AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:15 p.m. EDT

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract

Michigan State has fired Mel Tucker, saying the suspended football coach failed to present adequate reasons why he should not be fired for cause after having what he described as consensual phone sex with an activist and rape survivor. The school said Wednesday that it terminated what’s left of Tucker’s $95 million, 10-year contract for acknowledging actions that subjected the institution to ridicule, among other reasons. The woman said Tucker sexually harassed her during the phone call in April 2022. Michigan State informed the 51-year-old Tucker that it planned to fire him on Sept. 18 and gave him a week to respond, which he did on Monday.

Rory McIlroy once called the Ryder Cup an exhibition. He knows better now

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Ryder Cup is no exhibition. That’s how Rory McIlroy referred to it before playing in his first one and he laughs at those words now. McIlroy read comments he made 14 years ago about how it wouldn’t mean all that much to him and he wouldn’t be fist-pumping. That changed when he played his first one in Wales in 2010. And now he’s the most experienced Ryder Cup player at Marco Simone and a de facto leader of Team Europe. McIlroy wants to be sure younger players look over to him without looking up to him.

Brooks Robinson Appreciation: In Maryland in the 1960s, nobody was like No. 5

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Growing up in Maryland in the 1960s, Brooks Robinson was a god. Every kid wanted to wear his No. 5. Even young lefties like future AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker tried to play third base like him. Kids imitated his aw-shucks Arkansas twang. They copied his relaxed, shoulders-bouncing jog off the field. Walker recalls that if they could’ve worn a short-brimmed batting helmet like he did, we would’ve. A day after Robinson’s death, Walker reflects on the mesmerizing defensive whiz and a play in the 1970 World Series that in some ways, still lives on in Walker’s childhood backyard.

Deion Sanders still winning in Black community after first loss at Colorado

Deion Sanders has turned Colorado football into an unexpected cultural phenomenon, with tremendous support coming from the Black community. Black support for Sanders and Colorado is just as much about culture and representation as it is wins and losses. Black people all over the country are wearing Buffaloes gear and rooting for the team despite having no connection to Colorado other than pride and support for what Sanders is doing.

Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs victory over the Chicago Bears “pretty bold” but wants to remain private about any relationship with the superstar singer. Speaking on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” that premiered on Wednesday morning, Kelce discussed Swift’s well-publicized appearance in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with his family during Sunday’s 41-10 victory. The 12-time Grammy Award winner sat next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, and yelled during the game. While he acknowledged being more in the media spotlight than Swift, he wanted to respect both of their lives and kept the discussion focused on football.

Deion Sanders’ impact at Colorado raises hopes that other Black coaches will get opportunities

Deion Sanders’ immediate impact after taking over a Colorado football program that won just one game last year is providing hope for other Black coaches looking to land Power Five jobs. There are only 14 Black head coaches roaming the sidelines at the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision programs while roughly half the players are Black. Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Penn State’s James Franklin are the only ones at what would be considered traditional powerhouses. It’s too early to say whether the national attention that Sanders has generated leads to more opportunities for Black coaches but it has sparked conversations.

Panthers QB Bryce Young returns to practice after missing Week 3, status vs Vikings still uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young returned to practice on Wednesday after missing last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. Panthers coach Frank Reich said it’s still too early in the week to determine whether Young will start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings or if veteran Andy Dalton will make his second straight start. Reich said initially he was thinking Young would miss two weeks, but left the door open to the No. 1 pick starting if he looks good in practice. Young walked through the locker room without any noticeable limp before practice.

Brewers are eager to make their latest postseason berth last longer than the others

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are getting accustomed to celebrating at the end of the regular season. They’re hoping this is the year they continue the party throughout October. Milwaukee clinched its third NL Central title in six years on Tuesday night. The Brewers have reached the playoffs five of the last six years. They never have won a World Series title and made their lone appearance in the Fall Classic way back in 1982. There’s a sense of urgency associated with this playoff berth because of the long-term uncertainty surrounding some key figures.

Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86. The Orioles announced his death in a joint statement with Robinson’s family. The statement did not say how Robinson died. Coming of age before the free agent era, Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles. He almost single-handedly helped Baltimore defeat Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series and homered in Game 1 of the Orioles’ 1966 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first crown.

Soccer star Paulinho becomes torchbearer in Brazil for his sometimes-persecuted Afro-Brazilian faith

LAGOA SANTA, Brazil (AP) — When Brazilian soccer player Paulinho scored a goal at the Tokyo Olympics, he celebrated by pointing an imaginary arrow at the flashing cameras as homage to a deity in his persecuted Afro-Brazilian faith. Shortly after, he lost more than 10,000 followers on social media for his public gesture paying tribute to a godly archer who uses his bow to hunt and feed the hungry. But he says he gradually gained new fans in his soccer-crazed homeland for representing his Afro-Brazilian religion — Candomblé — and challenging religious intolerance. His religion has faced a rising tide of harassment, sometimes linked to Brazil’s fast spread of evangelical Christianity.

