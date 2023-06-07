AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:47 p.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy, a strong anti-Saudi voice, now feels like ‘sacrificial lamb’ amid LIV Golf deal

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund makes him feel like a sacrificial lamb. McIlroy has been the strongest anti-Saudi voice during the disruption brought on by LIV Golf. He was among those left in the dark on the agreement that merges the business end of the PGA Tour, European tour and the Public Investment Fund. McIlroy says Saudi Arabia was going to keep spending money in golf. He says the tour is better off having it as a minority investor instead of trying to keep up and going to court over lawsuits.

Game 3 awaits in the NBA Finals, with Heat loose and Nuggets facing adversity

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra has preached about the value of adversity for months, not shying away from saying that it helped the Miami Heat get to these NBA Finals. And now Denver is dealing with a little taste of it as well. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night in Miami, the series between the eighth-seeded Heat and top-seeded Nuggets knotted at a game apiece. It got that way after Miami rallied to win Game 2 in Denver 111-108 on Sunday night, an outcome that prompted Nuggets coach Michael Malone to openly share frustrations primarily over a lack of discipline on a lot of possessions.

Soccer world waits for Messi’s decision with Al-Hilal, Barcelona and Inter Miami possible options

LONDON (AP) — The soccer world is waiting for Lionel Messi’s decision. The Argentina great is essentially a free agent after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain. The big question now is surrounding where will the World Cup winner will go next. Things are still up in the air and that has sparked frenzied rumors about the next destination of one of the greatest soccer players in history. Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Barcelona in Spain and Inter Miami in the United States remain the three most likely options for Messi.

LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger reignites not-so-clean debate over sportswashing

The PGA Tour’s merger with rival LIV Golf has reignited a debate over sportswashing and drawn critics ranging from current professional golfers to the families of Sept. 11 victims. Sportswashing has been going on for decades in the Olympics and other sports across the globe. The sportswashing angle with LIV Golf gained steam last year when its first big-name signing, Phil Mickelson, was quoted as calling the Saudis “scary (expletives)” as he discussed what the CIA concluded was the Saudi-backed killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Family members of Sept. 11 victims who blame Saudi Arabia for the 2001 terror attacks have also been vocal critics of Mickelson and others who have accepted multiple millions from LIV Golf.

With Saudi-PGA deal, once-shunned crown prince makes dramatic move to extend kingdom’s influence

WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of isolation over his human rights abuses, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is elevating his standing in the United States in part by diving into American sports, business and culture. And no example has been as striking as his bold entry into professional golf. Tuesday’s surprise announcement of a commercial merger between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the PGA Tour looks to end a messy legal battle between the two rivals. But for the Saudis, it’s much more than a major business deal. It’s perhaps most dramatic move by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wield his kingdom’s oil wealth to reshape his country’s economy and to advance Saudi influence regionally and around the world.

PGA Tour commissioner has ‘heated’ meeting with players after LIV Golf merger

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan spent more than an hour explaining to players Tuesday afternoon why he changed his mind about taking Saudi funds in a surprise collaboration, saying it ultimately was for their benefit. And to think it was nearly a year ago to the day that Saudi-funded LIV Golf teed off in its inaugural event as a rival and a threat, flush with defectors from golf’s top circuit. Morals were questioned. Lawsuits were filed. Golfers doubled down on their affiliations. A merger, it seemed, wasn’t in the cards. But on Tuesday, professionals from both tours were caught off guard by news that their worlds would collide — that the PGA Tour, European tour and LIV Golf were merging.

From swords to fishing lures to “sprinklers,” MLB celebrations have become full-scale productions

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Major League Baseball celebrations have turned into a full-on production for some teams. About half the clubs in MLB are using some kind of prop or ritual to celebrate a big hit or a big play in ways that often go viral. The Pittsburgh Pirates use a sword and a “home run jacket.” The Minnesota Twins act like they’re going fishing. The Baltimore Orioles operate a “human sprinkler.” The players say the celebrations are a way to connect with fans and break up the monotony of a season. Pirates star Andrew McCutchen says players are “showmen” and it’s their job to put on a show when they take the field.

Coco Gauff is 0-7 against No. 1 Iga Swiatek after losing to her in the French Open quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has lost in the French Open quarterfinals to two-time champion Iga Swiatek in a rematch of last year’s final at Roland Garros. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday and has not dropped a set in the tournament. Swiatek will face 14th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in Thursday’s semifinals. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who has lost all seven matches she has played against Swiatek. Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 1968. She eliminated No. 7 Ons Jabeur in three sets earlier Wednesday. Alexander Zverev reached the men’s semifinals in Paris for the third consecutive year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet in a youth-vs.-experience clash at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face each other in the French Open semifinals. It is their first head-to-head meeting in more than a year. Alcaraz won their only previous encounter. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who is seeded No. 1 and will be appearing in his second Grand Slam semifinal. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who is seeded No. 3 and entering the 45th major semifinal of his career. He has 22 Grand Slam titles and can break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis by getting past Alcaraz and then winning Sunday’s final.

Journeyman goalie Adin Hill has Vegas Golden Knights up 2-0 over Florida in the Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adin Hill was far from a household name when the playoffs began. Many in the crowd chanting his name during one of the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final almost certainly didn’t know who Hill was a few months ago. Now he’s one of the reasons the Vegas Golden Knights are two wins away from the first title in franchise history. The unheralded 27-year-old journeyman has outplayed two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers. And he’s having the most fun of his life doing it. Game 3 is Thursday night at Florida.

