strike gold

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Another romp for Summer McIntosh. A gold medal for Kate Douglass. And, to cap things off, a record-breaking night for Katie Ledecky. With a silver in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, Ledecky collected the 13th medal of her stellar career to become the most decorated woman in swimming history. She would’ve preferred it to be gold, but that went to an Australian squad led by gold medalists Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus. Still, in her next-to-last event of these games, Ledecky broke the mark she shared with fellow Americans Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson. The 27-year-old now has eight golds, four silvers and one bronze over four Olympics, with every intention of swimming on to Los Angeles in 2028.

Angels star Mike Trout needs second surgery for torn meniscus, ending his season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. The operation will end another injury-marred campaign for the three-time MVP. Trout said Thursday in a social media post that an MRI revealed the new meniscus tear. He previously had surgery on May 3 to repair the meniscus and had been working toward a return before his rehab was shut down on Tuesday. Trout says he was “devastated” by the news. Trout batted .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season. The 32-year-old has been limited by a series of injuries over the past five years.

Brittney Griner is ‘head over heels’ for the Americans coming home in a prisoner swap

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Brittney Griner knows only too well the swirling emotions of being involved in a prisoner swap. She says she is “head over heels” that fellow Americans are coming home from Russia. Griner called it a great day and that she is so happy for the families. She says any day Americans come home is a win. She spoke after the U.S. women beat Belgium 87-74 to clinch a berth in the Paris Games quarterfinals. The two-time Olympic gold medalist went through her own prisoner exchange with Russia in 2022. Now Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan from Michigan are coming home after being convicted of espionage charges the U.S. government considered baseless.

Bookmaker to plead guilty in gambling case tied to baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business. Federal prosecutors say Mathew Bowyer’s business operated for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas and took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Bowyer is expected to plead guilty Aug. 9 to running an illegal gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss at least 2 weeks because of a right foot injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss at least the next two weeks because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. The injury was diagnosed following practice Wednesday. Doctors expect that the fifth-year quarterback will be ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert will spend two weeks in a walking boot followed by what the Chargers termed “a graduated return to play protocol.” It is the first significant injury during Jim Harbaugh’s first training camp as Chargers coach. Harbaugh has made it a priority to slowly ramp up the intensity of practices to prevent soft tissue injuries.

Several QB competitions going on in NFL training camps, including Raiders battle, Steelers rivalry

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are locked in an even battle to become the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback. Coach Antonio Pierce said he was waiting for one of them to take charge. There are several teams with similar questions at that position around the NFL. Quarterbacks are competing for starting jobs with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. Expected starters with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are being pushed to keep those spots.

