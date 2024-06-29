AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:14 a.m. EDT

Orlando Cepeda, the slugging Hall of Fame first baseman nicknamed `Baby Bull,’ dies at 86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Orlando Cepeda, the slugging first baseman nicknamed “Baby Bull” who became a Hall of Famer among the early Puerto Ricans to star in the major leagues, has died. He was 86. The San Francisco Giants and his family announced his death Friday night and a moment of silence was held on the scoreboard at Oracle Park midway through a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cepeda had been a regular at Giants home games through the 2017 season until he dealt with some health challenges. He was hospitalized in the Bay Area in February 2018 following a cardiac event.

Macklin Celebrini selected No. 1 by San Jose at NHL draft where Las Vegas and hockey royalty mix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have added a foundational piece to their rebuilding plan. The Sharks took Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the NHL draft Friday. He was just the fourth freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player. The nation’s youngest player at 17 finished second with 34 goals and third with 64 points. The Chicago Blackhawks took Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov of Belarus with the second pick. Hockey and Las Vegas royalty shared the stage with Celine Dion announcing Montreal selecting Ivan Demidov and former NHL star Joe Thornton announcing Celebrini’s pick.

Olympics and unfinished business await for hurdler Holloway while Sha’Carri and Lyles keep blazing

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Grant Holloway won U.S. track trials in the 110-meter hurdles Friday, finishing in 12.86 second to earn a chance to capture the Olympic title that eluded him in an upset loss three years ago. The 26-year-old three-time world champion will head to the Olympics as the favorite even after clipping the eighth hurdle and having to lean into the finish to beat Freddie Crittenden by .07. This marked Holloway’s third sub-13 run of the season — the second-fastest of his career. Daniel Roberts finished third in 12.96, making this the first race in history with three sub-13 times. Others with unfinished business looming at the Olympics include Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, each of whom blazed through their 200-meter semifinals.

Simone Biles moves closer to 3rd Olympic trip as injuries mount behind her at US trials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Simone Biles is four rotations away from a third trip to the Olympics. The list of contenders hoping to join her in Paris is thinning quickly. Biles had little trouble sprinting to the lead at the U.S. Olympic trials. Her all-around score of 58.900 put her well ahead of Jordan Chiles and in position to lock up an automatic berth on the five-woman team. The rest of the team is up in the air after injuries to Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello potentially opened the door for 2020 Olympians Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 4th time with surgery scheduled for Tuesday

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale said on social media he has been diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time. Vitale announced on Friday that a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed cancer. He is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday. The 85-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He also had six weeks of radiation treatments last year when tests revealed he had vocal cord cancer.

Hawks finalizing talks to trade high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, AP sources say

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing talks to trade high-scoring Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package expected to include two first-round draft picks, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized Friday night. The Hawks are expected to receive forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and point guard Dyson Daniels in the deal, as well as first-round picks in 2025 and 2029. The Hawks made swing player Zaccharie Risacher of France the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña misplays pop fly while taking part in an in-game TV interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña misplayed a fly ball Friday night in a game against the New York Mets while participating in an in-game interview. Peña was involved in an interview with Apple TV+ just before New York’s Jeff McNeil popped up toward the shortstop area with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Peña was shaded toward the second base bag against the left-handed hitting McNeil and ranged to his right and was on the edge of the outfield grass close behind third baseman Alex Bregman. Neither Peña not Bregman put their glove up to make the play on the pop up and the ball landed between them. McNeil was credited with a hit.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber placed on injured list by the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed All-Star first baseman Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list. Both were hurt in Thursday night’s 7-4 loss to Miami. Harper strained his left hamstring running the bases in the ninth inning, and Schwarber strained his left groin making a throw from left field in the eighth. The injuries will test the Phillies, who’ve had a hugely successful first half of the season. Philadelphia entered Friday with the majors’ best record and leading Atlanta by eight games in the NL East. Harper was named to his eighth All-Star team earlier Thursday.

Canadian Olympic basketball GM: Warriors blocking Wiggins from playing in Paris

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Olympic basketball team general manager Rowan Barrett said Friday that Golden State is blocking Andrew Wiggins from competing in Paris, while the Warriors countered it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins. Wiggins was among the 20 players who received invitations to camp to determine the Olympic team. Said Barrett: “For us, Andrew was fine. We were talking to him consistently, he’s been training for weeks and weeks getting ready for this. And then I got a call from Golden State a day or two before camp saying that they’re holding him out. So, from what I see, this is not an Andrew decision, this is from the team. And so, he won’t be with us.” The Warriors told The Associated Press on Friday night that it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins.

Frank Bensel makes back-to-back holes-in-one at the U.S. Senior Open

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces on back-to-back holes in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open. The 56-year-old Floridian holed out on the fourth and fifth holes on Friday morning. While consecutive holes-in-one are exceedingly rare, it’s also unusual for a course to have par-3’s on two straight holes. But that’s the setup at the Newport Country Club this week. Even with the aces, Bensel has had a tough time at the seaside course. He opened the day at 4 over and had back-to-back bogeys to follow up his aces.

