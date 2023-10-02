AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:23 p.m. EDT

Forced kiss claim leads to ‘helplessness’ for accuser who turned to Olympics abuse-fighting agency

DENVER (AP) — Former elite fencer Kirsten Hawkes feels let down by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after filing a complaint to the agency formed six years ago to combat sexual misconduct in Olympic sports. Since then, more than 1,900 people have been placed on its disciplinary database — a sign its efforts to corral abusers who might otherwise go unchecked have been a success. But Hawkes’ former coach, who she accused of forcing an unwanted kiss on her and other abuse, never went on that list — not after SafeSport handed him a three-month probation, nor after the probation was overturned by an arbitrator. Hawkes says her case undermined her confidence in SafeSport’s ability to protect her and others in similar situations.

NBA will allow Ja Morant to travel, practice with Grizzlies during his suspension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant will be able to travel with the Memphis Grizzlies, practice with his teammates and even take part in shootarounds throughout his 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies confirmed Monday they believe Morant will have leave arenas before tipoff under the terms the NBA is allowing him to work through his suspension. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Morant’s second suspension in June. Silver made clear the guard must stop his “alarming” habit of flashing guns on social media. Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said Morant still has steps he’s continuing to take in the right direction. The GM says it’s great to have Morant with the team.

Analysis: Few surprises among NFL’s top teams a quarter into the season

The NFL’s top preseason contenders played like it in the first quarter of the season. Defending champion Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas and Buffalo are 17-3 combined. The Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys and Bills are, in Dennis Green’s words, who we thought they were. Of the six teams with the best Super Bowl odds entering the season, only the Bengals haven’t lived up to expectations. Cincinnati is struggling because Joe Burrow is playing hurt. A calf injury has severely limited the NFL’s highest-paid player. Most of the frontrunners are winning despite not playing their best football.

Jimmy Butler has a new look, and even the Miami Heat were surprised by it

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day and the NBA world immediately took notice. The Miami forward arrived for the team’s first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black. It’s become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look. There’s no word yet on whether Butler will keep the look for Miami’s first practice on Tuesday.

VAR was supposed to cut out errors. Now the integrity of the Premier League is in question

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — VAR was supposed to put an end to all of this. But Liverpool became the latest team to count the cost of a blatant error by Premier League officials and the integrity of English soccer’s top division was called into question. The fallout from Luis Diaz’s wrongly-disallowed goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham on Saturday resulted in the Merseyside club issuing a statement. It said it would “explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution.” It is not clear what those “options” are. But the tone of Liverpool’s statement revealed the club’s frustration after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’s goal that was clearly shown to be onside.

Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL player Russ Francis of Patriots, 49ers

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Former NFL player Russ Francis, a tight end whose career in the league included multiple Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory, was killed along with another aviation enthusiast when the single-engine plane the two men were in crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in upstate New York. The 70-year-old Francis and 63-year-old Richard McSpadden had taken off from the Lake Placid Airport shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday in a Cessna 177 plane. The New York State Police say it crashed into an embankment. Francis was a first-round pick in the NFL draft in 1975. He played with the New England Patriots from 1975 to 1980. Francis joined the San Francisco 49ers in 1982, and was part of the team that won the Super Bowl in 1984. He rejoined New England in 1987 and retired the year after.

Disgruntled Harden no-show at 76ers’ media day, training camp status unclear after trade demand

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden skipped the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day and his status for training camp this week in Colorado is unclear because the franchise has yet to meet the disgruntled guard’s demand for a trade. The 34-year-old Harden’s relationship with the Sixers has been obliterated following an offseason in which he was fined $10,000 for publicly calling team president Daryl Morey a liar. Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option this season in June with the expectation the team would try to trade him. When no deal materialized for the seven-time All-NBA player, he blasted Morey at a promotional event in China. Morey says they’re working to resolve the situation in the best way for “all parties.”

Spain’s women’s team players Putellas, Rodríguez and Paredes appear before a judge in Rubiales probe

MADRID (AP) — Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and two of her teammates on Spain’s women’s national team have appeared before a judge as witnesses in the investigation of former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips. Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez all answered questions from the judge in Madrid. Rodríguez appeared in court in the Spanish capital while Putellas and Paredes testified via video from Barcelona. Spanish state prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after the Women’s World Cup final in August.

Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval

Michael Andretti has cleared a major hurdle in his bid to launch an American team in Formula One. The motorsports body FIA says he he meets all required criteria to expand the world’s top motorsports series to 11 teams. The FIA decision does not guarantee Andretti will get the two-car team he wants. Andretti Global and partner Cadillac must still prove their commercial value to F1 rights holder Liberty Media and the existing teams, which vehemently oppose expanding the 20-car grid. The teams, however, have no vote on expanding the grid.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Another ranked Red River Rivalry, but Texas, Oklahoma could be even higher

Perfect starts by Texas and Oklahoma have set up the 43rd meeting between the Red River Rivals where both teams will be ranked. The Longhorns were No. 3 in Sunday’s AP Top 25 and the Sooners moved up a couple of spots to a season-high No. 12. The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry has the second-most ranked matchups of any series in major college football. Michigan-Ohio State is No. 1. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have played 48 times when both teams were ranked, including last year.

