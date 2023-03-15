AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:59 p.m. EDT

Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move

Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback says he is just waiting for the Packers to trade him. Rodgers made his comments Wednesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM. The 39-year-old said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week. Rodgers has been the face of the franchise since Hall of Famer Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008.

Social media madness gives opportunities to Edert and others

By the time Doug Edert and tiny Saint Peter’s made history by becoming the first 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament, Edert’s mustache had its own Twitter handle and Edert himself had deals hawking chicken wings and a few other products. All of this was spurred by the confluence of social media’s ever-growing imprint on society combined with the new and loosely regulated world of NIL deals that allow college athletes to cash in on paid endorsements. In the first of a three-part series, the AP looks at Edert’s success story as one of several examples of the ways social media has turbocharged March Madness.

Boston, Clark headline women’s AP All-America team

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina is just the 10th player to be named a first-team AP All-American for a third time. Boston was joined on the first team by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, LSU’s Angel Reese and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes. Boston and Clark were unanimous choices. The second team was headlined by Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, who was the ACC Player of the Year for the second straight season. She was joined by Cameron Brink of Stanford, Diamond Miller of Maryland, Olivia Miles of Notre Dame and Alissa Pili of Utah. The third team was Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, Stanford’s Haley Jones and South Carolina’s Zia Cooke.

Kansas coach Bill Self ‘day to day’ at March Madness

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bill Self’s status for coaching Kansas in the NCAA Tournament is uncertain as he recovers from a heart procedure. Assistant coach Norm Roberts said the Jayhawks remain hopeful he’ll be on the bench for their opener against Howard on Thursday. Kansas’ Hall of Fame coach was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday after having a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. Self attended practice at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday morning but did not participate in his team’s media availability. Roberts said Self is day-to-day.

Cuba beats Australia, reaches 1st WBC semifinal since 2006

TOKYO (AP) — Cuba advanced to the World Baseball Classic semifinals for the first time since 2006 with a 4-3 win over Australia as Alfredo Despaigne hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly and Yoelkis Guibert followed with a two-run single in three-run fifth inning. Using current major leaguers for the first time at the WBC, Cuba plays on Sunday in Miami against the winner of a quarterfinal between Venezuela and the second-place team from Group C. Former Phiadelphia Phillies prospect Rixon Wingrove put Australia ahead with an RBI sngle in the second and hit a two-run homer in the sixth off the Chicago Cubs’ Roenis Elías.

Gilmore, Waller on the move; Bradberry stays with Eagles

Tuesday brought another day of wheeling and dealing for NFL teams and unrestricted free agents ahead of Wednesday’s official start of free agency. In some of the biggest moves, the Cowboys acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Giants reached a deal to acquire tight end Darren Waller from the Raiders and cornerback James Bradberry agreed to stay in Philadelphia. The Panthers are preparing to draft a QB with the top overall draft pick and agreed to a deal with Andy Dalton to serve as a veteran bridge QB and the Colts are parting ways with QB Matt Ryan.

Why FIFA changed the format for the 2026 World Cup

The World Cup group stage format for 2026 was changed to 12 groups of four teams from 16 groups of three teams by FIFA’s Council on Tuesday, increasing the total to 104 matches from 64 in the 2022 tournament in Qatar. That means to win a World Cup, a nation will have to play eight games, up from the seven in place since 1974. The top two teams in each group and the top eight third-place teams will advance to a new round of 32 that starts the knockout phase.

NASCAR issues largest team fine in history against Hendrick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has levied the largest combined fine on one team in series history. Hendrick Motorsports faces a combined $400,000 fines for modifying air-deflecting pieces last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The organization also receives four-race suspensions for each of its four crew chiefs. Its drivers were docked 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points each. Hendrick Motorsports says it is appealing. NASCAR also fined Denny Hamlin $50,000 for intentionally wrecking Ross Chastain on the final lap of Sunday’s race.

Alabama’s Miller tops list of NBA prospects at March Madness

This isn’t the type of NCAA Tournament that will give NBA fans an idea of what they can expect in the upcoming draft. The likely first two picks in the draft are Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Neither is playing college basketball. But there are plenty of guys in this tournament who should have long NBA careers. The consensus pick as the top NBA prospect currently playing college basketball is Alabama forward and Southeastern Conference player of the year Brandon Miller.

Miami’s Cavinder twins reach March Madness after transfer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are going to the NCAA Tournament. The Miami guards are perhaps the faces of the NIL movement in college athletics. They have a massive following on social media. What Miami coach Katie Meier says people don’t understand about the twins is that they work as hard on basketball as they do anything else. Their work helped Miami get back to March Madness. The Cavinders will be in the tournament for the first time after transferring from Fresno State. Miami’s first-round game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.

