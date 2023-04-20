AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:16 p.m. EDT

Oakland A’s purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week where the A’s will plan to build the stadium that will seat between 30,000 and 35,000 fans close to the Las Vegas Strip. The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground on the stadium by next year and would look to hope to be able move into their new home by 2027.

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks trying to get under LeBron’s skin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Calling the NBA’s all-time leading scorer old and just another player might not seem very smart to most folks. Grizzlies defender Dillon Brooks is just trying to get under LeBron James’ skin and in his head. Brooks started the mind games saying he wanted to face James and the Lakers before their first-round Western Conference series was locked in. Brooks didn’t hold back after his Grizzlies tied this series at 1-1 without Ja Morant. Brooks called James a legend yes, but “old” at 38. Brooks added James isn’t the player who won titles in Miami and Cleveland. Brooks, who is in the final year of his contract, says he’s trying to make a name for himself.

Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new federal indictment says companies run by a former professional wrestler received “sham contracts” in Mississippi and misspent millions of dollars of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the neediest people in the U.S. The indictment of former wrestler Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr. was unsealed Thursday, two days after it was issued by a grand jury in Jackson. It is the latest development in a sprawling Mississippi corruption case involving wealthy and well-connected people receiving contracts from the state Department of Human Services from 2016 to 2019. DiBiase was a WWE wrestler in the 2000s and 2010s.

Trade-ups for quarterbacks becoming more common in NFL

Tired of spending years in the quarterback wilderness, the Carolina Panthers made a bold move that has been all too common in recent years. The Panthers packaged two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star receiver D.J. Moore to move up from No. 9 in the draft to the top overall pick. Moving up in the draft for quarterbacks has become a common occurrence of late, with 17 teams moving up in the first round to draft a QB in the past 12 drafts after that happened only four times in the first 34 years of the common draft.

D-backs designate 4-time All-Star Bumgarner for assignment

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated left-hander Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start. The move takes Bumgarner off the team’s 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The four-time All Star hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing a five-year, $85 million deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

Chess, books, Netflix: Hockey goalies try anything to unplug

Goaltenders search for any activity to help them unwind and not constantly dwell on the game. Some read books. Some take the dog for a walk. Some learn how to play chess or watch Netflix shows. The point for goaltenders is to find a way to unplug and slow things down. Especially this time of year when every save is of heightened importance and replaying it in their mind can be an occupational hazard. It’s a way to make sure their dreams aren’t haunted by high-speed shots flying at them from the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon or David Pastrnak.

Iowa State softball, West Virginia baseball form friendship

West Virginia doesn’t have a softball team. Iowa State doesn’t have a baseball team. But the schools formed a bond this spring on the diamond. Iowa State played at Oklahoma State last weekend. West Virginia happened to be in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a baseball series. Iowa State outfielder Lea Nelson asked the Mountaineers for extra tickets and a West Virginia player obliged. Nelson says the unusual alliance “has been one of the craziest things our team has experienced.” Cyclones coach Jamie Pinkerton says his players hope for more opportunities for the teams to cross paths.

Bruins no longer invincible, tides shift across NHL playoffs

Things have changed quickly in a handful of first-round series around the NHL playoffs. Record-setting Boston heads to Florida no longer looking invincible after losing Game 2. Carolina is up 2-0 on the New York Islanders but down another offensive star after losing Teuvo Teravainen to a series-ending injury. Connor McDavid and Edmonton have awoken and Leon Draisaitl is rolling against Los Angeles. And Minnesota goes home even with Dallas with a weird situation in net: The Wild started Marc-Andre Fleury and lost 7-3 after Filip Gustavsson set a franchise-record for saves in a double-overtime Game 1 win.

Twins’ Maeda leaves after hit by 111 mph line drive on ankle

BOSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda has left a game after being hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle. Maeda stayed on his feet long enough to field the ball and throw Jarren Duran out at first for the third out of the second inning. Maeda then crumpled to the grass. The Twins training staff rushed out to help him and he eventually walked to the dugout. Emilio Pagan came in to start the third.

House approves trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male would be barred from competing on girls or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges under legislation pushed through by House Republicans on Thursday. It’s the latest sign of the newly empowered GOP checking off a high-profile item on their social agenda. The legislation is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate will not support it and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto it. Supporters say their effort is designed to protect fair competition in sports. Democrats criticized the push as targeting a vulnerable group of young people for political gain.

