AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:07 a.m. EDT

Woody Marks’ TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Woody Marks scored on a 13-yard run with 8 seconds left to give No. 23 Southern California a 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU on Sunday night. Miller Moss passed for 378 yards and a touchdown and his 20-yard completion to Kyron Hudson and a subsequent targeting penalty on LSU with 18 seconds to play set up the winning score. Moss outdueled LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, who completed 29 of 38 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on the final drive. Moss was similarly efficient in going 27 of 36 in a battle of QBs who waited their turns after sitting behind the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and USC’s Caleb Williams.

Coco Gauff loses at the U.S. Open to Emma Navarro, ending her title defense with 19 double-faults

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Coco Gauff has lost in the U.S. Open’s fourth round to Emma Navarro 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in an all-American matchup. Gauff had won 10 matches in a row at Flushing Meadows until Sunday. That included her run to her first Grand Slam title a year ago. But the 20-year-old from Florida was troubled by serving problems and double-faulted 19 times. She finished with 60 total unforced errors. The 13th-seeded Navarro also eliminated Gauff in the fourth round at Wimbledon in July. That earned Navarro her first appearance in a major quarterfinal. Her second will come on Tuesday at the U.S. Open against Paula Badosa.

Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with FedEx Cup title and $25 million bonus

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has polished off the best year in golf in nearly two decades with the biggest prize. He had a few nervous moments at the Tour Championship until running off three straight birdies around the turn at East Lake and pulling away from Collin Morikawa. That made Scheffler the FedEx Cup champion with its $25 million bonus. Scheffler won seven times on the PGA Tour and an Olympic gold medal. The eight victories are the most since Tiger Woods won eight times in 2006. The FedEx Cup bonus pushed his season earnings to just over $62.2 million.

Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in Southern 500 to advance to NASCAR Cup playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe went three-wide to pass Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain for the lead, then outran two-time series champion Kyle Busch to win the Southern 500 and make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Briscoe pulled away on a final restart with 17 laps in the regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway and held off Busch, who like Briscoe needed a victory to reach the postseason. Briscoe gave Stewart-Haas team a final chance to compete for a title. The program announced its closure this season.

San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall out of hospital after shooting during attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco. The 23-year-old Pearsall was released Sunday from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Police say Pearsall was walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. when the suspect attempted to rob him and they both were shot during a struggle. Authorities have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy, California. The 49ers issued a statement saying Pearsall was hit by a bullet in the chest.

ESPN networks, ABC and Disney channels go dark on DirecTV on a busy night for sports

ESPN has gone off the air on a major carrier for the second straight year during the U.S. Open tennis tournament and in the midst of the first full weekend of college football. Disney Entertainment channels went dark on DirecTV Sunday night after the two were unable to reach a new carriage agreement. The move angered sports fans who posted on social media about the channels going dark, and the U.S. Tennis Association wasn’t pleased with another carriage dispute. ESPN was showing U.S. Open fourth-round action when it went off the air on DirecTV at 7:20 p.m. EDT.

Caitlin Clark scores 28, Fever overcome Arike Ogunbowale’s record-tying 9 3s and beat Wings 100-93

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Fever overcame a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Arike Ogunbowale in a 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings. Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Fever a four-point lead with 1:58 remaining. Both teams entered the game on three-game winning streaks. Ogunbowale finished nine of 16 from long range and scored 34 points. The All-Star Game MVP topped her previous career best of seven 3s.

Angel Reese becomes WNBA’s single-season rebounding leader in Sky’s 79-74 loss to Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Angel Reese became the WNBA’s single-season rebounding leader with eight games left in the Chicago Sky’s 79-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, who got 22 points from Courtney Williams. Reese finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds for her 24th double-double, a league rookie record. She has 418 rebounds for an average of 13.1 per game, with her total surpassing Sylvia Fowles’ record of 404 in 2018. The 6-foot-3 Reese also broke the record for offensive rebounds with 165, passing Yolanda Griffiths, who had 162 in 2001. Williams tied a season high in scoring for the Lynx, who are a league-best 8-1 since the Olympic break.

In latest-ending women’s match in US Open history, Zheng beats Vekic again in Olympic rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Zheng Qinwen beat Donna Vekic in a rematch of their Olympic final, advancing to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2 victory in the latest finish of a women’s match in tournament history. It was 2:15 a.m. Monday when the No. 7-seeded Zheng finished off the match that lasted 2 hours, 50 minutes, a far tougher and longer test than she got from Vekic last month in Paris. Zheng won China’s first singles gold in tennis with that 6-2, 6-3 victory that day. Zheng will play Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed who beat her last year in the quarters at Flushing Meadows on her way to the final, on Tuesday.

Haeran Ryu rebounds from 3rd-round meltdown to win the FM Championship

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Haeran Ryu rebounded from a third-round meltdown to win the FM Championship on a rainy Sunday at the TPC Boston. Four strokes behind Jin Young Ko entering play Sunday after blowing a six-stroke lead Saturday, Ryu closed with an 8-under 64 to match Ko at 15-under 273, then beat the fellow South Korean player with a par on the first hole of a playoff. Ryu shot a career-best 62 on Friday to take the six-stroke lead, then had a 78 on Saturday. On Sunday, Ryu birdied the first four holes and six of the first eight. After a rain delay of a little over two hours, she parred the final two holes. Ko shot 68, missing an 8-foot birdie putt on 18 in regulation.

