AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:37 p.m. EDT

Iga Swiatek defeats Coco Gauff at the French Open and will face Jasmine Paolini in the final

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has eliminated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semifinals and will face Jasmine Paolini for the championship. The top-ranked Swiatek stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches with Thursday’s victory as she tries to become the first woman with three consecutive titles in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007. Paolini reached her first Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against unseeded 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Swiatek improved to 11-1 against Gauff overall and has defeated her at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament three years in a row. That includes in the 2022 final and last year’s quarterfinals. in Saturday’s title match. Swiatek is 4-0 in major finals so far.

Analysis: This NBA Finals will show if the Celtics are ready for pressure

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown said all the right things after the Boston Celtics fell in the NBA Finals two years ago. They said losing that series to the Golden State Warriors was going to be part of their journey. A learning experience. Fuel for the future. They won’t be able to say those things if they don’t win the title this time around. The pressure in the 2022 finals was on Golden State. But now, Boston is the favorite, which means the Celtics will feel a level of pressure that wasn’t on the shoulders of Brown and Tatum two years ago.

Lakers conduct a public coaching search, considering Redick and Hurley, in hopes of pleasing LeBron

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ reported plan to offer a massive contract to UConn coach Dan Hurley is the latest twist in the monthlong race to replace Darvin Ham. Former NBA player J.J. Redick and ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego are also reported candidates. The 17-time NBA champion franchise was knocked out of the first round of the current playoffs, but the Lakers have nicely filled the void of hoops drama during the week before the NBA Finals with steady leaks about the progress of their quest for a coach who can entice LeBron James to finish his career in purple and gold.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever hope 4-day break can help recharge season after early struggles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark finally got the break she needed this week. After playing 39 college games, enduring training camp and two preseason games followed by a stretch of 11 WNBA games in 20 days, the two-time national player of the year finally had four days off. It’s about time. Clark has spent months doing media rounds, fending off the critics and cheap shots. Some of it is to be expected of a high-profile rookie — in any league. But in this league, where Clark has quickly emerged as the key figure, it’s also has created lots of frustration for the former Iowa star.

Coco Gauff loses an argument with a French Open chair umpire and wants to see replays in tennis

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff thinks it’s about time that tennis moved into the 21st century and relied on video replay technology at all events, the way many other sports do. The 20-year-old American was not thrilled about the chair umpire’s ruling that went against her during a French Open semifinal loss to Iga Swiatek. And Gauff made that quite clear to the official. Early in the second set of Swiatek’s victory, the four-time major champion hit a serve that initially was called out at around the same time as Gauff was swinging to hit a return, which landed out. The call on the serve itself was reversed to “In,” and Tourte awarded the point to Swiatek. Gauff said that was unfair because she thought she was affected by the original “Out” call.

Ex-NASCAR driver Tighe Scott and 3 other Pennsylvania men face charges stemming from Capitol riot

Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott, his adult son and two other Pennsylvania men are facing felony charges stemming from confrontations with police during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol. Scott and three Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, residents were arrested Wednesday by the FBI. Court records did not list attorneys for any of the men. Tipsters helped identify the men after authorities posted photos and videos of the riot online, including one who recognized Scott from his racing days. Officials say the four men entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol during the insurrection and physically engaged with police.

Opening arguments starting in class-action lawsuit against NFL by ‘Sunday Ticket’ subscribers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening arguments were expected to begin Thursday in a class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust law. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and has withstood numerous challenges, including a dismissal that was overturned. The suit alleges the NFL broke antitrust laws when it allowed DirecTV to exclusively sell the “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games airing on CBS and Fox at an inflated price and restricted competition. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime member of the league’s broadcast committee, are expected to testify in the case, which could last up to three weeks.

Novak Djokovic says his knee surgery went well and he wants to return to action as soon as possible

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic says surgery on his right knee went well after he was injured during the French Open. He also wrote in a post on social media on Thursday that he hopes to return to competition as soon as possible. Djokovic had an operation in Paris on Wednesday. That was two days after he hurt the knee early in the second set of a five-set victory against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round. The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the clay-court major tournament on Tuesday, so he was unable to play in the quarterfinals. Wimbledon begins on July 1.

Chiefs backup lineman taken to hospital after cardiac event during team meeting, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs backup B.J. Thompson has been taken to the hospital in stable condition after the defensive lineman experienced a cardiac event during a team meeting, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the event. The person said team trainers and medical staff were able to react quickly and treat Thompson until paramedics arrived. The 27-year-old Thompson was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs out of Stephen F. Austin in last year’s draft. The only game he appeared in was their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Kansas City already had clinched its playoff spot.

Redemption-minded Celtics set to match up with opportunistic Mavericks in NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics prepare to tip off the NBA Finals and the four biggest names in the series are looking at this moment through different lenses. Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Celtics’ most tenured and scrutinized stars and see it as a chance at redemption after falling short in the Finals just two seasons ago and then failing to return last year. Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving see it as their first opportunity to make good on a partnership that began late last season after Irving was traded from Brooklyn following a tumultuous run of two-plus seasons with the Nets.

