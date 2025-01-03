AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:22 a.m. EST

Freeman and Notre Dame handle ‘tough moments’ and oust Georgia from CFP with 23-10 win in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Riley Leonard passed for a touchdown, Jayden Harrison returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score, and Notre Dame’s defense made it hold up in a 23-10 victory over No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that sends the third-ranked Fighting Irish into the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. In a game that was delayed by a day because of a deadly terror attack in the host city, Notre Dame made enough big plays and got some help from a clever move by coach Marcus Freeman. He sent out the punt team deep in his own territory before running all 11 players off the field, and an offside penalty gave the Irish a critical first down.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart defends aggressive but ill-fated play calls in CFP loss to Notre Dame

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he doesn’t regret aggressive offensive play calls that backfired during the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. A decision to have inexperienced quarterback Gunner Stockton drop back to pass in the final minute of the first half went badly when he was sacked by Notre Dame’s RJ Oben and fumbled. Notre Dame recovered and scored a touchdown one play later. Smart’s bid for his third national title with the Bulldogs fell short as he was frequently outmaneuvered by Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.

Big 12 commissioner calls for ‘national standards’ for calling targeting after controversial play

DALLAS (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is calling for more consistency on what constitutes a targeting penalty after no call was made on Texas safety Michael Taaffe’s high hit on Arizona State receiver Melquan Stovall late in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl. Taaffe struck Stovall with a helmet-to-helmet hit as Stovall caught a pass near midfield with 1:15 left in regulation Wednesday. No flag was thrown, but referee Larry Smith of the Big Ten halted play to check the replay for possible targeting. As Stovall was being helped off the field, Smith announced there was no penalty.

Postponed Sugar Bowl played with enhanced security about 36 hours after terror attack in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Snipers were positioned on rooftops outside the Superdome in New Orleans as fans filed in for the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won the College Football Playoff semifinal 23-10. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed until Thursday afternoon because of a terror attack on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street that killed 14 revelers early on New Year’s Day. Flags were at half-staff at the stadium, and a moment of silence was held before the singing of the national anthem. Fans said they felt safe amid the enhanced security.

Surging Ohio State to face tenacious Texas in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the CFP title game

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Texas will be a whole lot closer to home than Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes appear to be a whole lot closer to Atlanta. That’s where the winner of the Cotton Bowl, which doubles as a College Football Playoff semifinal this year, will be heading next for the national championship game. But first, two powerhouse college football programs meet Jan. 10 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Ohio State has rebounded from two regular-season losses to rout a pair of elite opponents by a combined 45 points, while Texas has survived two difficult tests on its CFP journey.

Jimmy Butler, when asked if he can find on-court joy again in Miami: ‘Probably not’

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler says he needs to find joy again on the basketball court. And when asked if he can find that joy in Miami, he had a two-word answer. “Probably not,” he said. The relationship between Butler and the Heat — a talking point for weeks now — seems to have further deteriorated. The Heat lost to Indiana 128-115 on Thursday night, Butler scoring exactly nine points and playing exactly zero seconds in the fourth quarter for the second consecutive game. It also happened Wednesday in a win over New Orleans.

LeBron James applauds younger son Bryce’s hoops commitment to the University of Arizona

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is excited about his younger son’s decision to play basketball at the University of Arizona next season. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar said the decision was Bryce James’ to make, and he went where he felt most comfortable. LeBron praised Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd as a straight shooter who told Bryce exactly what the Wildcats believe about him. Bryce James is a four-star recruit at Sierra Canyon School in suburban Chatsworth. That’s the same private high school where his older brother, Bronny, played his senior season in 2022-23.

Tom Hoge leads at Kapalua where good golf exceeds expectations in PGA Tour opener

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Tom Hoge has a new baby and no expectations. The North Dakota player had the right vibe for Maui in the opening round of The Sentry. He just took whatever golf gave him. That was 10 birdies in the wind at Kapalua for a 64. Hoge leads the PGA Tour opener by one shot over Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris. Matsuyama had a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch on the back nine to get back in the game. Zalatoris came to Kapalua weighing some 20 pounds more than he did in August. He hopes a stronger physique will be good for his back.

White leads No. 22 Illinois to 109-77 blowout at No. 9 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tre White had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 22 Illinois made a resounding statement on the road with a 109-77 blowout of ninth-ranked Oregon. Ben Humrichous shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points on a night when Illinois went 16 for 29 behind the arc. Kylan Boswell also made four 3s and finished with 15 points for the Fighting Illini. Kasparas Jakucionis added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jake Davis scored 12. Supreme Cook scored 20 to lead the Ducks, while Nate Bittle added 13 points and five rebounds.

US routs Switzerland 7-2 in world junior quarterfinals; Czechia eliminates Canada 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Boston College teammates James Hagens and Ryan Leonard each scored twice and the defending champion United States routed Switzerland 7-2 on Thursday in the world junior hockey quarterfinals. Boston University’s Brandon Svoboda, Notre Dame’s Danny Nelson and Denver’s Zeev Buium also scored, Hampton Slukynsky of Western Michigan made 17 saves and BC’s Gabe Perreault had three assists. The Group A champion Americans will face Czechia — a 4-3 winner over Canada in the night game at Canadian Tire Centre — on Saturday. Group B winner Sweden will play Finland in the other semifinal. Adam Jecho scored on a one-timer on a power play with 39.4 seconds left to lift Czechia past Canada. At TD Place, Sweden beat Latvia 3-2, and Finland topped Slovakia 5-3.

