AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:27 a.m. EDT

Lakers outlast Wolves 108-102 in OT, advance to face Memphis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers claimed the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a grueling 108-102 overtime victory over the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Dennis Schröder scored 21 points and iced the win with two free throws with 8.4 seconds left for the Lakers, who will face second-seeded Memphis in the first round starting Sunday. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points and Mike Conley hit three free throws with 0.1 seconds left in regulation to tie it for the Wolves, who will host New Orleans or Oklahoma City on Friday for the eighth spot.

Hawks grab No. 7 seed in East, hold off Heat 116-105

MIAMI (AP) — Trae Young scored 25 points, Clint Capela grabbed 21 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks grabbed the No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Miami Heat 116-105 in a play-in tournament game Tuesday night. Dejounte Murray scored 18 for the Hawks, who avenged a five-game Round 1 loss to Miami last season and earned an East first-round matchup with Boston that will start Saturday. Kyle Lowry scored 33 points for the Heat, who will play host to either Toronto or Chicago on Friday to decide the No. 8 seed and a spot against top overall seed Milwaukee in Round 1.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson in a ‘mental battle’ to play again

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — All-Star forward Zion Williamson says he won’t return to the New Orleans Pelicans’ lineup until he’s confident his body will respond well to the way he wants to play. Williamson says he’s fine physically after working three months to recover from a right hamstring injury. But he stresses that he doesn’t want to return for high-stakes postseason games until he feels “like Zion.” Williamson says going through a setback in his recovery in February has caused him to feel hesitant now when he tries to execute certain moves on the court.

Bruins top NHL season points mark, beating Capitals 5-2

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi had power play goals and the Boston Bruins broke the NHL points record with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in their regular-season home finale. Under chants of “We want the Cup!” the Bruins’ won their seventh straight to push their points total to 133, one more than the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. Those Canadiens played in an era without overtime and shootouts. The Bruins broke the mark a game after setting the NHL victory’ record with 63 on Sunday at Philadelphia, breaking a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Tomas Nosek, Garnet Hathaway and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston on Tuesday night in win No. 64.

Ohtani turns in another gem as Angels blank Nationals 2-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani turned in another great pitching performance, allowing only one hit in seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Washington Nationals 2-0. Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season as the Angels snapped a two-game skid. Ohtani (2-0) set an Angels record with his 10th straight start allowing two or fewer runs. Nolan Ryan had a nine-game streak across the 1972-73 seasons. The Japanese two-way superstar walked four and struck out six. He has allowed only one run in his first three starts.

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

NEW YORK (AP) — Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024. Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Confident Rays not surprised by excellent start to season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The streaking Tampa Bay Rays are running out of superlatives to describe baseball’s best start in more than three decades. Remarkable, incredible and unbelievable are words players have used to describe the dominant, all-around team effort that has carried them to an 11-0 record that is the toast of the big leagues two weeks into the season. The Rays have made the playoffs each of the past four years and expected to be good. But no one could have envisioned them joining the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, 1982 Atlanta Braves, 1981 Oakland Athletics, 1966 Cleveland Indians, 1962 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers as the only clubs to begin seasons with double-digit win streaks.

Review: ‘LeBron’ examines the remarkable career of NBA star

From growing up in Akron, Ohio, to winning championships with three different NBA teams, LeBron James changed the perception of what it means to be a modern day athlete, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. Reporter Jeff Benedict mines public records and hours of footage to tell James’ story in “LeBron,” on sale April 11. Benedict didn’t interview LeBron directly for the book, but readers will appreciate the perspective he provides when it comes to just how much LeBron changed the perception of what it means to be a modern athlete.

Column: PGA and LIV produced a Masters just like any other

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — PGA Tour and LIV Golf players were part of the year’s first major and it turned out to be a Masters just like any other. Ultimately Jon Rahm winning was more relevant than where players made their living. It was an example that majors should strive to have the best fields without regard to which tour a player belongs. But it’s all about the world ranking at the moment. And after this year, the path to the majors will become increasingly difficult for players who chose to join LIV Golf. They would do well to play their best at majors.

AP source: Big Ten taps ex-MLB exec Petitti as commissioner

The Big Ten is hiring former MLB executive Tony Petitti to be its next commissioner. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized. An announcement is expected by the conference by the end of the week. Petitti replaces Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president of the Chicago Bears. Petitti continues a trend of recent hires to lead the top conferences coming from outside college sports — like Warren, who came from the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

