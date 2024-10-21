AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:43 a.m. EDT

Yankees and Dodgers meet in World Series for 12th time in matchup of Broadway and Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — New York neighbors who became cross-country rivals, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are renewing their starry struggle in the World Series for the first time in 43 years. It will be Broadway vs. Hollywood. Subway vs. Freeway. Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani. New York is 8-3 against the Dodgers in the most frequent World Series matchup, including 6-1 against Brooklyn and 2-2 versus LA. Mickey Owen, Al Gionfriddo, Cookie Lavagetto, Sandy Amoros, Johnny Podres, Don Larsen, Sandy Koufax and Reggie Jackson created indelible images in the matchup.

Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS and advance to face Yankees in World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Edman and Will Smith homered to send Shohei Ohtani into the World Series for the first time, and the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the New York Mets with a 10-5 victory in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series. The Dodgers clinched their record 25th NL pennant and first at home since 1988, when they beat the Mets in seven games. They moved on to their 22nd World Series — 13th in Los Angeles — and first since 2020, when they beat Tampa Bay during the pandemic-delayed season. Next up for Ohtani and company is Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, who are back in the World Series for the 41st time. Game 1 is Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Russell Wilson throws for 2 TDs, runs for another TD in Pittsburgh debut as Steelers rout Jets 37-15

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score in his Pittsburgh debut to lead the Steelers to a 37-15 win over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The 35-year-old Wilson, who spent the first six weeks watching from the sideline while recovering from a calf injury, completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards as Pittsburgh won its second straight. Rodgers threw for 276 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Davante Adams has three receptions for 30 yards in his Jets debut. The Steelers are 5-2. The Jets dropped to 2-5.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs stay undefeated, beat 49ers 28-18 in Super Bowl rematch

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes overcame two interceptions to deliver a few big plays with his feet and the Kansas City Chiefs remained the league’s only undefeated team after beating the San Francisco 49ers 28-18 in a Super Bowl rematch. The stakes and the quality of play weren’t at the same level as eight months ago when Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime for their third Super Bowl title in five seasons. The game came with a potentially heavy price for San Francisco with star receiver Brandon Aiyuk getting carted off after getting hit on his right knee while making a catch late in the first half.

New York Liberty win first WNBA championship, beating Minnesota 67-62 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty finally have a WNBA championship after beating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime of a decisive Game 5 on Sunday night. Jonquel Jones scored 17 points to lead New York, which was one of the original franchises in the league. The Liberty made the WNBA Finals five times before, losing each one, including last season. This time they wouldn’t be denied, although it took an extra five minutes. The win gave the city of New York its first basketball title since 1976 when the Nets won the ABA title.

Browns QB Watson suffers likely season-ending Achilles injury. Teammates upset some fans cheered

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s tumultuous tenure with Cleveland has taken another significant turn. His third season appears to be over. The embattled quarterback was carted off the field Sunday with a right Achilles tendon injury he suffered on a noncontact play against the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it “looks like” Watson’s injury is serious and will end his season. The team was still awaiting test results, but all indications are that Watson won’t play again in 2024. Several Browns players expressed disappointment that some fans cheered when Watson went down. Cleveland signed him to a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract in 2022.

New York wins first WNBA championship after falling in previous five appearances in the Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty finally have a WNBA championship after falling in the title round in their previous five appearances. An original franchise when the league tipped off in 1997, the Liberty have competed in a one-game, best-of-three and best-of-five format. It took a little extra time to do it, as New York needed five games and OT to beat Minnesota. Here’s a look at their previous appearances in the championship in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002 and 2023.

Coach Cheryl Reeve says WNBA title was ‘stolen’ from the Lynx during complaints about officiating

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said the WNBA championship was “stolen” from the Lynx during her complaints about the officiating. The New York Liberty beat the Lynx 67-62 on Sunday night in Game 5 in overtime, getting there after a disputed foul gave Breanna Stewart two free throws that tied the game with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation. Reeve, who has led the Lynx to four WNBA championships and coached the U.S. women to an Olympic gold medal this summer in Paris, said she was aware there would be headlines about her complaining. But she says to “bring it on, “because that s—- was stolen from us.”

AP Top 25: Oregon is No. 1 for first time since 2012; Vanderbilt enters poll and Michigan drops out

Oregon has become the fourth team this season to hold the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll. The Ducks moved into the top spot for the first time in 12 years after Texas lost at home to Georgia. Vanderbilt at No. 25 makes its first appearance since the 2013 season and defending national champion Michigan is out after a second straight loss. Unbeaten Oregon followed its one-point home win over Ohio State with a 35-0 rout at Purdue. The Ducks received 59 of 61 first-place votes. Georgia got the other two.

Jayden Daniels to get further tests Monday after leaving the Commanders’ game with a rib injury

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels will undergo further tests Monday after leaving the Washington Commanders’ game against the Carolina Panthers with a rib injury. Coach Dan Quinn said that was the only update he had on the rookie quarterback, who was forced out of a 40-7 blowout win. Daniels slammed his helmet on the turf before going to the locker room early in the second quarter. His mother posted on social media that he’s fine. Part owner Magic Johnson said he was praying Daniels’ injury was not serious. Daniels has been among the NFL’s most exciting players this season and is the favorite to be the offensive rookie of the year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.