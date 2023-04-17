AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:30 p.m. EDT

AP source: Hurts, Eagles agree to $255 million extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Hurts’ deal was not yet final on Monday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge

BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet has won the Boston Marathon again. He surged to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. She is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters. The fastest ever fields in Boston included world record holders, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, winners of major marathons from 27 countries and a dozen Boston Marathon champions.

Injuries to NBA stars Giannis, Ja dim start of postseason

Anthony Davis scared Los Angeles Lakers fans by grabbing at his right shoulder and saying he couldn’t move his arm. Luckily for the Lakers, Davis worked through a mere stinger in time to return for the start of the third quarter of a big road win over the West’s No. 2 seed. Injuries to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time All-Star Ja Morant and Tyler Herro in the span of a couple of hours knocked them out of their playoff openers. Injuries to some of the league’s top stars has dimmed the start of the NBA’s postseason. Title hopes may fade just as quickly depending on just how badly they’re hurt.

Warriors look to even series after losing opener to Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After four NBA titles and two more trips to the Finals in the past eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors aren’t about to get flustered by one loss in a best-of-seven series. The Sacramento Kings struck first in the first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors and have the lead in the series headed into Game 2 on Monday night. The Warriors haven’t fallen behind 2-0 in a playoff series since 2007 and feel confident they can rebound in Game 2 as long as they do a better job keeping the Kings off the offensive glass.

NHL Playoffs: Eichel, Hughes among the top players to watch

The NHL playoffs are going on without Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin for the first time since their rookie year in 2006. But that doesn’t mean the chase for the Stanley Cup isn’t packed with star power. Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are trying to go back to back. Connor McDavid is determined to win his first championship with the Edmonton Oilers. And there are a handful of players in the postseason as professionals for the first time. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Vegas’ Jack Eichel are ready to make an impact at the time of the year when hockey matters the most.

Athletics sinking to new depths amid terrible start

The Oakland Athletics have the worst record in the major leagues at 3-13. Their run differential of minus-63 is the worst in the sport, and the fourth-worst of the modern era in a team’s first 16 games. Oakland has been held to one run or fewer five times. The A’s have allowed 11 runs or more six times. In three of their games, they did both. The low point may have been when the Athletics walked 17 batters in a 17-6 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night. Even with the new pitch timer, that game went 3 hours, 29 minutes.

AP source: Jets’ Quinnen Williams skips start of workouts

A person with knowledge of the situation says New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is not attending the start of the team’s voluntary workouts while he seeks a contract extension. Williams is staying away from the team while the sides negotiate a potential new deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams don’t announce who doesn’t attend the voluntary offseason program. Williams’ absence Monday was expected after he said in January he wouldn’t participate without a new contract. NFL Network first reported Williams was not present Monday as the Jets began their offseason program.

Alves tells judge he had consensual sex with alleged victim

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has testified in court and told the judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against him that he had consensual sex with the alleged victim. Alves has been in jail since Jan. 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. The Brazilian soccer player has denied wrongdoing. Alves had initially said he hadn’t had sex with the woman but eventually changed his version. He said he was trying to save his marriage by not admitting to the sexual encounter at first.

Yankee Stadium’s 100th anniversary to be marked Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium. The ballpark opened April 18, 1923, with Babe Ruth hitting the first home run in a 4-1 win over Boston before 74,200, at the time called the largest crowd to see a baseball game. It was America’s first three-deck stadium and became synonymous with the World Series. The Yankees won 26 titles by the time it was torn down after the 2008 season and replaced by a more modern version across 161st St.

NASCAR drivers know everyone wins when Elliott is racing

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — NASCAR drivers don’t need to be reminded what Chase Elliott’s return to racing on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway means to those associated with the sport. When Elliott is racing, everyone wins. Voted NASCAR’s most popular driver the past five seasons — a title inherited after Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired — Elliott and his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports car have become the face of the sport. When he’s competing, more stock car racing fans are watching. And when he’s not, fans seemed be tuning out in big numbers as evidence by the TV ratings numbers during his absence. It’s like stock racing’s version of the Tiger Woods effect.

