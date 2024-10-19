AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:19 a.m. EDT

Yankees get to Guardians closer Clase again, score 2 runs in 9th to win 8-6 and take 3-1 ALCS lead

Alonso and Mets extend season again, beating Dodgers 12-6 to send NLCS back to LA for Game 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso golfed an early three-run homer and the New York Mets hammered an ineffective Jack Flaherty, extending the National League Championship Series with a 12-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5. Starling Marte had three doubles, four hits and three RBIs for New York. Francisco Alvarez broke out of a slump with three hits — including an RBI single in a five-run third. Francisco Lindor and Jesse Winker each laced an RBI triple. After getting blown out in three of the first four games, including the past two at home, the wild-card Mets saved their season for the second time in these playoffs — both with the help of a three-run shot by Alonso. Game 6 is Sunday in Los Angeles.

Lynx force Game 5 of WNBA Finals on Carleton’s free throws to beat Liberty 82-80

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bridget Carleton made two free throws with 2 seconds left, and the Minnesota Lynx forced a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, beating the New York Liberty 82-80. The teams will meet Sunday night in New York in the first Game 5 of the Finals since 2019, when Washington topped Connecticut. Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Courtney Williams added 15 for Minnesota, which forced Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu into poor shooting nights. Ionescu’s heave at the buzzer didn’t hit the rim. Friday night’s game was tight throughout, with 14 ties and 13 lead changes.

No. 2 Oregon routs Purdue 35-0, remains on top of Big Ten with first road shutout in over 30 years

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan James ran for two scores and Dillon Gabriel threw for two more, leading No. 2 Oregon to a 35-0 rout at Purdue. The undefeated Ducks showed no signs of a hangover after making a cross-country road trip on a short week following last week’s win against Ohio State. The Boilermakers now head into a bye week with six straight losses. Oregon scored on its first three possessions to take a 21-0 halftime lead. The Boilermakers only gave up two more scores to the Big Ten’s No. 3 scoring offense, both in the fourth quarter.

No. 13 BYU outlasts Oklahoma State to remain undefeated, winning 38-35 on TD with 10 seconds left

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter with 10 seconds left to lift No. 13 BYU past Oklahoma State, 38-35 on Friday night. Retzlaff threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars (7-0, 4-0 Big 12). He also ran for 81 yards and a score. Lassiter had a season-high 129 yards on six catches, and LJ Martin ran for a career-high 120 yards and two touchdowns. Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4) has lost four straight. The Cowboys took the lead on Alex Bowman’s 6-yard pass to Brennan Presley with 1:13 left.

Tony Bennett cites NIL and transfer portal era as reason he’s suddenly retiring at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A tearful Tony Bennett has explained he suddenly retired from coaching at Virginia because he wasn’t suited to navigate the current landscape of college basketball. Bennett told those gathered at his exit news conference Friday that name, image and likeness money and the transfer portal have brought elements to the job that he’s “not great at.” He said “the game and college athletics is not in a healthy spot.” Bennett is the latest and youngest high-profile coach to walk away citing a measure of burnout with the modern realities of the profession. He led Virginia to the 2019 national championship.

Cleveland closer Clase stumbles again as Yankees score 2 runs in ninth off All-Star in 8-6 ALCS win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Unchallenged and nearly unhittable for six months, Emmanuel Clase hasn’t been close to being the same closer in October. The Guardians haven’t been able to count on him when it matters most. For the second straight night, the New York Yankees got to the All-Star in the late innings and now have Cleveland on the edge of elimination following an 8-6 win in Game 4 of the ALCS. Clase gave up back-to-back homers in the eighth inning of Game 3, but was saved by his teammates as the Guardians ripped a pair of two-run homers in their final two at-bats to stop from falling into a 3-0 deficit. Clase gave up five runs the entire regular season. He’s allowed seven in innings in the postseason.

Guardians starting Tanner Bibee in Game 5 against Yankees after short outing earlier in ALCS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee is getting a second crack at the Yankees in the AL Championship Series. His first one didn’t go so well. The right-hander will start for the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 on Saturday after he was pulled from Game 2 in the second inning by manager Stephen Vogt. Vogt said bringing back Bibee on short rest was an easy choice in what could be an elimination game based on his solid season and because he threw just 39 pitches in Game 2. Bibee wasn’t happy about Vogt’s decision to pull him so soon but understood and respected the decision.

The Temptations serenade Mets fans at NLCS as founder admits he roots for Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Sixty years after its debut, The Temptations’ “My Girl” has become a hit at Citi Field since New York Mets star Francisco Lindor began using it as his walk-up song in late May. Fans continue singing the lyrics even after Lindor’s plate appearance is underway. The Temptations detoured to New York on an off day from their tour to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Girl” before Game 5 of the NL Championship Series between the Mets and Los Angeles. Otis Williams, the group’s 82-year-old founder, says: “It’s the highest compliment you can get.”

Online bidding for Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball up to $1.8M as litigation for proceeds continues

The online auction for Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball has just four days remaining, with the highest bid now at $1.8 million. The auction has been somewhat overshadowed by the legal situation surrounding the ball. Christian Zacek walked out of Miami’s LoanDepot Park with the ball after gaining possession in the left-field stands. Max Matus and Joseph Davidov each claim in separate lawsuits that they grabbed the ball first. Zacek was identified as Chris Belanski in the initial lawsuits. Matus’ updated lawsuit changes the defendant’s name to Zacek. Matus’ attorney says the defendant has been difficult to identify, but Zacek is the name on the contract to sell the ball.

