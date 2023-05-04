AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:00 p.m. EDT

New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — The attorneys general of New York and California are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL. Letitia James of New York and Rob Bonta of California said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to NFL executives as part of an examination into the workplace culture at the league’s corporate offices in both states. The officials are both Democrats. They say they are exercising their legal authority to seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and racial discrimination. The league is calling the allegations “entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices.”

Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The death of four horses at Churchill Downs has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby. Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two others also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn. Churchill Downs, in a statement, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.

Horse racing poised for new antidoping, medication rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s new antidoping and medication control program has stumbled out of the starting gate. It’s been delayed multiple times for nearly a year amid lawsuits by those opposing the new rules and frustration from those eager for national uniform standards in the sport. It’s scheduled to take effect on May 22 — two days after the Preakness is run. Trainer Todd Pletcher says he’s eager to get the new system in place and have consistency in drug testing and medication rules. He calls the new system “labor intensive,” and says he’ll have to hire someone just to be responsible for recordkeeping and data.

PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Lionel Messi’s impending exit from Paris Saint-Germain could mark the beginning of the end of the French soccer club’s era of excess. The Argentina great’s departure after this season has the potential to be every bit as significant as the host of superstar signings since Qatari money transformed PSG into one of the richest clubs in the world. Messi is set to leave when his current contract expires in a few weeks. That paves the way for him to earn a reported $400 million a year in Saudi Arabia and gives PSG the chance to pivot away from a strategy that hasn’t quite worked out and turn instead to developing local talent.

Correa takes ‘cheater’ comment from Middleton in stride

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Correa took a postgame dig about his past in stride. A day after White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton struck out Correa to end the game, then called him a cheater after he earned his first save of the season, the two-time All-Star shortstop refused to take the bait. “I’ve heard worse,” Correa told reporters before Thursday’s series finale.

Justin Verlander makes Mets debut, gives up 2 HRs to Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander was roughed up early before settling in and having some success in his New York Mets debut. The three-time Cy Young award winner gave up back-to-back homers in the first inning, then threw four scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers. The 40-year-old right-hander gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five, including two in his final inning. Verlander’s first game with his third team was delayed because of a muscle strain in his upper back that landed him on the injured list to start the season. He was drafted by Detroit No. 2 overall in 2004 won the Cy Young award once with the Tigers and twice with the Astros.

Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool

HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran big league catcher Sandy León changed his uniform to No. 12 this season with the Texas Rangers to remind himself of the worst day of his life. That was the day his 15-month-old daughter, Nahomy, fell into a pool. She wasn’t breathing when she was rescued 12 minutes later. The next day, Nahomy stunned doctors by bouncing back to apparently full health. Now approaching her fourth birthday, she remains perfectly well. León wears No. 12 to remember Nahomy’s harrowing experience and remarkable recovery.

Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets

Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon, saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing was announced three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. Pennsylvania and New Jersey also have halted bets on Alabama baseball. Pitching coach Jason Jackson will serve as interim head coach. Bohannon has not commented publicly.

Iowa State football player accused of raping injured woman

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman in his home while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard it fractured her spine. Court records show that Aidan Ralph, a 20-year-old redshirt linebacker from Chicago, was arrested Wednesday on Story County felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges in the alleged Dec. 3 attack at his Ames home. According to police, Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her several times, including once into the stairs. Police say the resulting injury caused her to lose mobility and that Ralph raped her after she pleaded with him to call an ambulance. Ralph remained jailed Thursday on $11,000 bond.

NASCAR 75: Fan growth, new stars among looming challenges

To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, developing new stars and engaging a younger audience are among the biggest challenges facing NASCAR in the coming years. NASCAR viewership was down nearly 500,000 viewers during the six races Chase Elliott missed earlier this season with a broken leg.

