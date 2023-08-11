AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:44 p.m. EDT

Chiefs say new Commanders coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s intense style will pay off eventually

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Many of the Kansas City Chiefs have rushed to the defense of their former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, after word came out that some of the Washington Commanders were concerned about the intensity he has brought to their team. Bieniemy left Kansas City after last season’s Super Bowl title to become offensive coordinator on Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s staff. Rivera let it slip that some members of the Commanders were concerned about Bieniemy’s style. But several Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes, say that their old coach is only trying to get the best out of his players.

Spain edges Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Salma Paralluelo has scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over the Netherlands and a spot in the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time. The 19-year-old forward struck in the 111th minute of an epic quarterfinal match between European soccer heavyweights. She made her break down the left, pivoted momentarily and launched a left-foot shot into the back of the net for an historic match-winner. The Dutch lost the final to the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Now both finalists and a string of highly-ranked teams are out of the 2023 edition being co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud struggles in his preseason debut as the Texans beat the Patriots 20-9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — C.J. Stroud had a short and at times shaky debut, Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tank Dell and the Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots 20-9 in the teams’ preseason opener. Stroud was drafted second overall and played the first two series while going 2 of 4 for 13 yards with an interception. He rushed twice for 6 yards and was sacked once. Mills finished 9 of 12 for 99 yards while playing the balance of the opening half. Dalton Keene added a 1-yard touchdown run. Case Keenum had a 5-yard TD pass to Alex Bachman. The Patriots gave most of their projected starters the night off, including quarterback Mac Jones.

Former big league slugger José Bautista is signing a 1-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Former big league slugger José Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays announced the deal. The 42-year-old Bautista is going to be added to the team’s level of excellence during a pregame ceremony on Saturday. Bautista played for eight teams during 15 seasons in the majors, appearing in his last game in 2018 with Philadelphia. He hit .247 with 344 homers and 975 RBIs in 1,798 games. He turned into one of the game’s most feared sluggers with the Blue Jays. The six-time All-Star swatted 288 homers during 10 years with Toronto, including a major league-leading 54 in 2010 and 43 in 2011.

Makkabi Berlin, founded by Holocaust survivors, to be 1st Jewish team in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — When Makkabi Berlin takes the field this weekend, the soccer club founded by Holocaust survivors will become the first Jewish team to play in the German Cup. Wolfsburg, which competes in the top tier of German soccer, will be the clear favorite against the office workers and other amateurs who play for Makkabi. But the small club whose blue and white crest features the Star of David made history just by reaching the tournament started under the Nazis. One of the co-founders, 85-year-old Marian Wajselfisz, still attends Makkabi’s games and says the team’s qualification for the tournament is “a wonderful, wonderful thing, and all Jewish people are proud of it.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece at the Basketball World Cup that starts later this month. The Milwaukee Bucks star said Friday he and his medical advisers decided that he’s simply not ready to compete. Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee earlier this summer. Greece will play the U.S., Jordan and New Zealand in group-stage games at Manila in the tournament. The World Cup starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants in the rain-soaked opener to the PGA Tour postseason. Spieth chipped in for eagle on his way to a 63 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead over Tom Kim, who did what he could to stay clean. Kim rolled up his pants to make it look as though he were wearing capris. He already had one muddy day at the PGA Championship and didn’t want a repeat. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler each had 67. Top-seeded Jon Rahm shot 73.

Collin Morikawa has roots in Lahaina. He’s pledging $1,000 per birdie for Hawaii fires relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Morikawa is pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes the next three PGA Tour events to help with relief for the deadly fires in Hawaii. For him, it’s personal. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and owned a restaurant there. Lahaina is a historic town on Maui and a popular tourist destination. It was the hardest hit by fires that have claimed at least 36 lives and destroyed fabled Front Street. Morikawa made six birdies Thursday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He’s hopeful others will pitch in and make pledges to raise as much money as possible.

Column: Football rules, and every other sport will suffer from realignment frenzy

The realignment frenzy in college athletics is all about football. And all that money, of course. There is barely a consideration of how these seismic changes will affect every other team on campus. From grueling road trips to missed classes to mental health challenges, it’s hard to see anything positive in all this dollar sign-driven nonsense if you’re an athlete who doesn’t happen to suit up for the pigskin squad. While football is driving the realignment train, it’s the sport that will be least affected by coast-to-coast conferences and travel times between member schools.

Preakness officials say they’re considering changing the timing of the second Triple Crown race

Preakness officials say they are considering moving the second Triple Crown race back to four weeks after the Kentucky Derby instead of two weeks later. 1/ST Racing CEO Aidan Butler confirmed that consideration in a statement sent to The Associated Press after most recently floating the possibility in an interview with Thoroughbred Daily News. Butler said the time has come to advance discussions about spacing out the Triple Crown races, which have been run over a five-week span since 1969 with the exception of 2020. A spokesperson for the New York Racing Association says it has no plans to move the Belmont Stakes from its place on the calendar in June.

