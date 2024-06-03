AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:03 p.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic tops Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open for a record 370th Grand Slam match win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come back to beat No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the French Open’s fourth round for his record 370th win in a Grand Slam match. Djokovic is the defending champion at Roland Garros. He broke a tie with Roger Federer for the most match wins at major tournaments — and also for the most Slam quarterfinals for a man by reaching the 59th of his career. Monday’s victory was the second in a row for the No. 1-ranked Djokovic in a match that lasted about 4 1/2 hours and that he fell behind 2-1 in sets before winning in five.

Kylian Mbappé finally joins Real Madrid in a union of soccer’s top player and club

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is finally a Real Madrid player. Real Madrid says it reached a deal with the France star for the next five seasons to bring together one of soccer’s top talents and its most successful club. The announcement comes after years of flirtation by Madrid with the player who inherited the status of the best in the game from Lionel Messi. The 25-year-old forward joins a Madrid team that is already loaded with talent and still celebrating its record-extending 15th European Cup title.

Vikings reach agreement with Jefferson on 4-year extension to give him NFL’s richest non-QB contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year extension that’s the richest contract in the NFL for a non-quarterback. Jefferson will get $110 million guaranteed in the deal that’s worth as much as $140 million, with more than $88 million due at signing. Jefferson has the most receiving yards in league history through a player’s first four seasons. He had entered the final year of his rookie deal. The two sides came close to an extension last summer. Jefferson missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury and still reached 1,074 receiving yards.

Larry Allen, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, dies suddenly at 52

DALLAS (AP) — Larry Allen, one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL during a 12-year career spent mostly with the Dallas Cowboys, has died. He was 52. The Cowboys say Allen died suddenly on Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico. Allen was named an All-Pro six consecutive years from 1996-2001 and was inducted into the Pro Football of Hall of Fame in 2013. He said few words but let his blocking do the talking. Allen once bench-pressed 700 pounds and had the speed to chase down opposing running backs.

Penn State found ‘friction’ between coach James Franklin, team doctor; could not determine violation

An internal review by Penn State in 2019 found evidence of “friction” between football coach James Franklin and a now-former team doctor. However, it could not determine whether Franklin violated NCAA rules or Big Ten standards by interfering with medical decisions. The 15-page document from Penn State’s office of ethics and compliance was obtained by The Associated Press. Last week, a Pennsylvania jury awarded $5.25 million to Dr. Scott Lynch after he won a lawsuit against the hospital that employs him. The report left undetermined if actions by Franklin or anyone else at Penn State broke rules. It recommended further inquiry.

Celtics have followed ‘craziness’ of Joe Mazzulla’s coaching style straight to the NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — Joe Mazzulla was thrust into a job he didn’t expect to have following former Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s suspension just days before the start of training camp last season. Mazzulla stepped up and guided Boston through that franchise-shaking crisis and to the cusp of an NBA Finals berth. Now armed with a coaching staff of his choosing and a style built around 3-pointers and defense, he’s followed that up by leading Boston to its first 60-win regular season since it won it all in 2007-08. Not bad for a 35-year-old who is the youngest head coach to reach the Finals since Bill Russell in 1969.

The matchup is set: Panthers, Oilers will meet in the Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk is about to renew some acquaintances. Connor McDavid is going back to where his NHL career started. The Stanley Cup Final matchup is set: The Florida Panthers, back in the title round for the second consecutive year and seeking their first championship, will take on the Edmonton Oilers — a team looking to return to hockey’s mountaintop for the first time since 1990.

Resetting the division races: Acuña’s injury, Phillies’ fast start puts Braves’ streak in jeopardy

The Atlanta Braves were already in a bit of a hole in the NL East before they got the type of news every team dreads. The torn anterior cruciate ligament in Ronald Acuña Jr.’s knee left the Braves reeling at the beginning of the week. Perhaps it was no surprise that they lost three of four to Washington before rebounding a bit against lowly Oakland. Atlanta now trails first-place Philadelphia by 6 1/2 games. With Acuña out for the season, the Braves have their work cut out for them if they’re going to win a seventh consecutive NL East title.

Austin Cindric gives Team Penske its first NASCAR win and some much-needed momentum

Austin Cindric gave Team Penske its first NASCAR win of the season along with some much-needed momentum after a whole lot of struggles. But even the victory on Sunday just outside St. Louis came with a bit of heartbreak. Ryan Blaney was leading with a lap to go when he ran out of fuel, allowing Cindric to win for the first time since the Daytona 500 in 2022. Still, the win along with Joey Logano’s top-five run should give Team Penske some positive momentum. It also should be a boost to Ford, which had not won all year until Brad Keselowski last week at Darlington, and now has reached victory lane again.

The most iconic venues of the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — There will be no shortage of iconic venues at the Paris Olympics. From the Palace of Versailles to the Place de La Concorde and of course, the Eiffel Tower, organizers have made sure the City of Light’s most famous landmarks will take center stage during the Olympics. Competitions will be held right in the heart of the city, in the Seine River and inside historic buildings such as the Grand Palais. Paris is also making use of its existing sports infrastructure, including the Roland Garros tennis stadium and Stade de France, the national soccer stadium.

