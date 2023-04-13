AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:22 p.m. EDT

AP source: Dan Snyder agrees to $6B sale of NFL’s Commanders

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and including Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder. Harris and Rales are set to pay $6 billion for the storied NFL franchise. It’s the most money a professional sports franchise in North American has been sold for, topping the $4.65 billion paid by Walmart heir Rob Walton’s group for the Denver Broncos last year. The sale of the Commanders is pending approval from the rest of the league’s owners. That could happen as soon as their next meeting in Minnesota in May but may take longer.

Women’s tennis tour ends Peng Shuai-inspired China boycott

The women’s professional tennis tour will return to China later this year, ending a boycott instituted in late 2021 over concerns about the safety of former player Peng Shuai after she accused a high-ranking government official there of sexual assault. WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press that China never delivered what he initially sought — a chance for someone from the tour to meet with Peng, and a full and transparent investigation into the Grand Slam doubles champion’s accusations. He said people close to Peng have made assurances that she is safe.

Survival diaries: Decade on, Boston Marathon bombing echoes

BOSTON (AP) — In the decade since the Boston Marathon bombing, the streets and sidewalks have been repaired, and memorials stand at the site of the explosions to remember the three who died. But the healing continues. And, for many, the race itself is an important part. Bombing survivors with no previous interest in distance running made it a bucket-list goal. For others, friends and family entered on their behalf. Doctors and first responders and others affected by the attacks on April 15, 2013, have also been drawn back to the race on the Massachusetts holiday of Patriots’ Day. The 127th Boston Marathon is Monday.

MLB ump Vanover still in hospital after hit in head by throw

CLEVELAND (AP) — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit. The impact knocked Vanover to the ground and the frightening moment drew a collective gasp from the Progressive Field crowd. Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was checked for a concussion and other medical issues.

Why is women’s tennis China boycott over Peng Shuai ending?

The women’s professional tennis tour is ending its suspension of tournaments in China that was initiated in late 2021 over concerns about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being. The WTA announced Thursday that it will return to competition in China this season, even though two of its key requests were never met: a chance to meet with Peng, and a thorough, transparent investigation of her sexual assault accusations against a high-ranking Chinese government official. Peng is a former tennis player who won doubles titles at Wimbledon and the French Open and reached the singles semifinals at the U.S. Open.

The losing is done, NBA teams now await 7-foot-3 Wembanyama

There are very specific rules that NBA teams must follow right now when it comes to mentioning the name of 7-foot-3 French star Victor Wembanyama. He’s got big-man height and elite guard skills and will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. But since he’s not officially in the draft yet, teams can’t discuss him publicly. So they don’t. And they don’t have to, either. Everyone knows what the teams who’ll be in the NBA lottery next month are hoping to have happen. They want the No. 1 pick and the right to select Wembanyama.

Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. General manager Kyle Davidson says the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29. Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft. He was just 20 years old when he became the 34th captain in team history in July 2008. Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

First QB helmet designed to help reduce concussions approved

The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned. The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions, including the one suffered by Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa last season when his head slammed violently against the turf during a Thursday night game against Cincinnati. The helmet performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season, the league said in a memo sent to team executives on Thursday.

Once-fired NHL coaches thrive with new playoff-bound teams

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four men got on the NHL coaching carousel in the offseason and have all landed in the playoffs with their new teams. Bruce Cassidy had taken Boston to the playoffs all six seasons as coach. But a week after he was fired by the Bruins in June, he had a deal to coach the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas’ former coach Pete DeBoer has the Dallas Stars in the playoffs. DeBoer took over for Rick Bowness, who went to Winnipeg and took the Jets to the final Western Conference playoff spot. And Cassidy’s replacement in Boston, Jim Montgomery, has overseen a historic year for the Bruins.

Pitcher criticizes MLB teams for extending alcohol sales

CINCINNATI (AP) — A pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies is criticizing some Major League Baseball teams for extending alcohol sales with games running around 30 minutes shorter due to the sport’s new pitch clock. Matt Strahm said Thursday on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast that teams should be moving the cutoff for beer sales up to the sixth inning, rather than stretching to the eighth or later, since fans will have less time to sober up and drive home. At least five teams — the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales past the traditional seventh-inning cutoff. The Baltimore Orioles had already allowed sales into the eighth.

