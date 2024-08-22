AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:52 p.m. EDT

2024 US Open: Coco Gauff’s rising career hits a bump before she defends her first Grand Slam title

NEW YORK (AP) — Yes, Coco Gauff is a Grand Slam champion. Yes, she’s been ranked No. 1 in doubles and No. 2 in singles. Yes, she’s already a big star who transcends her sport and was a flag bearer alongside LeBron James at the Paris Olympics and has a signature shoe and is featured on Wheaties boxes. She was 19 when she won her first Grand Slam trophy in New York a year ago. Her title defense at the U.S. Open begins Monday. But Gauff is in a bit of a slump as the tournament begins.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the US Open draw and could only meet in the final

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have been placed on opposite sides of the U.S. Open bracket and could meet in another big final after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics. The draw Thursday also set up a possible semifinal for Alcaraz against No. 1 Jannik Sinner, whose doping case came to light this week. Coco Gauff is seeded No. 3 and opens against Varvara Gracheva. Gauff won her first Grand Slam title in New York a year ago and could meet runner-up Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals this time. The U.S. Open starts Monday.

Kirk Ferentz and WR coach suspended for recruiting violation, will miss No. 25 Iowa’s opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes’ opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting a player. Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said Thursday the suspension of Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr was self imposed. Seth Wallace, assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was named assistant head coach in January and will fill Ferentz’s role for the game against the Redbirds. Ferentz is beginning his 26th season at Iowa, where his 196 wins rank third all-time among Big Ten coaches.

Max Verstappen says he’s closer to the end of his F1 career than the start

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen says he is closer to the end of his Formula 1 career than the start as he marks his 200th career race. The 26-year-old Verstappen will be the youngest F1 driver to reach the 200-race milestone. He’s doing it in front of his home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. The three-time defending champion has a contract with Red Bull through 2028 and isn’t about to retire any time soon, though.

‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik will join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy,” he was announced Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He’s the first celebrity contestant named for the season premiering Sept. 17 and the first male gymnast to compete. A release from the show says the rest of the cast will be announced at a later date. The 25-year-old gymnast picked up two bronze medals in Paris and became a viral star, in part thanks to his preparation and his glasses.

Eagles acquire wide receiver Jahan Dotson from NFC East rival Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks from the 2025 draft. Dotson was a first-rounder out of Penn State in 2022. He is one of several high draft picks from the previous regime under Ron Rivera who did not look to be part of the long-term plan moving forward with new general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn. Washington’s first-round selections in 2023, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, and 2021, linebacker Jamin Davis, have also been buried on the depth chart.

NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League and its players have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement that eliminates the draft, guarantees all contracts, provides for parental leave and childcare benefits and promises more money to players. The deal extends the current contract with the NWSL Players Association by four years to 2030. The minimum salary will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030. It includes a base salary cap but also includes a revenue-sharing model that could increase the cap even more. It has no maximum salary. Mental health services and mental health leave policies will be broadened, and charter flights will be allowed for up to six legs per season. Team medical and training staffs will also increase.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Giants

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the New York Jets’ starters won’t play in the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night. Coach Robert Saleh announced his decision Thursday, a day after the Jets’ joint practice with the Giants. Rodgers said Tuesday he didn’t have a preference as to whether he played in the game, which will be the Jets’ final dress rehearsal leading into the regular-season opener at San Francisco on Sept. 9. That will mark the first game action for the 40-year-old Rodgers since he tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets last year.

Browns enter make-or-break 3rd season with QB Deshaun Watson following suspension, shoulder injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s first two seasons with the Browns have been one big incompletion. The team is counting on that to change in Year 3. Due to an 11-game suspension and season-ending shoulder injury, Watson has played in just 12 games since Cleveland acquired him from Houston in a trade in 2022. The Browns mortgaged their future to get Watson, signing him to a $230 million contract that hasn’t paid off for anyone but the quarterback. The 28-year-old has not played yet this preseason, and his absence has only raised questions about whether he can get back to the Pro Bowl form he had exhibited with Houston.

Chaos at Chelsea: A high-risk, $1.3B spending spree has left the club fractured and vulnerable

The experiment unfolding at Chelsea under their American investors will in future years be a fascinating case study about running a soccer club. That’s because no one in England has ever seen anything like what has been happening at Stamford Bridge over the last two years. The Premier League club has spent nearly $1.3 billion on 39 players across five transfer windows since a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought Chelsea for $3.2 billion in May 2022. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says “it’s not a mess like it looks from the outside” but sports finance experts say the club’s high-risk strategy might not pay off.

