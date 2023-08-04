AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:09 p.m. EDT

Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join, AP sources say, putting Pac-12 on brink

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, according to four people familiar with the negotiations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conference and the schools in the Pacific Northwest were finalizing an official agreement and announcement. The Ducks and Huskies still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents need to officially approve any moves. When that’s done, they would become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast.

Saints’ Kamara suspended for 3 games, apologizes for role in 2022 fight, thanks Goodell for meeting

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts defensive back Chris Lammons each have been suspended for three regular-season games by the NFL because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas. The NFL released its decision on Friday, two days after Kamara was excused from training camp to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Kamara and Lammons each pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors that avoided trial and potential jail time. Kamara has been one of New Orleans’ most productive players as a rusher and receiver since being named offensive rookie of the year for the 2017 season.

Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time it is decidedly different. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and at the Olympics. The United States has played Sweden six times in the group stage at the World Cup, most recently in 2019 when the Americans won 2-0. The United States went on to win its record fourth overall title in the tournament.

Americans’ escape in group stage preserved meaningful US betting action on the Women’s World Cup

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The shot that hit the post in the Americans’ scoreless draw with Portugal not only allowed the defending champions to advance out of the group stage, it also preserved any meaningful betting action in the U.S. on the Women’s World Cup. Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports operations at Westgate Las Vegas, says the betting handle would have dropped by 80% had the U.S. been eliminated. He says that also will be the situation should the Americans lose in the knockout stage. Kornegay says betting on the Women’s World Cup in general is down this year because of the time difference with the tournament being played in Australia and New Zealand.

They’re not the same old Jets with Aaron Rodgers on board

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has rejuvenated the fan base in New York. Long-suffering Jets fans are giddy about their team’s chances to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title since Joe Namath guaranteed a victory over the Baltimore Colts in January 1969. Fans who drove from New York and New Jersey to Ohio for the preseason opener and the Hall of Fame inductions of Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis didn’t get a chance to see Rodgers throw a pass in a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. That didn’t dampen their spirit. Rodgers has been re-energized in New York. His enthusiasm permeates the locker room and his presence helps the offense and defense.

Chiefs hardly helping running backs wanting big deals with their budget backfield finds

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing no favors to Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and every other running back that wants to get paid. They won the Super Bowl last year with two running backs on rookie contracts and another that cost pennies on the dollar, and they’re rolling with the same inexpensive backfield in their title defense. They even have another undrafted rookie thrown in the mix. Chiefs coach Andy Reid remembers when running backs were paid handsomely, but that has changed when teams began to air it out. He thinks the values will rebound someday. It just doesn’t look like that will be soon in Kansas City.

Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, scoring season-high 42 for Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating. It was part of a vintage night for the 41-year-old Taurasi, who had a season-high 42 points in Phoenix’s 91-71 victory. She started the night needing 18 points to make it to 10,000 — and finished at 10,024.

Pioneering mothers are breaking down barriers to breastfeeding in Olympic sports

PARIS (AP) — Breastfeeding and high-performance sports were long an almost impossible combination for top female athletes. For decades, they have been torn between their sports careers and motherhood, because having both was so tough. That’s becoming less true ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games where women will take another step forward in their long march for equality, competing in equal numbers with men for the first time. Pioneering mothers are showing that it is possible to breastfeed and be competitive. They include French judo star Clarisse Agbégnénou. She won her sixth world title, confirming the reigning Olympic champion as one of the athletes to watch at next year’s Paris Games, while she was breastfeeding her 10-month-old daughter Athena.

Knockout round opens at Women’s World Cup with Japanese vs Norway, unproven Swiss faces Spain

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Women’s World Cup suddenly seems wide open with the elimination of many of the top teams in the world. And the United States hasn’t looked very good through group play. Now the knockout round begins Saturday with two intriguing matches. Group winner Switzerland has mostly done just enough to get to this stage, while opponent Spain is desperate to bounce back from an ugly loss to Japan. The Japanese are unscored on so far this World Cup and play their knockout game against Norway, which doesn’t know if star forward Ada Hegerberg will play.

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan brings twin sons along for training camp visit

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Matt Ryan brought the No. 2 jersey back to the Atlanta Falcons’ training camp. This time, however, the jerseys were worn by Ryan’s 5-year-old twins, Johnny and Thomas. Ryan, the most accomplished quarterback in Falcons history, returned as a sideline spectator, perhaps gathering notes for his new career as a TV analyst. Ryan played 14 seasons with Atlanta from 2008 through 2021 before he was granted his trade request and spent the 2022 season with Indianapolis. Ryan joined CBS as an analyst in May. He did not retire as a player but is not with a team in training camp.

