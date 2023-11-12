AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:28 p.m. EST

Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher, a move that will cost the school $75M

Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a move that will cost the school $75 million. The move ends a tenure that began six years ago with the Aggies presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year. Fisher was lured away from Florida State, where he had won a national championship in 2013, by a massive 10-year, fully guaranteed contract at the end of the 2017 season. The deal was extended back to 10 years after the 2020 season.

Astros will promote bench coach Joe Espada to be manager, replacing Dusty Baker, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the decision. The Astros have a news conference scheduled for Monday at noon EST. Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired last month. This will be the first managerial position for the 48-year-old Espada, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018.

AP Top 25: Georgia’s No. 1 streak hits 22, second-best ever; Louisville, Oregon State enter top 10

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the history of the college football poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02. The longest No. 1 streak belongs to Southern California. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-2005. The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one. Louisville and Oregon State entered the top 10.

76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Center City. The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit. He was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week. Authorities said Oubre was walking near his home and was crossing a street when he was struck by a turning car that then fled the scene.

Edmonton Oilers fire coach Jay Woodcroft and name Kris Knoblauch the replacement

The Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Jay Woodcroft after a team that was supposed to be a Stanley Cup contender lost 10 of its first 13 games. The Oilers ended their road trip by winning 4-1 at Seattle on Saturday night. Edmonton has been felled by poor defense and has the worst save percentage by goaltenders. Kris Knoblauch was named Woodcroft’s replacement. Knoblauch was reigning MVP Connor McDavid’s junior hockey coach. He becomes McDavid’s fifth coach since McDavid made his NHL debut in 2015.

Jonathan Taylor runs for early TD and Colts hold off Patriots 10-6 in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for a first-quarter touchdown and Mac Jones threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter and the Indianapolis Colts held on for a 10-6 win over New England Patriots in Germany. Jones was sacked five times in the first half and was replaced with backup Bailey Zappe late in the fourth quarter. Trailing 10-6, Jones drove the Patriots inside the red zone but was intercepted by Julian Blackmon on a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki at the 1-yard line. After eventually forcing the Colts to punt, Zappe replaced Jones with 1:52 remaining. After converting on a fourth down, Zappe attempted a fake spike, but threw into triple coverage and was picked off by Rodney Thomas to seal the game.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe shakes off benching, growing pains to account for 10 TDs the past 2 games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has regained his starting spot and put together a string of impressive efforts to answer the critics. Benched after losing to Texas and scrutinized at times since then, the past two weeks in particular have shown how much the sophomore has progressed for No. 8 Alabama. Milroe has 644 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns in that span, including six scores in Saturday’s 49-21 rout of Kentucky. Milroe has led Alabama to another West Division title, an achievement that looked shaky after that 34-24 loss to the Longhorns in September.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Alabama is a national title contender again. Michigan may have its next man

The Alabama team that seemed to be trending in the wrong direction in September is now a legitimate national championship contender with quarterback Jalen Milroe emerging as a star and fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. After sharing the marquee with LSU’s Jayden Daniels last week, Milroe was the star of the show when No. 8 Alabama routed Kentucky. Milroe accounted for six touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground. That had never been done by an Alabama player. Elsewhere, No. 2 Michigan won without coach Jim Harbaugh under the direction of his possible long-term replacement.

Vowing to “do it for the city,” Lewiston soccer team wins state title weeks after mass shooting

OAKLAND, Maine (AP) — The boys’ high school soccer team in the Maine city that was the site of a mass shooting more than two weeks ago has won the state title. The Lewiston Blue Devils beat Deering 3-2 on Saturday in the Class A boys’ soccer state championship game. The shootings at a bowling alley and a nearby bar on Oct. 25 in Lewiston killed 18 people and injured 13 others, making it the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history. Lewiston goalie Payson Goyette told the Sun Journal that the team has been saying for the past few weeks, “Do it for the city.” He said it feels great to win for the city and bring some good to the community.

Homa wins Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa for 1st win abroad

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Max Homa can finally say he’s an international winner. Homa shot a 6-under 66 to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on Sunday for his first win abroad. Homa finished at 19 under for the tournament. He ended four shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard to add to his six PGA Tour career titles. Homa secured the win with a final round that included six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. He pulled away at the top after consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes. Hojgaard had four birdies in a bogey-free final round 68.

