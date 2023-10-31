AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:06 p.m. EDT

The 49ers acquire Chase Young from the Commanders, AP sources say

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got some needed help for their struggling defense, acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a conditional third-round draft pick. Two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed that Young was headed to San Francisco pending a physical following the trade agreed to before Tuesday’s deadline. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced it. Young will team up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to give the Niners a formidable edge rushing duo and provide a needed boost for a team on a three-game losing streak.

Just once have the initial College Football Playoff rankings matched the actual playoff field

The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington are all unbeaten and expected to be in the mix. The final CFP rankings on Dec. 3 will set the four-team playoff field. Next year, the CFP expands to 12 teams. On average, only two of the teams ranked in the committee’s initial top four have gone on to make the playoff.

Saudi Arabia likely to host 2034 World Cup after Australia decides not to bid for soccer showcase

GENEVA (AP) — Saudi Arabia is all but certain to host the men’s 2034 World Cup after the Australian soccer federation declined to enter the bidding contest. FIFA had set a Tuesday deadline to submit a bid to host the tournament, but Australia’s decision to pull out leaves Saudi Arabia as the only declared candidate. FIFA still needs to rubber stamp Saudi Arabia as the host — a decision that is likely to be made next year — but victory now seems a formality for the oil-rich kingdom. It would be the culmination of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious drive to become a major player in global sports.

76ers trade disgruntled guard James Harden to Clippers, AP source says

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the trade says the Philadelphia 76ers have traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev to LA for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team. The third team is not yet specified, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final details of the trade are not yet official.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hopes MLB teams consider signing ‘awesome guy’ Trevor Bauer, report says

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts says he hopes major league teams consider signing pitcher Trevor Bauer this winter. Betts told the Los Angeles Times at the World Series in Phoenix that such a move is “something to think about.” Betts was at the World Series at the invitation of Major League Baseball to provide content for its social media platforms. The Dodgers released Bauer in January after he was suspended 194 games for violating baseball’s policy on domestic violence and sexual assault. Betts says Bauer is “an awesome pitcher.” Betts says his personal experience with Bauer “is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is. I love him.”

Commanders trade Chase Young to the 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Bears, AP source says

The Washington Commanders have traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-rounder, according to a person with knowledge of both moves. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither of the deals had been announced. Sending away their top two pass rushers signals a major shift for the Commanders under new ownership. Washington has lost five of six since starting the season 2-0. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and running back Antonio Gibson could also be moved before the deadline.

Analysis: The James Harden saga in Philly has ended, and it makes sense for everyone

The Philadelphia 76ers are perhaps an uncalled travel away from being 3-0. They’re playing at a high pace, they’re moving the ball, they’re defending well, and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is off to a monster start. It’s a good beginning by just about any measure. And that probably helped James Harden’s cause to play elsewhere. Harden is heading to the Los Angeles Clippers after he finally got his wish to be traded. It came after the 76ers’ first three games showed that would be fine without him.

Hendrick Motorsports took a gamble on William Byron. Now he’ll try to win his 1st Cup title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rick Hendrick first met William Byron as a local Charlotte teenager, fan of Hendrick Motorsports and budding NASCAR driver. Something about the 15-year-old struck Hendrick, who recognized a young talent with a potentially bright future in NASCAR. Hendrick snagged Byron away from the Toyota camp in 2016, promoted him to the Cup Series in 2018 when he was 20 years old and fresh off an Xfinity Series championship and gave him the tools to become a star. It’s paid off as Byron heads to Phoenix Raceway this week with a shot at winning his first Cup title.

Column: Options abound for getting to the PGA Tour. LIV Golf offers a new wrinkle

The golf seasons are coming to an end and players who don’t keep their PGA Tour cards will have plenty of options. It used to be as simple as deciding whether to get in limited tour events or going down to the Korn Ferry Tour for a year. But now players have the option of joining the European tour and trying to finish high enough to regain a PGA Tour card. And then there’s LIV Golf. The Saudi-funded league is staging a three-day promotions event for three players to join. That was an option that didn’t previously exist.

Breeders’ Cup contender Practical Move dies after a gallop at Santa Anita. Arcangelo out of Classic

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse set to run in this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup has died after a gallop at Santa Anita. Breeders’ Cup officials say Practical Move was returning from a gallop Tuesday morning when he experienced a suspected cardiac event. His rider wasn’t hurt. The 3-year-old colt was the early 3-1 second choice for the $1 million Dirt Mile on Saturday at the world championships. In other news, Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo is being scratched from the $6 million Classic. Trainer Jena Antonucci says she ran out of time trying to resolve an issue with the colt’s left hind foot. He had not trained the last two days after having the shoe on that foot removed last weekend.

