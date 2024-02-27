AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:21 a.m. EST

US falls to Mexico for the second time ever, losing 2-0 in the Women’s Gold Cup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Mexico beat the United States for the second time ever, getting goals from Lizbeth Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo for a 2-0 victory in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. The U.S. entered the game 40-1-1 against its rival, with its only previous loss a 2-1 decision during Women’s World Cup qualifying in 2010. It was the first loss for the U.S. under interim coach Twila Kilgore, who took over after the team’s dramatic exit from the Women’s World Cup last summer. Ovalle’s goal in the 28th minute after a miscue by U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn was the first goal conceded by the U.S. to a CONCACAF opponent in 33 matches.

Refs admit they missed foul on what Pistons coach Monty Williams says was ‘worst call of the season’

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams criticized officials for what he said was the “absolute worst call of the season” in the final seconds of a loss to New York. He was right: There should have been a foul called. That’s what the referees determined after watching the replay of Ausur Thompson’s collision with Donte DiVincenzo along the sideline. Crew chief James Williams says DiVincenzo should have been whistled for a loose-ball foul on the play. After Thompson lost the ball, the Knicks made the winning basket with 2.8 seconds left.

Sho-time! Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut Tuesday against White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Spring training Sho-time starts Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut with the Dodgers when he serves as the designated hitter for Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles has been taking it slowly with the two-way star, who signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract. The two-time MVP is coming off right elbow surgery last September that will keep him from pitching this year. Ohtani did take live batting practice on Sunday, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying the sport’s biggest star will play his first exhibition game Tuesday.

Duke’s Scheyer wants the ACC to implement measures to prevent court-storming after Filipowski injury

Duke coach Jon Scheyer wants the Atlantic Coast Conference to implement measures to prevent court-storming after star big man Kyle Filipowski was hobbled following a collision with a fan during a weekend loss at Wake Forest. Scheyer said Monday that Filipowski was “a little bit sore” after the incident Saturday. Filipowski sported a bag of ice on his knee after banging his right leg into the leg of a fan running by him toward midcourt during the rush. Scheyer followed his postgame call to ban court-storming with a plea for the ACC to put such a policy in place now. The 10th-ranked Blue Devils host an eight-win Louisville team on Wednesday.

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart re-signs with New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has re-signed with the New York Liberty. The Liberty now have their entire starting lineup back from last season’s team that lost in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces. Stewart came to the Liberty last season after spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm. She averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists and earned the league MVP honor for the second time in her career. The MVP award was one of the tightest races with Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson right behind Stewart.

Twins acquire outfielder Manuel Margot in 3-player trade with Dodgers, who add Kiké Hernández

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manuel Margot, minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league shortstop Noah Miller. In conjunction with the trade, the Dodgers announced a $4 million, one-year contract to keep Kiké Hernández. The 29-year-old Margot just joined the Dodgers two months ago with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in a trade with Tampa Bay. Margot hit .264 with a .686 OPS in 99 games for the Rays last season while playing center field and right field. He has also played left field.

Case possibly containing Wayne Gretzky rookie cards sells for $3.7M at auction

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A case of old hockey cards possibly containing the game’s Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was discovered in a home in Canada. Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee’s 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards. A man in Regina, Saskatchewan, had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collector asked to remain anonymous.

Houston rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Purdue, UConn; South Florida makes its rankings debut

Now it’s Houston’s turn at the top of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars moved to No. 1 for the first time this season in Monday’s latest poll. They climbed one spot to end reigning national champion Connecticut’s six-week stay there. Houston became the fifth team to hold the top spot this season after an overtime win at Baylor. Purdue was No. 2 while UConn fell to third. The poll’s new additions included South Florida at No. 25 for that program’s first-ever appearance. No. 22 Utah State and No. 23 Gonzaga rejoined the poll.

Anthony Kim returning after 12 years to LIV? Greg Norman drops a tease

All signs point toward Anthony Kim ending his 12-year absence by playing on the LIV Golf circuit in Saudi Arabia. The latest indication is a video tease from Greg Norman. The short video shows vague images of Kim. Norman writes of an incredible talent and that it was his honor to welcome him to LIV Golf. A spokeswoman for the Saudi-funded league said Monday there was nothing official to announce. Kim is 38. He walked away from the PGA Tour in 2012 and hasn’t played since. He had an Achilles tendon injury the next year and has given only one interview since then.

Yankees pitcher Cortes emerges pain-free from first spring training start after injury-marred 2023

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes emerged pain-free from his first spring training appearance. Cortes says being healthy is the most important thing after he allowed two runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against Montreal. The left-handed Cortes also struck out four. The 29-year-old Cortes was limited to 12 starts in 2023 due to a left rotator cuff injury. Elsewhere in spring training, Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are expected to make their spring training debuts for Los Angeles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.