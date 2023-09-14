AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:04 p.m. EDT

Senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee is subpoenaing Saudi officials for documents on the kingdom’s new golf partnership with the PGA Tour. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the U.S. The move is the latest to challenge Saudi Arabia’s assertion that as a foreign government it enjoys sovereign immunity from some U.S. courts and institutions. That includes when it comes to disclosing information related to its golf investments. The Saudi Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spain’s women’s soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage

MADRID (AP) — The players in Spain’s women’s soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage. The first set of games was not played last weekend because of the strike. This weekend’s matches will now go ahead as scheduled. The deal will increase the minimum salary from $17,100 to $22,500. The strike coincided with the scandal caused by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales when he kissed a national team player on the lips without her consent during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony. Rubiales has since resigned.

The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4 seasons

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons. The team made the announcement before the start of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, who took the first two games of the series to drop Boston into a tie for last. Bloom was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays to help revive the farm system and bring financial stability to a team that was one of baseball’s biggest spenders. One of his first actions was to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, on a mandate from ownership to get the payroll in order.

Analysis: Acuña vs. Betts showdown for NL MVP highlights MLB’s award races as the season winds down

Ronald Acuña Jr. has the kind of numbers that make the young Atlanta Braves star a no-doubter for the National League MVP award. Then again, so does Dodgers standout Mookie Betts and his teammate, Freddie Freeman. It’s getting close to the postseason for Major League Baseball, which also means it’s close to award season. Some of the races are closer than others and it appears the NL MVP race is a particularly epic chase. Acuña has been the favorite for months. He’s the catalyst for a robust Braves offense that leads the big leagues by scoring nearly six runs per game.

Max Verstappen hits back at Mercedes team principal dismissing his Formula One record

SINGAPORE (AP) — Max Verstappen has hit back at Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s dismissal of his Formula One record for consecutive wins and suggested his rivals might do better to draw inspiration from his achievements. Wolff said the mark was “for Wikipedia” and “not something that would be important for me” after the last race in Italy. Verstappen is the first F1 driver to win 10 in a row. Verstappen said Wolff’s comments stemmed from anger at poor results for Mercedes in Italy and described the team’s race with an expletive.

Fitzpatrick and Åberg shine out of Europe’s Ryder Cup players at Wentworth. Helligkilde leads

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Europe’s 12 Ryder Cup players have delivered a mixed bag of scores in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship. None of them were better than Marcus Helligkilde. The No. 232-ranked Dane made seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch then closed with three in a row to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a two-stroke lead at the European tour’s flagship event. Matt Fitzpatrick (66), Ludvig Åberg (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (68) posted the best rounds of the Europeans heading to Rome for the Ryder Cup in two weeks. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm shot 72 and 71, respectively.

Gary Neville and Jill Scott secretly swapped X accounts to shine a light on gender bias in soccer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Soccer commentators Gary Neville and Jill Scott secretly swapped social media accounts to shine a light on gender bias in the sport. The abuse Neville received was unlike anything he’d experienced before. Scott found it depressingly familiar. Scott and Neville posted their opinions on a range of issues in the sport but did so on each other’s accounts on X, formerly called Twitter. Neville witnessed the prejudice Scott and other women contend with. Scott says discrimination is commonplace on social media for women in soccer. Her account received five times more sexist responses than Neville’s during the experiment.

Man United manager Ten Hag has been hit by a slew of problems in a troubled start to the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been beset with problems on and off the field at the start of a Premier League season that is only four games old. The team has lost twice already and results and performances have been disappointing in a season when manager Erik ten Hag was expected to mount more of a challenge to defending champion Manchester City. The team will next face Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Brighton beat United home and away last season and seems serene in comparison to the troubles at United despite its own upheaval over the past year after losing star players, its manager and a key executive.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ season is over. It appears he might not be ready to call it a career. The New York Jets quarterback wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night that “I shall rise yet again.” That came after coach Robert Saleh said he’d be shocked if Rodgers ends his playing career this way, but he hasn’t had any conversations along those lines with him. The 39-year-old quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets on Monday night in a 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo. Saleh said Rodgers is currently going for some medical consultations to determine his next step, which will include surgery.

Rangers RHP Scherzer to miss rest of regular season because of strained muscle in shoulder

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder. Rangers general manager Chris Young says it’s also unlikely that Scherzer would be able to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies for the first time since 2016. An MRI on Wednesday revealed a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle. The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, left Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning of a win. He finishes the season 13-6 in 27 starts for the New York Mets and Rangers.

