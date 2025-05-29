AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:00 a.m. EDT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 34 as Thunder top Timberwolves 124-94 to advance to NBA Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 to win the Western Conference finals series 4-1 and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. Chet Holmgren had 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Jalen Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City will play the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the finals. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference finals series 3-1 with Game 5 to be played in New York City on Thursday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94, win the Western Conference finals series 4-1 and advance to the NBA Finals. He averaged 31.4 points on 45.7% shooting, 8.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game during the series and earned the Magic Johnson Trophy for MVP of the conference finals. Gilgeous-Alexander says he has one more goal and knows that none of that will matter when the Thunder play either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks in the Finals, starting June 5.

Defending champion Panthers head back to Stanley Cup Final with 5-3 Game 5 win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe broke a tie off a feed from Aleksander Barkov with 7:39 left and the defending champion Florida Panthers advanced to their third straight Stanley Cup Final, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 5. The Panthers beat the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three seasons. The Panthers will face the winner of the Western final between Dallas and Edmonton, with the Oilers up 3-1 to put them within a win of a rematch with Florida for the Cup. Sam Bennett added an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left by skating down a loose puck straight out of the penalty box after Florida had held up against a critical late power play for the Hurricanes.

Florida coach Paul Maurice did not shake hands with the Carolina Hurricanes when the Eastern Conference final ended. And he asked Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour not to shake hands with the Panthers, either. It wasn’t out of disrespect. Quite the contrary. The handshake line at the end of a playoff series is one of hockey’s sacred traditions. And Maurice thinks the handshakes are part of what makes the game great to hockey fans, and he’s all for it happening. He has just said repeatedly throughout this postseason that he thinks the coaches shouldn’t be part of it and that he wants it all about the players.

PARIS (AP) — Casper Ruud is hardly an up-and-comer simply trying to make his way — and a living — in professional tennis. He’s a three-time Grand Slam finalist, ranked No. 8, the owner of more clay-court victories than any other man since 2020 and someone who’s earned nearly $25 million in prize money. And yet Ruud felt the need to play through pain for the better part of two months. He voiced concerns, also expressed by other players, that there is an overwhelming sense of obligation to take the court as often as possible, no matter one’s health, thanks to a schedule and a system Ruud called a “rat race.”

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Nothing less than the future of college sports is being hashed this week at the Southeastern Conference’s annual spring meetings in Florida. Among the topics are the future of the College Football Playoff, the SEC’s own schedule, the transfer portal and the NCAA itself. All are influenced by the fate of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit settlement that hovers over almost every corner of college athletics.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made an attempt to quiet a controversy about how he had wanted to go to the Minnesota Vikings rather than his current team. Williams says he did have interest in the Vikings after a visit there but it all ended when he made a trip to Chicago, which owned the first pick in the 2024 draft. Then he decided he wanted to be the one who ended a long drought since the Bears last had a winning quarterback. Williams also labeled as false a part of the report suggesting he didn’t know how to watch film last year and the Bears failed to help him.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tommy Tuberville is a U.S. senator running for Alabama governor. His new campaign paraphernalia recognize his old job: coach. The former football coach at Auburn University leaned into that branding after announcing his bid for office Tuesday. It’s a deliberate tactic that demonstrates how figures like Tuberville transition from athletics to politics. Others have done it successfully, from Gerald Ford to Bill Bradley. Though there are no sure bets, as Herschel Walker’s bid for Senate showed. And as women’s professional sports grow in popularity, one expert says more women could use the platform to seek public office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is opening up its track-and-field championship to more girls after a transgender athlete drew controversy for qualifying for the meet. The state announced the change Tuesday after high school junior AB Hernandez qualified for the final. President Donald Trump referenced Hernandez in a social media post saying California must comply with an executive order he issued aimed at barring trans girls from competing in girls sports. Debates are ongoing nationwide over fairness in sports and the participation of transgender female athletes. Some experts say the rule may be discriminatory while others say it adds inclusivity because more athletes can compete.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and had an assist, and Inter Miami broke out of its slump with a 4-2 rout of Montreal. Messi scored in the 27th and 87th minutes and set up Luis Suárez’s goal with some nice dribbling in the 68th minute on Wednesday. Suárez added another in the 71st. The win gave Messi’s slumping Inter Miami team just its second victory in its past eight contests. Miami last won a match on May 3, going 0-2-2 since then and dropping to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Dante Sealy and Victor Loturi scored for Montreal.

