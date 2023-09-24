AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:21 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Colorado falls out of rankings after first loss and Ohio State moves up to No. 4

Colorado fell out of The Associated Press college football poll after a resounding loss in one of the weekend’s showcase games and the teams toward the top of the rankings were shuffled and tightened. Six teams received first-place votes. Georgia is still where it started at No. 1 but down to 55 first-place votes. Michigan remained No. 2 and got a first-place vote. Texas stayed at No. 3 with two first-place votes. Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 4 and got a first-place vote after beating Notre Dame. Colorado went from 19th to out after losing 42-7 to Oregon.

Mike Trout’s season over because of wrist injury, played in just 82 games for Angels

Mike Trout’s season ended because of a wrist injury that limited him to one game after July 3. The Los Angeles Angels moved the three-time AL MVP to the 60-day injured list because their series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Trout, a 32-year-old center fielder, fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist on July 3, returned Aug. 22 and went 1 for 4 against Cincinnati. Trout said he felt pain when he fouled off pitches, and he went back on the IL. An 11-time All-Star, Trout hit .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .858 OPS.

Europe keeps Solheim Cup after first-ever tie against US. Home-crowd favorite Ciganda thrives again

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Europe has retained the Solheim Cup after securing a first-ever tie with the United States. The U.S. needed a win to get the trophy back after two consecutive losses against the Europeans in the top team event in women’s golf. Home-crowd favorite Carlota Ciganda came up with two superb approach shots on the closing holes and made the short putts for consecutive birdies that secured the clinching point for Europe. She is the only Spaniard in the European team. The teams split the 12 decisive singles matches to finish tied 14-14 with Europe doing just enough to keep the trophy. It’s the first time Europe has secured three straight Solheim Cups against the United States.

RYDER CUP ’23: The reachable par-4 16th is the highlight on a course designed for drama

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s chances of winning the Italian Open a year ago at the Marco Simone course that will host the Ryder Cup vanished when he hit his tee shot on the reachable par-4 16th into the water. Europe captain Luke Donald hit the wrong ball after landing in the thick rough. If there’s one hole at the course outside Rome that is destined to be decisive it’s No. 16. Marco Simone superintendent Lara Arias says “that’s what you want in a Ryder Cup. Everyone is going to be saying, ‘Wowww.’ That’s the Ryder Cup.”

Tigst Assefa shatters the women’s marathon world record by more than 2 minutes in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Tigst Assefa has broken the women’s world record by more than two minutes at the Berlin Marathon. Assefa ran 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds to break the previous women’s record of 2:14:04 set by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei at the Chicago Marathon in 2019. Eliud Kipchoge ran alone from 32 kilometers (20 miles) onward but slowed slightly toward the end. His time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 42 seconds was more than a minute and a half off the record he set in Berlin last year.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: On Statement Saturday, CU wilts, FSU soars, Alabama bows up. Ryan Day goes off

A Statement Saturday in September that featured six games matching ranked teams was the first chance to make some sense of the first few weeks of the college football season. What we learned is the best days of this season might already be behind No. 19 Colorado. No. 4 Florida State is ready to take off after leaving Death Valley with a victory over Clemson. No. 13 Alabama might have a formula to stay in playoff contention. And coach Ryan Day is tired of people questioning Ohio State’s toughness.

Pirates overcome 9-run deficit for first time since team started in 1882, beat Reds 13-12

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a nine-run deficit for the first time since the franchise started in 1882 and Alfonso Rivas tied a career high with five RBIs in a 13-12 victory that dealt a staggering blow to the Cincinnati Reds’ playoff hopes. Cincinnati, which dropped 2 1/2 games back for the NL’s last wild-card berth, opened a 9-0 lead with three runs in the first, five in the second and one in the third, then allowed 13 unanswered runs. The Reds attempted to rally but stranded the potential tying run at third base in the ninth. The Reds have lost four straight.

Pochettino’s Chelsea loses again in Premier League. Spurs stay unbeaten with 2-2 draw at Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino listened to the boos ring out at Stamford Bridge after his Chelsea side slumped to another disappointing loss in the Premier League. Across London, Ange Postecoglou was greeted by another standing ovation from his Tottenham supporters after another impressive performance by Spurs against archrival Arsenal. The two managers’ contrasting starts to the season were underlined Sunday by Chelsea’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa while Tottenham drew 2-2 at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Liverpool climbed into second place with a 3-1 win over West Ham at Anfield while Brighton beat Bournemouth 3-1 behind two goals from substitute Kaoru Mitoma.

No. 6 Ohio State plunges for touchdown with 1 second left to beat No. 9 Notre Dame 17-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chip Trayanum’s 1-yard TD run with a second left to give No. 6 Ohio State a 17-14 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame. It was his second score of the night and came on a drive in which the Buckeyes (4-0) needed to convert one fourth down and a third-and-19 in the final 90 seconds to rally for a sixth straight victory over the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame appeared to be in control after Sam Hartman threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr. with 8:22 to go for a 14-10 lead. But the Notre Dame defense couldn’t preserve it.

Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon slam brakes on Coach Prime’s ‘Cinderella story’ with a 42-6 rout of Colorado

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon took some sheen off of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ showy start to the season with a 42-6 victory over the No. 19 Buffaloes on Saturday. Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 126 yards and two scores for Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12), which has opened the season with four straight wins for just the second time since 2014. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders was held to 159 passing yards after averaging more than 400 going into the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.