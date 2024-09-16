AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:41 p.m. EDT

Bryce Young benched by Carolina Panthers after QB’s rough start, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have decided to bench 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after the second-year quarterback’s rough start to the season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Monday because head coach Dave Canales has not yet addressed the situation. Andy Dalton would take over as the starter.

A rough Sunday for some of the NFL’s best teams in 2023 led to the three biggest upsets: Analysis

It was a rough Sunday for some of the NFL’s best teams in 2023. The 49ers were stymied by the Vikings on the road. The Cowboys got destroyed by the Saints at home. The Ravens blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders. The Lions messed up in a home loss to the banged-up Buccaneers. New season. Different challenges. Last year’s records don’t matter. Even Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs struggled. They barely escaped with a win over the Bengals when Harrison Butker kicked a last-second 51-yard field goal after a defensive pass interference on fourth-and-16 gave them a chance.

Sebastian Coe among 7 IOC members to enter race to succeed Thomas Bach as president

GENEVA (AP) — Two former Olympic champions are in the race to be the next IOC president. So is a prince of a Middle East kingdom and a former IOC president’s son. The global leaders of cycling, gymnastics and skiing also are in play. The International Olympic Committee has published a list of seven members who want to be candidates. Only one is a woman. The election is in March to succeed outgoing president Thomas Bach. The applicants include two-time gold medalists Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry. Also, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and board member Prince Feisal of Jordan.

Judge is awesome. So is Ohtani. But it’s the balanced Diamondbacks who have MLB’s best offense

PHOENIX (AP) — Aaron Judge is mashing homers at an astounding pace for the New York Yankees. Shohei Ohtani provides the same type of thump for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But it’s the Arizona Diamondbacks that have the best offense in the big leagues — by quite a bit. The Diamondbacks came into Sunday’s games averaging 5.48 runs per game, a full half run better than the second place team, which is the Yankees at 4.98. Arizona was at it again on Sunday, pulling off a 11-10 win in 10 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have clinched the sixth seed in the WNBA playoffs. They won’t know where they’re headed for the opening round until at least Tuesday as six of the other seven postseason spots are still undecided. Phoenix is locked into the seventh seed. The WNBA regular season comes down to the final four days this week with all 12 teams playing Thursday to close it out. The postseason begins Sunday.

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco likely headed for IR after hurting ankle, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is likely headed for injured reserve after hurting his right ankle in the final minutes of Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the injury who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because Pacheco was still undergoing additional testing. Pacheco had X-rays on Sunday night and was due to have an MRI exam on the ankle. Pacheco appeared to roll the ankle on the first play of the final possession, which ultimately led to Harrison Butker’s winning 51-yard field goal.

Injured Texas QB Quinn Ewers is questionable to return for the No. 1 Longhorns for next game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says injured starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is considered “questionable” for the No. 1 Longhorns game this week against Louisiana-Monroe. Ewers left the second quarter of No. 1 Texas’ 56-7 win over UTSA in the second quarter with an abdominal strain. Arch Manning passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his place. Manning would get his first career start if Ewers cannot play. Sarkisian said the team will monitor Ewers’ progress this week. Ewers missed games in each of the previous two seasons with shoulder and sternum injuries.

Analysis: Palou remains unflappable — but slappable — in winning 3rd IndyCar title

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chip Ganassi likes winners and his celebrations rarely deviate. At least that’s what Alex Palou has learned after winning three IndyCar championships in the last four years for his boss. The victory party starts with an “aggressive” hug from Ganassi which then leads to what appear to be pats on the cheek. But Ganassi has large hands, the pats are closer to slaps, and as Palou cradled his third championship trophy in four years he noted that his face stung a little bit but he’s extremely happy with where he is in his IndyCar career.

Formula 1 races take an unpredictable turn as McLaren boss Zak Brown revels in ‘best season’

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — After a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it seems like nearly half the field is capable of winning races in Formula 1. McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, whose driver Lando Norris is Max Verstappen’s closest title challenger, says he’s enjoying the best show he’s seen in his eight years in F1. There have been six different winners in the last eight races, representing four different teams. Verstappen’s dominance in 2022 and 2023 broke records. He still leads the standings but his last win was in June.

Hamlin says he can win at Bristol and earn automatic berth in 2nd round of NASCAR playoffs

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — The NASCAR playoffs head to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee this weekend for the final race of the first round. Four drivers will be eliminated from Cup Series champinoship contention. Denny Hamlin had a tough day over the weekend at Watkins Glen. He finished 23rd and was dropped to 13th in the playoff standings, six points behind Ty Gibbs on the postseason cutoff line. Hamlin says he can win Saturday night at Bristol and earn the automatic spot into the second round.

