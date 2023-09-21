AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:01 p.m. EDT

Nick Chubb’s injury underscores running backs’ pleas for bigger contracts and teams’ fears

Nick Chubb’s injury underscores why running backs want better contracts and why NFL teams are reluctant to pay them. Chubb’s season ended abruptly when he suffered a devastating knee injury that was too gruesome for replay in Cleveland’s loss to Pittsburgh. The four-time Pro Bowl pick faces a long road to recovery with no guaranteed money coming his way beyond the $10.85 million he’s making this season. Chubb will be attempting his second comeback from a significant injury to the same knee at age 28 with a non-guaranteed salary of $12.2 million due in 2024. Running backs have been arguing for bigger contracts and more guaranteed money in recent years because they’re underpaid in comparison to their peers.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says the hit that injured Browns RB Nick Chubb wasn’t dirty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes the hit that ended Browns running back Nick Chubb’s season was unfortunate but not dirty. Fitzpatrick hit Chubb in his left knee while Chubb was trying to score in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 26-22 victory. Chubb bent awkwardly over the knee and now faces surgery and a lengthy rehab. Fitzpatrick says he told Chubb on the field the hit was not intentional. The All-Pro added he does not have a reputation as a dirty player, saying football is a fast game and injuries are a part of it.

RYDER CUP ’23: USA looks to end 30 years of losing on European soil

The two-year wait for the Ryder Cup is over. The Americans remain confident after their thrashing of Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits. They return seven players from that 12-man team. Now comes the hard part. Europe has not lost a Ryder Cup at home since 1993. That’s so long ago that 11 of the 24 players at this Ryder Cup were not even born the last time Team USA won on the road. The Europeans are still stinging from the last lost. Tommy Fleetwood says they were already talking about getting the Ryder Cup back on the flight home.

Panthers rookie QB Young held out of practice with ankle injury; Andy Dalton gets starters reps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury, the team announced. The announcement further increases the likelihood that 13-year pro Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Panthers on Sunday at Seattle. Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft, injured his ankle at some point during Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, although coach Frank Reich did not know when. Young finished the game, throwing a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Adam Thielen on his final drive. The Panthers are 0-2 heading to Seattle.

Asian Games offer a few sports you may not recognize. How about kabaddi, sepaktakraw, and wushu?

If you are bored with day-in, day-out sports like basketball or swimming or volleyball, then check out the Asian Games when they open in Hangzhou, China. Of course, the games will have the regular Olympic menu of events with some offering qualifying for next year’s Paris Olympics. But much of the focus will be on sports that are popular in a region that represents 45 nations and territories. About 12,500 are participating, more than the Summer Olympics. The Asian Games will also feature so-called “mind sports” that include bridge, chess, xiangqi (known as Chinese chess) and several others. Esports, offered as a demonstration sport five years ago, is official this time.

Vikings get RB Cam Akers in trade with Rams, after run-deficient start

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The run-deficient Minnesota Vikings have acquired running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The fourth-year player had fallen out of favor with the Rams’ coaching staff. The deal was pending Akers passing a physical exam. The Vikings will send a 2026 conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Rams for Akers and a 2026 conditional seventh-round draft pick. Akers was the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Florida State. He fell behind Kyren Williams on the depth chart this year. The Vikings are last in the NFL in rushing.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns, says he has to take care of his health and family

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned, saying he needs to tend to his health and his family. Williams’ resignation comes just two games into his second season. In a statement, Williams thanked the Bears and their front office and ownership, and vowed to coach again. He missed last week’s loss at Tampa Bay for what the team said were personal reasons after working the opener against Green Bay. Coach Matt Eberflus called the defense in Williams’ absence and figures to do so again when the Bears visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Lionel Messi will miss another game for Inter Miami after leaving Toronto match early

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami’s lineup on Wednesday night. It was a short-lived comeback and he will now miss at least one more match. Messi was subbed off in the 37th minute of Inter Miami’s match against Toronto, after spending a few minutes laboring with what appeared to be a leg issue. He was stretching during play, then eventually took off his captain’s armband and simply waited for play to stop so he could depart. Inter Miami went on to win 4-0 and got all four of those goals after Messi departed. Inter Miami Gerardo “Tata” Martino says Messi will miss Sunday’s game at Orlando.

The Rays are finalizing plans for a new stadium, which means MLB expansion could be on deck

The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing plans for a new ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg, which is a positive development for baseball fans in Florida. Indirectly, it could also mean great things for baseball fans in a couple of other cities. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it clear several times over the past few years that he’s interested in expanding to 32 teams. But he’s said that wouldn’t happen until all current 30 big league teams had stable stadium situations. Now that the Rays are settled, expansion could be on the horizon for the first time since 1998.

The Asian Games: larger than the Olympics and with an array of regional and global sports

The Asian Games are an attention grabber. They involve more participants than the Summer Olympics. Organizers say about 12,500 competitors will be entered as the opening ceremony takes place Saturday in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou. This is more than the 10,500 expected for next year’s Paris Olympics. And the array of events is staggering with many regional specialties, sports, and games you won’t find in the Olympics. And there’s also cricket, which appears headed to the Olympics as soon as 2028 in Los Angeles, and certainly for 2032 in Brisbane, Australia.

