AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:13 p.m. EDT

Shorter games, more running, more action. Two years in, MLB’s rule changes have provided a jolt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Major League Baseball is thriving two years after introducing sweeping measures to make the game more exciting. The decision to introduce a pitch clock, ban defensive shifts and limit throwovers has produced a more compelling product for fans. Attendance is up 11% over 2022. Younger fans are buying more tickets and watching more games than they were five years ago. The increased popularity of content creators around the game has also introduced baseball to a new audience.

Derrick Rose, a No. 1 overall pick in 2008 and the 2011 NBA MVP, announces retirement

Derrick Rose, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls and the league’s MVP in 2011, announced his retirement on Thursday. Rose was the league’s rookie of the year in 2008-09 for the Bulls, was the league’s MVP two seasons later and was an All-Star selection in three of his first four seasons. A major knee injury during the 2012 playoffs forced him to miss almost two full seasons and he contemplated stepping away from the game several times, but always returning. He would go on to play for five other franchises other than the Bulls — at New York, Detroit, Minnesota, Cleveland and Memphis.

Alyssa Thomas and Stephanie White say social media vitriol toward WNBA players needs to end

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and Stephanie White said racist and homophobic comments directed at WNBA players need to stop. The Connecticut Sun star and coach commented after their team finished off a sweep of the Indiana Fever in the opening round of the playoffs Wednesday night. Thomas knows that the game has grown this year with many new fans watching on television and in attendance. But the All-Star doesn’t want fans who are disrespectful to the players in the game. The WNBA issued a statement on social media defending its players shortly after Thomas’ and White’s postgame comments.

Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball goes up for auction with starting bid of $500,000

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — The baseball that Shohei Ohtani hit for his 50th home run, which gave him 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season, is going up for auction on Friday. Ohtani became the first player in Major League history in the 50-50 club. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar accomplished the feat last week in Miami. The opening bid for the ball is $500,000. There is black scuffing and abrasions on the white leather ball, which was authenticated by Major League Baseball. The fan who caught it is working with Goldin, a New Jersey-based auction house.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been instrumental in 3-0 start, even without his usual production

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about everyone seems to be concerned about Travis Kelce’s production except the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s because they are 3-0 heading to the Chargers this weekend, and the four-time All-Pro tight end remains a big reason why. Rather than piling up catches and yards, though, Kelce has become a de facto decoy on offense. And as he continues to demand double- and even triple-teams from defenses, wide receiver Rashee Rice and backup tight end Noah Gray have started to get open more. Rice had 12 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown last week in Atlanta as he continued his torrid start to the season.

Ricciardo fired by Red Bull and will be immediately replaced by Lawson at sister-team RB

Daniel Ricciardo has been fired by Red Bull Racing and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson. Ricciardo knew at the Singapore Grand Prix it was likely his final F1 race. The team manipulated the finish to allow the Australian to set the fastest lap of the race on what was likely the last lap of his career. Ricciardo won eight races over 14 seasons, with his final victory coming at Monza in 2021 when driving for McLaren. He was bought out of his McLaren deal after the 2022 season, and he was hired to return to Red Bull as a team ambassador.

Why is UNLV QB Matthew Sluka walking away from his undefeated team?

One of the leading authorities on NIL in college athletics said Matthew Sluka’s decision to end his season at UNLV after three games because of a disagreement over a pay arrangement could tempt other players to bail on their teams to pursue better opportunities. Blake Lawrence of NIL platform Opendorse said an athlete preserving a year of eligibility while being a sure-fire standout at a Group of Five school and leveraging the remainder of his season to finding a new home at the Power Four level is a smart business decision.

LeBron and Bronny James are already scrimmaging with Lakers ahead of historic father-and-son season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James and son Bronny James are already scrimmaging with the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers during voluntary offseason workouts. JJ Redick and his new coaching staff are already planning and discussing the moment early in the new season when a father and son will share an NBA court for the first time. The specifics of that historic day aren’t set yet, but Redick shares the basketball world’s anticipation of the chance to watch the top scorer in NBA history playing alongside the Lakers’ new second-round draft pick. Redick sees only positive aspects in pairing the duo on the court.

UFC reaches $375 million settlement on one class-action lawsuit, another one remains pending

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants. It agreed to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge. Judge Richard Boulware in July dismissed a $335 million settlement with two antitrust lawsuits. That included one brought by Cung Le. The new agreement by UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings is with Le. He filed his lawsuit in 2014. The court still must approve the terms. The UFC still has not reached an agreement with Kajan Johnson.

WNBA semifinals feature marquee players, a finals rematch and teams looking for first titles

NEW YORK (AP) — Star power, a quest for a three-peat and two franchises looking for their first championships highlight the WNBA semifinals that begin Sunday. League MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in a WNBA Finals rematch from last season while Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun take on Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx in the other series. The Aces are looking to become the first team since the Houston Comets to win three titles in a row. New York is looking for its first WNBA championship. Minnesota was the dominant team last decade winning four titles in a seven-year span from 2011-2017. They haven’t reached the Finals since 2017. Connecticut has reached the championship round twice since the Lynx’s run, but lost each time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.