AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:48 p.m. EDT

Healthy and happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers back to conference finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After every twist and turn in the soap opera saga of LeBron James’ four seasons alongside Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s still clear this is a championship-caliber partnership when James and Davis are both healthy. One or both superstars have been injured for long stretches of the three seasons since their 2020 bubble championship, and the Lakers’ road back to contention has been incredibly rocky because of it. They’re healthy again, and the rest of the NBA has been reminded what happens when this dynamic duo can fly at full strength.

Heat embracing challenge, find way to return to the Eastern Conference finals

MIAMI (AP) — Inside the Miami Heat locker room Erik Spoelstra stepped onto the NBA championship logo on the center of the floor and gathered his team around him. His message was simple. He said there’s been nothing about this season that’s been easy. He’s right, and the Heat aren’t complaining about that since this anything-but-easy season is still going. They were a No. 1 seed last year and got to the Eastern Conference finals, and this year, they were a No. 8 seed and still got to the Eastern Conference finals.

Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves

It’s the best time of year in the NBA, with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday. It’ll be followed by the co-best time of year in the NBA. That’s July, when free agency time means some teams are going to wildly change. The Golden State Warriors’ reign as NBA champions ended Friday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. It served as a reminder that nobody can escape the need to make changes.

Panthers relishing 1st trip to NHL’s conference finals in 27 years

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was a wide range of emotions that the Florida Panthers all enjoyed in the immediate aftermath of securing their first conference finals trip in 27 years. Extreme joy and elation at first. Then a quieter, more contemplative celebration. And then, exhaustion. The Panthers are headed to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1996, after beating Toronto 3-2 in overtime on Friday night to finish off another playoff stunner.

Brittney Griner plays in first WNBA preseason game since detainment in Russia

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner strolled down the sideline about 1 1/2 hours before the Phoenix Mercury played and hugged and high-fived her teammates, coaches and opposing players. Then it was a little stretching, a little shooting and a little agility work to prepare for a basketball game. Just like old times. Griner returned to game action for the first time since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December. The seven-time All-Star finished with 10 points and three rebounds in a WNBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion. The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions. Harris’ group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Jokic slow-walks Nuggets into NBA final four with methodical, unselfish approach

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic has once again taken his time in leading the Denver Nuggets to their second Western Conference finals in the the past three seasons. Yes, everything continues to move at Jokic’s methodical pace. Next up will be LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Not that will phase the player nicknamed “Joker.” He averaged a triple-double in a six-game series against Kevin Durant Suns. Jokic may not have earned his third straight NBA MVP, with Philadelphia center Joel Embiid snapping his streak. But the center from Serbia is a basketball virtuoso on the floor, directing the offense like a conductor harmonizing a symphony while earning the respect of coaches and players around the league.

Vandersloot hesitated to join WNBA super team in New York due to mom’s cancer diagnosis

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA All-Star guard Courtney Vandersloot sought her mom’s blessing before signing with the New York Liberty as a free agency. Jan Vandersloot was diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma cancer last July so when it came time to figure out what Courtney’s next WNBA move would be the former Chicago Sky floor general discussed it with her mom. She had spent her entire career in Chicago since the team drafted her third in 2011, but knew it was time for a change.

Eichel’s 3-point game helps Golden Knights beat Oilers 4-3, take 3-2 series lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved one win from the Western Conference Final after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague also scored, and Jonathan Marchessault tied a franchise playoff record with three assists for the Golden Knights, who took a 3-2 series lead. Adin Hill had 31 saves. Connor McDavid scored two power-play goals for the Oilers, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each totaled two assists. Stuart Skinner was pulled late in the second period after giving up four goals on 22 shots, and Jack Campbell stopped all nine shots he faced in relief. Game 6 on Sunday at Edmonton, Alberta.

Panthers QB Bryce Young impresses, shows ‘complete command’ in first NFL practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young arrived early for his first NFL practice, then put on a show for his new coaches. The No. 1 overall pick from Alabama impressed Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich and others at a rookie minicamp on Friday. Young made a series of on-target throws and showed good decision-making. Reich says Young made all of the right throws and did so accurately. He says Young was in command and looked the part “mentally and physically.” Young arrived an hour early. He says he wanted to show he was prepared and make a good first impression.

