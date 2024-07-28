AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:11 p.m. EDT

Simone Biles shakes off calf injury to dominate during Olympic gymnastics qualifying

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles posted an all-around total of 59.566 during Olympic qualifying inside a packed and star-studded Bercy Arena despite complaining of a left calf injury that had her limping. Biles appeared to tweak the leg while warming up on floor exercise during the second rotation. She had the ankle taped and then returned to put on the kind of show-stopping performance that has long been her signature.

NANTERRE, France (AP) — With a flag-waving crowd cheering his every stroke, Léon Marchand delivered a swimming gold for France with a dominating victory in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. The swimmer has drawn comparisons to Michael Phelps and is guided by the same coach, American Bob Bowman, who was with Phelps for his staggering 23 Olympic gold medals. Marchand lived up to those expectations and fulfilled the hopes of his nation with a performance that sets him up to be one of the biggest stars of the Paris Games. He came up just short of his world record but set an Olympic mark with a winning time of 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds. He was nearly six seconds ahead of everyone else.

US men’s basketball team rolls past Serbia 110-84 in opening game at the Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — LeBron James made his Olympic return after a 12-year absence. Kevin Durant played for the first time this summer. And the two most-experienced Olympians on this U.S. team opened the Paris Games — not to mention a bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal for the Americans — with a near-perfect show. Durant made his first eight shots on the way to 23 points in less that 17 minutes, James added 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the U.S. rolled to a 110-84 win over Serbia in the Olympic opener for both teams on Sunday. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 20 points for Serbia.

Rafael Nadal wins in Olympic singles and will play rival Novak Djokovic on Monday

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal made a last-minute decision to play singles at the Paris Olympics and won his first-round match against Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Sunday’s victory by Nadal sets up a blockbuster showdown against rival Novak Djokovic on Monday. Nadal was greeted by a standing ovation from spectators, many of whom used cameras on their phones to capture the moment when he strode into Court Philippe Chatrier. That’s the same stadium where he has captured his record 14 French Open titles. There is a statue of Nadal outside, and fans gathered around it Sunday morning, when it was still unclear whether the 38-year-old Spaniard would be competing in the afternoon.

NANTERRE, France (AP) — With a boisterous crowd cheering him on, Léon Marchand began his home Olympics by cruising to the fastest time in the preliminaries of the 400-meter individual medley. The 22-year-old Marchand pulled away in his heat to touch in 4 minutes, 8.30 seconds, with some 15,000 fans at La Defense Arena chanting on every stroke. It was a comfortable performance for the French phenomenon, who has been compared to Michael Phelps and is guided by the same coach. American Bob Bowman was with Phelps for his staggering 23 Olympic gold medals. Marchand is looking for his first gold, and he’ll be a heavy favorite in the evening final.

Hamilton declared winner of F1 Belgian GP after Mercedes teammate Russell DQ for underweight car

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has been promoted to first place at the Belgian Grand Prix after race officials disqualified his Mercedes teammate George Russell for driving an underweight car. Russell crossed the line first Sunday after making only one pit stop, finishing just ahead of Hamilton. Russell celebrated the win in Spa but race officials found that his car weighed in below the established limits and ruled to disqualify his result. Russell said it was “heartbreaking.” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said “We have clearly made a mistake and need to ensure we learn from it.” Hamilton took his record haul to 105 F1 career victories. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri moved up into second place. Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium.

Olympic surfers sleep on a cruise ship in Tahiti, a first for the Games

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Cardboard beds might be Paris’ solution to providing athletes a place to sleep for the 2024 Olympics. But some 10,000 miles away in Tahiti, where the surfing competition is taking place, it’s a cruise ship. While media has been restricted from boarding the ship, athletes have shared photographs and videos on their social media giving the public a tour of what the Olympics say is the first-ever floating athlete village.

Paris officials are confident water quality will improve to let Olympians swim in the Seine

PARIS (AP) — The swimming portion of a practice run for the Olympic triathlon has been canceled because of concerns about water quality in the Seine River. But officials said Sunday that they’re confident triathletes will be able to swim in the famed waterway during the actual events this coming week. The men’s triathlon is scheduled for Tuesday, while the women are set to compete Wednesday. The triathletes were supposed to have a chance to familiarize themselves with the course Sunday, but organizers said they nixed the swimming leg after representatives of World Triathlon, local authorities and others met to discuss water quality tests.

Banned coach Bev Priestman ‘heartbroken’ and apologizes in Canada drone-spying scandal at Olympics

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Embattled Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman has apologized to her players and pledged to cooperate with an investigation into the drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics. The team was deducted six points and Priestman was banned for a year after two of her assistants were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before their opening game Wednesday. In a statement Priestman says she is “absolutely heartbroken for the players.” She adds, “As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

What to watch for the Paris Olympics: Monday, July 29

Monday’s slate for the Paris Olympics includes a handful of the world’s biggest women’s basketball stars, a couple of compelling swimming finals and a gymnastics showdown. The U.S. women’s basketball team opens its pursuit of a record eighth straight gold medal. Team USA will face Japan at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. The U.S. women are on a 55-game Olympic winning streak. The women’s 400-meter individual medley final is held at Paris La Defense Arena. Canada’s Summer McIntosh is a favorite after lowering her own world record at the Canadian Olympic trials in May.

