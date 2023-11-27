AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:32 p.m. EST

Panthers fire Frank Reich in his first season with team off to NFL-worst 1-10 record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Frank Reich with the team off to an NFL-worst 1-10 record in his first year in charge. The move came a day after the Panthers lost 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans. Owner David Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall draft pick. Instead, they are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach. Tabor’s first move was to fire quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Arizona up to No. 2; ‘Nova, BYU, Colorado State jump into top 20

Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after its run to the Maui Invitational title. The Boilermakers beat three teams ranked among the top 11. They replace preseason No. 1 Kansas, which dropped to fifth after losing to Marquette in Maui. Arizona climbed to second, Marquette is third and Uconn is fourth. Villanova, BYU and Colorado State jumped into the top 20 while Colorado, Arkansas and USC were among those that dropped out of the poll.

USC up to 6th for best ranking in AP women’s poll in 29 years; South Carolina still unanimous No. 1

Southern Cal has its best ranking in 29 years in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll, moving up to No. 6. South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice in the AP Top 25. UCLA, Stanford, Iowa and N.C. State round out the top five. The Wolfpack beat then-No. 3 Colorado last week and have gone from unranked in the preseason all the way to the top five. Colorado fell into a tie for seventh with LSU. Virginia Tech is ninth and Texas is 10th. Princeton and Marquette entered the rankings while Washington State and Oklahoma dropped out.

Analysis: AFC’s race for the No. 1 seed is tight with 4 division leaders earning Week 12 wins

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars took control of their division. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shrugged off a big deficit. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens showed their balance. Three of the AFC’s division leaders kept pace on the road Sunday, setting up a wide-open race for the No. 1 seed down the stretch. The Ravens beat the Chargers 20-10 to remain a half-game ahead of the Chiefs, Jaguars and Miami Dolphins. In the NFC, the Eagles are the clear leader following their fourth straight comeback win. Philadelphia faces the 49ers and Cowboys in its next two games but has margin for error. The top teams in the AFC don’t have that luxury. They have to keep winning.

Paris mayor says she’s quitting Elon Musk’s ‘global sewer’ platform X as city gears up for Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The mayor of future Olympic host city Paris says she is quitting X. Mayor Anne Hidalgo is accusing Elon Musk’s platform, previously known as Twitter, of spreading disinformation and hatred and of becoming a “gigantic global sewer” that is toxic for democracy and constructive debate. Hidalgo’s office said posts on Monday in French and English that announced her departure from X would be the Socialist mayor’s last. It said she will then close her account at the end of the week. Hidalgo has 1.5 million followers. An Associated Press request for comment emailed to X got an automated reply: “Busy now, please check back later.”

IndyCar champ Palou admits breach of contract as Spaniard tries to mitigate damages owed to McLaren

Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou admits he breached his contract with McLaren Racing when the Spaniard did an about-face and stayed at Chip Ganassi Racing. The admission came in Palou’s response to a lawsuit filed against him by McLaren in September seeking to recoup at least $23 million in losses the team calculated Palou’s reversal cost the organization. Palou’s 20-page response acknowledges that he changed his mind and focuses on limiting the financial damages he owes McLaren.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronts, appears to shove fan during loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them during Buffalo’s loss on Sunday night. Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans. Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly put his hands on the spectator, according to video that circulating on social media. Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players as they walked away.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders missed season finale at Utah with fracture in back, according to video

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders missed the season finale at Utah over the weekend due to a fracture in his back, according to a YouTube video posted by “Well Off Media.” The site is run by one of coach Deion Sanders’ children and has been tracking the Buffaloes with behind-the-scenes footage throughout the season. It’s unclear when Shedeur Sanders suffered the injury. He was sacked 52 times this season behind a struggling offensive line. Sanders threw for 3,230 yards to break the program’s single-season record of 3,200 set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

Texas A&M hires Duke coach Mike Elko, former Aggies defensive coordinator, to replace Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M has hired Duke coach Mike Elko, replacing Jimbo Fisher with his former defensive coordinator for four years in College Station. Elko left the Aggies for his first head coaching job at Duke after the 2021 season and went 16-9 in two seasons. Texas A&M fired Fisher earlier this month, paying a record buyout of more than $75 million. Elko, who also had stints as defensive coordinator at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, led defenses that ranked in the top three of the Southeastern Conference in his final two seasons with A&M. The school announced his hiring Monday.

Duke starts process of replacing Mike Elko after an unusually short coaching stint in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has started the process of replacing Mike Elko as football coach. Texas A&M officially named Elko its next football coach on Monday. That came after Elko had won 16 games in his two seasons with the Blue Devils. Athletics director Nina King said associate head coach Trooper Taylor would serve as interim coach. She says she also has virtual meetings scheduled for recruits who had verbally committed to play for Elko as well as for families of current players. Elko joins Steve Spurrier as the only Duke coaches to leave in three seasons or less since 1925.

