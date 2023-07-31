AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:05 p.m. EDT

Damar Hamlin puts aside fear and practices in pads for the first time since cardiac arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he’s put aside his fear to find joy after practicing in pads for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during a game last season. Hamlin said he leaned on his faith in God and himself and the support of family and teammates to overcome any feelings of trepidation he had. The padded practice at training camp marked the next step in the 25-year-old Hamlin’s pursuit to resume playing football. Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field in January. He was cleared to play in April.

US needs a win or draw to avoid risk of elimination in group play for 1st time in Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States arrived at the Women’s World Cup as the favorites to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. But after an underwhelming draw against the Netherlands, there’s a real chance the Americans can be eliminated in group play for the first time in tournament history. The U.S. plays Portugal in the third and final match of Group E play, and if Portugal pulls off an upset Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, the Americans could be in big trouble. The United States needs to either win or draw against Portugal, one of eight teams playing in its first World Cup, to ensure the Americans continue to play in this tournament.

Chiefs to rely on new offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes this season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will rely on a pair of new offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes this season. They signed ex-Tampa Bay tackle Donovan Smith to handle the left side and former Jacksonville tackle Jawaan Taylor to handle the right during free agency. They replace Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, who signed elsewhere. The Chiefs also used a third-round pick for Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris, who will compete at both positions and potentially provide depth this season. The hope is that Smith and Taylor can help Mahomes avoid the type of injury that nearly derailed their Super Bowl run last season.

Churchill Downs to improve track maintenance, veterinary resources for fall meet after horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs will implement safety measures for its September meet including new track surface maintenance equipment and additional monitoring and equine care following 12 horse deaths before and after the Kentucky Derby that spurred suspension of its spring meet. Racing is scheduled to resume Sept. 14 and run through Oct. 1 at the historic track, which paused racing operations on June 7 and moved the meet to Ellis Park. The track will work with HISA and industry experts to predict at-risk horses through advanced analytic techniques and form a safety management committee including horsemen, track employees and veterinarians.

If the Astros have been overlooked this season, the return of Alvarez and Altuve could change that

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve have already made their presence felt after returning from the injured list for the Houston Astros. Alvarez has a hit in all four games since his return, including a home run Saturday. Altuve had six hits in a three-game series against Tampa Bay. The Astros are still applying pressure to AL West-leading Texas. The Rangers lead Houston by a game. The stretch run should be fascinating for the Astros. They are close to the top of their division but also not that far from being out of playoff position entirely.

Florida enters year 2 under Billy Napier amid lowest expectations in nearly a decade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier opened fall practice talking to his team about expectations — internal ones, anyway. The once-mighty Gators are mostly an afterthought in the Southeastern Conference these days. Coming off consecutive 6-7 seasons — one in former coach Dan Mullen’s final season and the other in Napier’s inaugural campaign — Florida was picked to finish fifth in the Eastern Division in the league’s annual preseason media poll. It was the lowest preseason prognostication for the Gators since also coming in fifth in 2015. Florida responding by winning the East that year. Could it happen again?

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick carted off field with right leg injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has been carted off the field with a left leg injury almost a year after he tore his right ACL at training camp. There was no immediate word on the nature or extent of Patrick’s injury but it appeared to be a serious setback for the 29-year-old who was embarking on a comeback after missing all of last season.

Revis shut down his nerves and then the NFL’s best wide receivers on his way to the Hall of Fame

Darrelle Revis was a dominant shutdown cornerback during a brilliant 11-year NFL career that included eight seasons over two stints with the New York Jets. So much so, the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer earned the popular “Revis Island” nickname. It was a fitting tribute to how he’d single-handedly make many receivers disappear from opponents’ game plans. He is in the conversation about greatest cornerbacks in NFL history especially after his 2009 season during which he shut down the likes of Randy Moss, Chad Johnson, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Terrell Owens, Reggie Wayne and Roddy White.

The Women’s World Cup has produced some big moments. These are some of the highlights & lowlights

SYDNEY (AP) — The Women’s World Cup is taking shape with shocks and highlights as it nears the end of the group stage. Some players have established themselves as ones to watch, like Colombia star Linda Caicedo. But co-host New Zealand has been eliminated and others are at risk of not advancing headed into the final few days of group play. There have been surprises such as Colombia’s win against Germany and Nigeria’s upset of co-host Australia, games that showed the gap has closed at top level women’s soccer.

