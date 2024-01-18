AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:06 p.m. EST

Star-studded breakaway Cuban baseball team celebrates its union, even without a place to play

MIAMI (AP) — A breakaway team of Cuban players who defected from the country had their club debut delayed this week when the Colombian government canceled a tournament there. Players with the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation, or FEPCUBE, say Colombia nixed the tournament over opposition to the Cuban team’s participation. FEPCUBE player Yuli Gurriel called the team’s formation “historic,” but now the club has to figure out where it might actually be allowed to play. The dispute underlines the region’s complicated intersection of sports and politics.

Warriors vs. Mavericks game postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The NBA has announced the Dallas Mavericks’ game at the Golden State Warriors scheduled for Friday night has been postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced later. Milojević died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack. Milojević was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He was 46. The Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Wednesday also was postponed.

Blinkova upsets 2023 finalist Rybakina in a wild, record-long tiebreaker at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Anna Blinkova needed 10 match points before finally finishing off an upset over 2023 finalist Elena Rybakina in a record, half-hour long tiebreaker to reach the third round of the Australian Open. Blinkova was a break up in all three sets but third-ranked Rybakina rallied each time against her Russian opponent. Rybakina had six match points but couldn’t convert in a tiebreaker that went to 22-20. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek surged back from 4-1 down in the deciding set to beat 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in an earlier match. Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz dropped a set for the first time in the tournament before recovering to beat Lorenzo Sonego.

Pro-Palestinian chants ring out again during Asian Cup game

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Chants of “free, free Palestine” rang out again during the Palestinian soccer team’s game against United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup. Similar chants were made at the Palestinian team’s game against Iran on Sunday. A moment’s silence was held before kickoff for the lives lost as a result of the “ongoing situation in Palestine.” Loud chanting had already rung around Al Janoub Stadium before the two teams lined up in the center to observe the silence, and it started again shortly after.

Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer approaches NCAA career wins record

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer needs a little reminding when it comes to her wins total or potential record she’s chasing this time. This weekend, VanDerveer will try to become the winningest college coach when her eighth-ranked Stanford team hosts Oregon and Oregon State with her needing two victories to break former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s mark of 1,202 wins.

Mike Tomlin remains ‘on go’ for the Steelers through 2024, and likely beyond

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin isn’t going anywhere. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach says he expects to be back for an 18th season and that his passion for the job hasn’t waned despite another quick playoff exit. Tomlin’s status for next season was up for debate after there was speculation he may be burning out. Tomlin says his enthusiasm for the job has only intensified through the season and plans to sign a contract extension soon. While Tomlin is returning, the Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the offseason. The team’s top priority is hiring a new offensive coordinator after Matt Canada was fired just before Thanksgiving.

Johnson and Knaus fittingly head into NASCAR Hall of Fame together following record-smashing careers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus will be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame together in a fitting celebration for one of the most dominant pairings in history. The duo won a record-tying seven Cup titles that included an unprecedented five straight championships. Johnson won 83 total races that included a pair of Daytona 500 wins and four victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, He and Knaus were paired together for all but two of Johnson’s victories and Knaus built the No. 48 team from scratch around Johnson. They didn’t work together in Johnson’s final two seasons of full-time competition but their friendship has remained intact.

The 3-point shot has added volatility, variety at the top of the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

The arrival of the 3-point shot created more volatility at the top for The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The shot became an official part of the game for the 1986-87 season. It’s led to more upsets as even the best teams became vulnerable to hot-shooting upstarts. As the AP marks the 75th anniversary of the poll this month, the 3-point shot has led to more turnover at the No. 1 spot in the poll. That includes having 16 seasons with at least five different teams at No. 1 compared to only three before the 3-pointer’s arrival.

Jordan Henderson completes move to Dutch club Ajax in blow to Saudi soccer league

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The lucrative Saudi soccer league has lost one of its high-profile players. England midfielder Jordan Henderson has quit Al-Ettifaq to sign for struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax. The former Liverpool captain lasted just six months in Saudi Arabia after joining the influx of top players, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, moving to the kingdom on big-money deals. That wasn’t enough for the 33-year-old Henderson, who reportedly hasn’t settled in the Middle East and saw a return to European soccer as important in consolidating his place in England’s squad ahead of the summer’s European Championship. Ajax confirmed the deal Thursday night. Henderson signed a contract through June 30, 2026, with the Amsterdam club. Financial details were not released.

No. 3 Colorado follows lead of high-energy point guard Jaylyn Sherrod to best start since 1992-93

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The third-ranked Colorado Buffaloes are off to their best start since 1992-93 behind the play of point guard Jaylyn Sherrod. She leads the Buffaloes into their game Friday night against No. 5 UCLA in the first matchup between top-five teams in program history. Sherrod averages 13.8 points and 5.6 assists, but she’s far more concerned about leading the team in hustle. The fifth-year senior from Birmingham, Alabama, always tries to be the most energetic player on the floor. Sherrod was recently announced as one of the 25 players on the Wooden Award midseason watch list.

