AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:12 p.m. EST

Popovich says he will not return to the Spurs this season, has hope of coaching in the future

Gregg Popovich will not coach this season. He is not ruling out a comeback in the future. Popovich met with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, releasing a statement afterward to make his decision on this season — and hope for next season — public. The 76-year-old Popovich, the NBA’s all-time coaching wins leader, had a stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2 and has been away from the team since. Popovich says “I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future.”

Long champions of social justice, Black athletes say their voices are needed now more than ever

Athletes have long used sports as a forum for civil rights activism. And their voices could be more vital than ever today as President Donald Trump has issued sweeping orders to end federal government diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Today’s sports figures have a unique position of influence, with more money and celebrity status than ever and social media to get their message to millions. With that comes the potential for backlash and retaliation. Speaking out could cost their reputations, their connections, their careers as has happened to sports figures in the past, experts say.

Gene Hackman’s role in ‘Hoosiers’ led to an unforgettable, beloved film for fans far beyond Indiana

There’s one reason Hackman’s dazzling acting career stands out for sports fans: His unforgettable role as Norman Dale, coach of the feel-good, state champion Hickory Huskers from a tiny Indiana town. News of Hackman’s death hit hard in the basketball-mad state. The movie was ranked as the No. 1 sports film of all-time by The Associated Press in 2020 and was released in 1986. Hackman starred as Dale, a man who was given a second chance at coaching after his first one ended after striking one of his players years earlier.

Jake Knapp shoots a 59 at the Cognizant Classic, 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jake Knapp joined the PGA Tour’s sub-60 club on Thursday. Knapp — the No. 99 player in golf’s current world rankings — shot a bogey-free 59 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National, the 15th time that someone has broken 60 in a PGA Tour event. Knapp finished one shot off the tour scoring record of 58, done by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. Knapp became the 14th player to shoot a sub-60 round; it has been done 15 times, with Furyk the one who has carded such a round twice.

Heisman Trophy winner and 2-way star Travis Hunter says he won’t work out at the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter says he won’t work out at the NFL scouting combine this week. The Heisman Trophy winner might play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL next season after doing the same at Colorado. Hunter said during his media availability in Indianapolis that it will be up to the team that drafts him to decide his primary position but that he hoped he would be allowed to line up on both sides of the ball. Hunter says “I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it.”

A Florida Gator took on a Florida gator. Billy Horschel prevailed in the matchup at PGA National

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Gator took on a gator. Billy Horschel won. Let’s explain: Horschel played his college golf for the Florida Gators, so he knows plenty about the wildlife that gets seen on courses in the Sunshine State — including, yes, alligators. And when a gator made its way onto the course at PGA National on Thursday, Horschel knew what to do. The Florida native grabbed a 60-degree wedge, poked at the gator and got it to retreat back to the water. And he made it look easy.

Verstappen and Norris ‘respect’ each other while joking about their F1 rivalry

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have dismissed suggestions their Formula 1 rivalry has turned into a personal feud. They went so far as to joke on Thursday they’ve been reduced to brawling in a pub. Verstappen deadpanned that they have a “terrible relationship” as Norris chuckled beside him at preseason testing in Bahrain and brought up the supposed pub fight. Norris was Verstappen’s closest challenger last season as the Dutch driver won a fourth consecutive F1 title. Hard-edged and controversial battles on track sparked debate about whether F1 rules do enough to deter aggressive or risky driving.

Norway is voting on whether to scrap VAR. The wider soccer world is watching with interest

Norwegian soccer will vote this weekend on whether to scrap the use of video reviews in its top league after a turbulent couple of years since the technology was introduced in the Nordic country. The decision will be viewed with plenty of interest around the world because the video review system — or VAR — is having such a huge impact on the sport. The majority of clubs in the top two leagues want VAR removed but Norway’s federation wants to keep it. Norway scrapping VAR might influence supporters in other countries to step up protests about the technology in an effort to remove it from their leagues.

Ref reports ‘Die’ chants made at Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio in Copa semifinal

MADRID (AP) — A referee says Real Sociedad fans chanted “Die” at Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez briefly interrupted the game in the 46th minute, and an announcement asking fans to stop the insults was made over the stadium loudspeakers. Sánchez Martínez adds in his match report released early Thursday the fans repeatedly chanted “Die, Asencio.” Spanish media also showed images of what appeared to be a Sociedad fan making monkey gestures toward Vinícius, the Brazil forward who has often been subjected to racist insults in Spain.

Hilary Knight free from injuries, distractions in regaining her offensive touch in 2nd PWHL season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Hilary Knight can put aside the frustrations she felt in her first PWHL season now that she’s regained her offensive touch this year. It helps that the face of U.S. women’s hockey is pain-free after being slowed by an ankle injury. The 35-year-old Knight also is focused more on hockey after shouldering the burden of making sure the PWHL’s inaugural season went off without a glitch. The Boston Fleet captain has already surpassed last season’s totals with eight goals and 17 points through 19 games. And she’s leading PWHL forwards in averaging nearly 22 minutes of ice time per game.

