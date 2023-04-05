AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:49 p.m. EDT

LIV and let live: Masters still about who wins green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters chairman Fred Ridley is hopeful of a Masters just like any other. Ridley says the interaction with LIV players at the champions dinner made it feel like everything was normal in the golf world. But it’s been all the chatter for the last 10 months. The Masters gets underway on Thursday. Tiger Woods is playing. Phil Mickelson is back in the field. Bad weather is in the forecast. Ridley believes the Masters is above it all. He says every player in the field wants the same thing. And that’s to be wearing a green jacket on Sunday afternoon.

Scheffler looks primed for rare Masters double

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — There are plenty of perks that come from being the reigning Masters champion. You have a year to wear that cherished green jacket wherever you want. You can nab a tee time at Augusta National without any hassles. You get to select the menu for the champions dinner. And getting to do it all over again? That’s a truly exclusive club. This year, the focus is on Scottie Scheffler, who claimed his first major title at the 2022 Masters. Only three players have ever won two straight Masters, and what a group it is. Jack Nicklaus. Nick Faldo. Tiger Woods.

Woods and his limp back at Masters, but for how much longer?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is at the Masters for the 25th time. Not even he knows how much longer he will keep playing. Woods says he doesn’t know how many more he has in him because of injuries to his legs and back. He describes his right leg as being full of hardware. Woods brings a degree a normalcy to this Masters that is filled with chatter and speculation about LIV Golf. Woods still draws the biggest crowd. Now he sees if he can match the Masters record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player of making 23 cuts in a row.

Max Homa: golf’s social media star-turned-Masters contender

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Max Homa comes across on social media as snarky, witty and plain funny. And that’s what most golf fans knew about the former NCAA champion until the past few years, when his game suddenly began to match his social media brilliance. Now, Homa’s expected to contend for a green jacket at the Masters, and just imagine what his tweets would look like then. The world’s fifth-ranked player has followed his first win in 2019 with five more, including the Farmer’s Insurance Open in January. Not surprisingly, patrons at Augusta National are recognizing him a lot more these days, and not just for his tweets.

AP sources: Frustrated team owners boycott NASCAR meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR teams have boycotted a meeting with series leadership as a show of frustration over the slow pace of negotiations on a new business model. Three team representatives told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the owners collectively decided to skip the quarterly meeting Wednesday because they don’t believe NASCAR has negotiated in good faith. The request for anonymity is due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. NASCAR has said it is willing to work with the teams on financial security, and reiterated that commitment Wednesday after no owners showed for the meeting.

No Russians, Belarusians expected at swimming worlds in July

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — No Russian or Belarusian athletes are expected to compete at this year’s swimming world championships in Japan because the sport’s governing body isn’t expected to rule on their eligibility until it’s too late for them to enter. World Aquatics says it will create a task force to look at how Russia and Belarus could return to swimming, diving and water polo as neutral athletes. The update is expected in July. That is the same month of the world championships. Entry deadlines will be weeks earlier. Governing bodies were asked by the International Olympic Committee last week to look at ways of reintegrating Russian and Belarusians with neutral status ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

O’Neill not in St. Louis lineup after Marmol criticizes play

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill is not in the starting lineup a day after his baserunning effort was questioned by manager Oliver Marmol. O’Neill was thrown out by Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate with two outs and the Cardinals trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning Tuesday night. St. Louis lost the game by the same score. Marmol takes issue with O’Neill’s turn around third as he attempted to score from second on a Brendan Donovan pinch-hit liner to right. Marmol also says there are good players “in the clubhouse and down below.” O’Neill says Wednesday was a scheduled day off and still contends he was hustling on the play.

Bryce Harper takes on-field BP for 1st time since surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall. The Philadelphia Phillies said Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night’s game at Yankee Stadium. Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. He appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has Harper on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

ITF resumes tennis in China with no word on Peng Shuai

TOKYO (AP) — The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments this year in China. This takes place despite no known resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai. Peng disappeared from public view shortly after accusing a former high-ranking Communist Party official — in a web posting in November of 2021 — of sexual assault. The ITF conducts tournaments below the elite level in its World Tennis Tour. It lists its first tournament in China on June 5-11 at Luzhou.

Lukaku representative requests action after racist incident

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku’s management company has reacted with outrage after the Inter Milan forward was shown a second yellow card and then sent off for a gesture toward Juventus fans who directed racist chants at him. The incident occurred after Lukaku converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the Italian Cup semifinals. Lukaku held his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after scoring. Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark says the “racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted.”

