AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:25 p.m. EST

Bills GM says edge rusher Von Miller to practice and play while facing domestic violence charge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is disappointed in the allegations of domestic violence made against Von Miller, while stressing he and the team are waiting for the legal process to play out rather than rush to judgement. Beane says Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play on Sunday when the Bills travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Beane spoke for the team as the Bills returned from their bye week off. Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after being charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant.

Zach Wilson to start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back in as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson was benched for two games after struggling in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, but will be under center for the Jets’ home game Sunday against the Houston Texans. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision to start Wilson on Wednesday, a day after New York waived Boyle following two ineffective starts and signed Brett Rypien off Seattle’s practice squad. The Jets also have veteran Trevor Siemian, who replaced Boyle in the fourth quarter of New York’s 13-8 loss to Atlanta last Sunday. The Jets have lost five in a row and appear headed to a 13th straight season without a playoff berth.

Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings. Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and hit .304 with 96 RBIs for the Angels before an oblique injury. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which will keep him from pitching next year.

Pro Picks: Steelers will top Patriots in a close, low-scoring game featuring two struggling offenses

Mitch Trubisky gets another chance to prove he can be a starting quarterback, stepping in for the injured Kenny Pickett to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. He won’t have to do much against the dreadful New England Patriots. The Patriots have scored 13 points over the past three games and are averaging 9.4 points per game in five straight losses. Bailey Zappe was no better than Mac Jones, producing even fewer points. New England might as well bring back Steve Grogan or Tony Eason. The Steelers are six-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks expects a closer game with few points.

Bucks-Pacers, Lakers-Pelicans in Las Vegas for NBA tournament semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are used to being on the NBA’s biggest stages, both of those teams having won championships in the last four seasons. The Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans haven’t often found themselves in that spotlight. That foursome of a pair of championship contenders and a pair of up-and-coming clubs is probably the ideal grouping for the final four at the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The semifinals in Las Vegas are Thursday, with Indiana facing Milwaukee and New Orleans then taking on the Lakers.

Former champion Wozniacki awarded one of the first wild cards for 2024 Australian Open

Former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded one of the first wild cards for the 2024 Australian Open and is planning on bringing her two young children to the scene of her biggest Grand Slam triumph. The 2018 Australian Open women’s champion and six Australian players were granted the first batch of wild cards. The 33-year-old Wozniacki returned to top-flight tennis in August after more than three years off the tour. She played in Montreal and Cincinnati before making a run to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker says he wants the association to create a new tier of Division I athletics where highly resourced schools would be required to offer at least half their athletes a payment of at least $30,000 per year. Baker also proposed allowing all Division I schools to offer unlimited educational benefits and enter into name, image and likeness partnerships with athletes. Baker sent a letter to more than 350 Division I schools. He says the disparity in resources between the wealthiest schools and other D-I members is standing in the way of reforming college athletics.

Vikings will stick with Joshua Dobbs at QB, after bye week assessment

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs still has the starting quarterback job for the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kevin O’Connell made the decision during the bye week. Dobbs threw four interceptions during a damaging 12-10 loss at home to Chicago on Nov. 27. O’Connell acknowledged after that game he considered benching Dobbs to give the offense a spark. The Vikings play at Las Vegas this week. Nick Mullens will be the backup. Jaren Hall is the third-stringer. O’Connell said his decision was not necessarily for the rest for the season.

Dodgers acknowledge meeting with Ohtani. Yankees covet Yamamoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to publicly acknowledge meeting with Shohei Ohtani when manager Dave Roberts disclosed what he said was a two-to-three hour get-together at Dodger Stadium a few days ago. Officials on other teams danced meticulously around the question. Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another prized free agent, could be sought by the New York Yankees and Mets. Erick Fedde, a 30-year-old right-hander who spent this year with the NC Dinos in South Korea, agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Offensive struggles mount for the Patriots, Giants and Jets

It’s been more than a decade since the NFL featured three offenses as challenged as the ones for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants. Blame it on quarterback injuries, bad rosters, poor coaching and downright bad play, those three teams rank at the bottom of the NFL in scoring. The Jets rank 30th at 14.3 points per game, followed by the Giants at 13.3 and the Patriots at 12.3. This marks the first time since 2011 that three teams scored fewer than 15 points per game in the first 12 contests.

